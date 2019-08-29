Yun Lee Marine : COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN NEW LEGEND

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited

潤 利 海 事 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2682)

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

OF 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN NEW LEGEND

Reference is made to the announcement of Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 15 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the subscription of 51% equity interest of New Legend by the Subscriber, being Yun Lee Marine Holdings (BVI) Limited, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Unless otherwise specified, terms defined in the Announcement shall have the same respective meanings when used herein.

COMPLETION OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

The Company is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent to the Subscription Agreement have been fulfilled and completion of the Subscription took place on 29 August 2019 (the "Completion Date"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement, an aggregate of 15,300 Subscription Shares have been successfully allotted and issued to the Subscriber and an aggregate of 15,300 Subscription Shares have been successfully subscribed by the Subscriber. On the Completion Date, the Subscriber, Shareholder A, Shareholder B and New Legend entered into the Shareholders' Agreement to regulate the management, business and affairs of New Legend, the principal terms of which are summarised in the Announcement.