Z Obee : CLARIFICATION ON PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT

All the Directors further confirm that Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in the Profit Warning Announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in the Profit Warning Announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in the Profit Warning Announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in the Profit Warning Announcement misleading.
Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution in placing reliance on such forecasts in assessing the merits and demerits of the transactions contemplated under the Unwinding Announcements, and when dealing in the securities of the Company.
Save for the clarification stated in this announcement, all information in the Profit Warning Announcement remains unchanged.
WARNING:
Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company should note that the Profit Warning Announcement does not meet the standard required by Rule 10 of the Takeovers Code and has not been reported on in accordance with the Takeovers Code, and thus are advised to exercise caution in placing reliance on the Profit Warning Announcement when dealing in the securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities, bank managers, solicitors, professional accountants or other professional advisers.
Hong Kong, 30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xiong Jianrui, Mr. Yi Peijian and Mr. Chen Zeyu, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lin Tao, Mr. Khoo Wun Fat William, Mr. Cui Songhe and Mr. Li Chak Hung.
All the Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading.
