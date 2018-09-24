Yukon Partners : Expands its Team with the Addition of Elliot Lynch

Yukon Partners (“Yukon”) is pleased to announce the addition of Elliot
Lynch, Vice President, to its investment team.
Elliot’s responsibilities will include working with the Yukon team on
overall investment activities. He will provide leadership in the areas
of evaluation, due diligence, and portfolio investment monitoring.
William Dietz, Managing Partner at Yukon, said, “Elliot brings a wealth
of investment experience that will further our core strategy at Yukon.
We are excited to have Elliot as a member of the Yukon team and
confident he will provide the high level of stewardship that our
industry relationships expect from Yukon.”
Prior to joining Yukon, Elliot worked at Shoreview Industries, a
Minneapolis-based private equity firm, where he was responsible for all
aspects of deal execution. He completed four new platform investments
for the portfolio and six add-on acquisitions for existing portfolio
investments and implemented and managed various operational projects
related to existing portfolio companies.
Elliot received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the
University of Wisconsin – Madison.
ABOUT YUKON PARTNERS
Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital
provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led
business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which
Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies,
recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts.
Yukon typically invests $10 to $50 million per transaction and currently
manages approximately $1.2 billion across three funds. Yukon Partners is
based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.
