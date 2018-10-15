Log in
Z Capital-Backed Affinity Gaming Names Tony Rodio Chief Executive Officer

10/15/2018 | 08:16pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Gaming ("Affinity" or the "Company") today announced that Anthony ("Tony") Rodio has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Rodio is a proven executive with more than three decades of experience in the gaming industry and a strong track record of transformative growth. Since 2011, Mr. Rodio has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of Tropicana Entertainment, Inc. During his time at Tropicana, Mr. Rodio led the unprecedented growth of the company, improving Tropicana's overall financial results with net revenue increasing more than 50% through both operational improvements and further expansion into regional markets. Additionally, Mr. Rodio oversaw major capital projects including the $200 million renovation of Tropicana Atlantic City. Prior to taking the helm at Tropicana, Mr. Rodio served in a variety of roles at Hollywood Casino and Harrah's.

"We are committed to Affinity Gaming becoming a leader in the local casino market and Tony's career accomplishments make him uniquely qualified to lead the Company in its next phase of growth and development," said James Zenni, Chairman of Affinity's Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Z Capital Partners. "Tony is one of the top executives in the gaming industry and I'm confident that he is the right person to drive Affinity's continued growth and enhanced commitment to the player experience. I look forward to working closely with him in this new role."

"It is an honor to join the Affinity team and I am pleased to have the opportunity to work alongside Z Capital, an experienced and proven investor in the gaming industry," said Mr. Rodio. "I look forward to leading Affinity in its next phase of growth and I am excited to partner with our management team and general managers to enhance the experience for our valued customers."

Z Capital Partners, the private equity management arm of Z Capital Group, closed its take-private acquisition of Affinity in 2017.

About Affinity Gaming
Affinity Gaming is a diversified casino gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company's casino operations consist of 11 casinos, five of which are located in Nevada, three in Colorado, two in Missouri and one in Iowa. For more information about Affinity Gaming, please visit its website: affinitygaming.com.

About Z Capital Group
Z Capital Group, L.L.C. and its subsidiaries ("Z Capital") are a leading alternative asset management firm with approximately $2.3 billion of regulatory assets under management. For over two decades, the Partners of Z Capital have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing.

Z Capital creates value for its investors by collaborating with talented management teams to generate investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies. The Z Capital Private Equity Funds' portfolio companies are within numerous industries, have aggregate annual revenues of approximately $1.3 billion, sell products in 57 countries, and have over 11,000 employees and an excess of 200,000 associates, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The Z Capital investment strategy and portfolio companies are described at www.zcapgroup.net.

Media Contact
Jonathan Keehner / Julie Oakes / Kate Clark
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/z-capital-backed-affinity-gaming-names-tony-rodio-chief-executive-officer-300731080.html

SOURCE Affinity Gaming


