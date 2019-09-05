Yunnan Water Investment : INSIDE INFORMATION TENDER AWARD OF THE PPP PROJECT IN RELATION TO NEW WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES IN YUNZHONG, XINZHOU CITY, SHANXI PROVINCE, THE PRC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

雲南水務投資股份有限公司

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 6839)

INSIDE INFORMATION

TENDER AWARD OF THE PPP PROJECT

IN RELATION TO NEW WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES

IN YUNZHONG, XINZHOU CITY,

SHANXI PROVINCE, THE PRC

This announcement is made by Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that, on

5 September 2019, the Company together with Harbin North Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd.* (哈爾濱北方環保工程有限公司) ("Harbin North Environmental Protection") and Tianjin Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute* (天津市市政工程設計研究

院) ("Tianjin Municipal Engineering Design") were formally awarded the public - private - partnership ("PPP") project (the "Project") in relation to the new wastewater treatment facilities

in Yunzhong, Xinzhou City, which is granted by Housing and Urban - Rural development Bureau* (住房和城鄉建設局) of Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province, the People's Republic of China

(the "PRC") by way of public tender. The total estimated investment of the Project amounted to approximately RMB202,139,000.

The Project is an operational asset project, mainly including the construction of the wastewater treatment plant located at the south side of Nanyunzhong River and the west side of Dongwaihuan Road in the urban area of Xinzhou City. The construction of the pipe network is under the responsibility of the government. The Project adopts the DBOT (design - build - operate - transfer) mode. The government is responsible for completing the preliminary design of the Project, based on which the project company will complete the design of construction drawing, and the project company is also responsible for the construction and operation of the Project.