Z Obee : Change of Address of Principal Office and Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Alpha Professional Holdings Limited

阿 爾 法 企 業 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（Stock Code: 948）

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL OFFICE

AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Alpha Professional Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 25 February 2020, the Company's principal office and principal place of business in Hong Kong will change the address from 47/F-A, China Online Centre, 333 Lockhart Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong to:

Room 1902, 19th Floor, Allied Kajima Building, 138 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Company's principal office and principal place of business in Hong Kong will remain unchanged.

On behalf of the Board

Alpha Professional Holdings Limited

XIONG Jianrui

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xiong Jianrui, Mr. Yi Peijian and Mr. Chen Zeyu, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Khoo Wun Fat William, Mr. Cui Songhe and Mr. Li Chak Hung.

* For identification purpose only