Yunnan Water Investment : INSIDE INFORMATION TENDER AWARD OF THE PPP PROJECT IN RELATION TO NEW WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES IN YUNZHONG, XINZHOU CITY, SHANXI PROVINCE, THE PRC

09/05/2019 | 12:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

雲南水務投資股份有限公司

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited*

(a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock code: 6839)

INSIDE INFORMATION

TENDER AWARD OF THE PPP PROJECT

IN RELATION TO NEW WASTEWATER TREATMENT FACILITIES

IN YUNZHONG, XINZHOU CITY,

SHANXI PROVINCE, THE PRC

This announcement is made by Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited* (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company hereby announces that, on

5 September 2019, the Company together with Harbin North Environmental Protection Engineering Co., Ltd.* (哈爾濱北方環保工程有限公司) ("Harbin North Environmental Protection") and Tianjin Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute* (天津市市政工程設計研究

) ("Tianjin Municipal Engineering Design") were formally awarded the public - private - partnership ("PPP") project (the "Project") in relation to the new wastewater treatment facilities

in Yunzhong, Xinzhou City, which is granted by Housing and Urban - Rural development Bureau* (住房和城鄉建設局) of Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province, the People's Republic of China

(the "PRC") by way of public tender. The total estimated investment of the Project amounted to approximately RMB202,139,000.

The Project is an operational asset project, mainly including the construction of the wastewater treatment plant located at the south side of Nanyunzhong River and the west side of Dongwaihuan Road in the urban area of Xinzhou City. The construction of the pipe network is under the responsibility of the government. The Project adopts the DBOT (design - build - operate - transfer) mode. The government is responsible for completing the preliminary design of the Project, based on which the project company will complete the design of construction drawing, and the project company is also responsible for the construction and operation of the Project.

1

The Directors consider that the implementation of the Project can provide the Group with a good opportunity to further expand its business in the market of Shanxi Province, enhance its profitability, improve its influence over the environmental protection industry in Shanxi Province and achieve cross-regional development. The Project can make full use of the environmental benefit, social benefit and economic benefit of the facilities, improve the living environment of residents and raise their health and living standards, which is conducive to building the Company's image as an integrated service providers in the urban environmental protection industry in Shanxi Province.

None of the Directors or substantial shareholders of the Company has any direct or indirect interest in the Project.

To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors after making all reasonable enquiries, Harbin North Environmental Protection and Tianjin Municipal Engineering Design and their ultimate beneficial owners (if applicable) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons (as defined under the Listing Rules).

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not yet entered into any definitive agreement nor has it agreed to any terms or timeline in relation to the Project. In the event that any transaction(s) in relation to the Project, if and when materializes, constitutes notifiable transaction(s) of the Company, the Company will make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate and comply with the relevant requirements under the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

Yunnan Water Investment Co., Limited*

Yang Tao

Chairman

Kunming, the PRC

5 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yu Long (Vice-chairman) and Mr. Yang Fang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Yang Tao (Chairman), Ms. Li Bo, Mr. He Yuanping and Mr. Chen Yong, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Shuen Kong, Mr. Hu Song and Mr. Ma Shihao.

*  For identification purposes only

2

Disclaimer

Yunnan Water Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:26:02 UTC
