Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Yun Lee Marine : COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN NEW LEGEND

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 08:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited

潤 利 海 事 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2682)

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN NEW LEGEND

Reference is made to the announcement of Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the subscription of 51% equity interest of New Legend by the Subscriber, being Yun Lee Marine Holdings (BVI) Limited, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Unless otherwise specified, terms defined in the Announcement shall have the same respective meanings when used herein.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

The Company is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to the Subscription Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscription took place on 29 August 2019 (the "Completion Date"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement, an aggregate of 15,300 Subscription Shares have been successfully allotted and issued to the Subscriber and an aggregate of 15,300 Subscription Shares have been successfully subscribed by the Subscriber. On the Completion Date, the Subscriber, Shareholder A, Shareholder B and New Legend entered into the Shareholders' Agreement to regulate the management, business and affairs of New Legend, the principal terms of which are summarised in the Announcement.

− 1 −

Immediately following the completion of the Subscription and as at the date of this announcement, New Legend becomes an indirect non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and is owned as to 51%, 24.5% and 24.5% by the Subscriber, Shareholder A and Shareholder B, respectively.

By Order of the Board

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited

Wen Tsz Kit Bondy

Chairman and executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Wen Tsz Kit Bondy and Ms. Chan Sau Ling Amy, and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Hon Por Francis, Mr. Wu Tai Cheung and Mr. Fu Bradley.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 12:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:03aNINTENDO DOWNLOAD : Off the (Astral) Chain
BU
09:03aSINO AGRO FOOD, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aPEAK RESORTS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:03aWALMART : And TerraCycle® To Host Nation's Largest Car Seat Recycling Event
BU
09:03aQ2 : Athena Home Loans Partners with Q2's Cloud Lending to Provide Digital-First Mortgage Lending Experience
BU
09:03aSortis Closes on $59.8M Opportunity Zone Project
BU
09:03aSPOTHERO : and The Parking Spot Announce Preferred Partnership to Power Digital Parking Reservations Near Airports Nationwide
BU
09:02aMERCATO : Partners With DoorDash to Power Same-Day Grocery Delivery for Independent Grocers
BU
09:02aVelocity Markets, Inc Launches ShortHop Digital Asset Marketplace in Eight Additional US States 
BU
09:02aASETEK - MANDATORY NOTIFICATION OF TRADE : CEO Purchases Shares
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
3Micro Focus shares tumble 34% after revenue warning
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group