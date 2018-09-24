Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yukon Partners : Expands its Team with the Addition of Elliot Lynch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:01am CEST

Yukon Partners (“Yukon”) is pleased to announce the addition of Elliot Lynch, Vice President, to its investment team.

Elliot’s responsibilities will include working with the Yukon team on overall investment activities. He will provide leadership in the areas of evaluation, due diligence, and portfolio investment monitoring.

William Dietz, Managing Partner at Yukon, said, “Elliot brings a wealth of investment experience that will further our core strategy at Yukon. We are excited to have Elliot as a member of the Yukon team and confident he will provide the high level of stewardship that our industry relationships expect from Yukon.”

Prior to joining Yukon, Elliot worked at Shoreview Industries, a Minneapolis-based private equity firm, where he was responsible for all aspects of deal execution. He completed four new platform investments for the portfolio and six add-on acquisitions for existing portfolio investments and implemented and managed various operational projects related to existing portfolio companies.

Elliot received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

ABOUT YUKON PARTNERS

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests $10 to $50 million per transaction and currently manages approximately $1.2 billion across three funds. Yukon Partners is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aMETRO AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:19aOil at four-year high after OPEC rebuffs Trump, fails to raise output
RE
11:19aEQUINOR : Arkona offshore windfarm online
PU
11:19aAUTOMOTIVE BRAND CONTEST : award for Audi Communications
PU
11:19aVIENNA INSURANCE : promotes peace through social initiatives
PU
11:19aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-24092018-00057
PU
11:19aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-24092018-00021
PU
11:19aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-24092018-00019
PU
11:19aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no. cs2-24092018-00016
PU
11:19aCYBG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) CYBG Plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares wobble on fear of long U.S.-China trade war; oil rallies
2As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
3COMPAL ELECTRONICS, INC. : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD : OIL AND NATURAL GAS : ONGC employees donate 7.5 Crore for Kerala
5APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.