Yukon Partners : Expands its Team with the Addition of Elliot Lynch

Yukon Partners (“Yukon”) is pleased to announce the addition of Elliot Lynch, Vice President, to its investment team.

Elliot’s responsibilities will include working with the Yukon team on overall investment activities. He will provide leadership in the areas of evaluation, due diligence, and portfolio investment monitoring.

William Dietz, Managing Partner at Yukon, said, “Elliot brings a wealth of investment experience that will further our core strategy at Yukon. We are excited to have Elliot as a member of the Yukon team and confident he will provide the high level of stewardship that our industry relationships expect from Yukon.”

Prior to joining Yukon, Elliot worked at Shoreview Industries, a Minneapolis-based private equity firm, where he was responsible for all aspects of deal execution. He completed four new platform investments for the portfolio and six add-on acquisitions for existing portfolio investments and implemented and managed various operational projects related to existing portfolio companies.

Elliot received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

ABOUT YUKON PARTNERS

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests $10 to $50 million per transaction and currently manages approximately $1.2 billion across three funds. Yukon Partners is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

