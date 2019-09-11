Z Obee : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019 0 09/11/2019 | 06:17am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Formerly known as Z-Obee Holdings Limited 前稱融達控股有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) （於百慕達註冊成立的有限公司） 股份代號 2019 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 環境、社會及管治報告 僅供識別 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 Alpha Professional Holdings Limited (the "Company", "We" and "Our", 阿爾法企業控股有限公司*（「本公司」、「我們」 and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") hereby presents this 及「我 們 的 」，連同其附屬公司，統稱「本 集 Environmental, Social and Governance (the "ESG") report (the "ESG 團」）謹此提呈截至二零一九年三月三十一日止 Report") for the year ended 31 March 2019 ("Year 2018/19"). 年度（「二零一八╱一九年度」）的環境、社會及 管治（「環境、社會及管治」）報告（「環境、社會 及管治報告」）。 ESG forms a crucial part of the risk management and internal control 環境、社會及管治是本公司風險管理及內部控 systems of the Company, which is reviewed on an annual basis to ensure 制系統的重要部分，每年進行審查，確保現有 the systems in place are effective and adequate in order to safeguard the 系統的效能及充足性，以保障本公司資產及股 assets of the Company and the interests of its shareholders. The board (the 東利益。本公司董事會（「董事會」）負責我們的 "Board") of directors of the Company is responsible for our ESG strategy 環境、社會及管治策略及報告。 and reporting. The ESG Report covers the environmental and social aspects of the Hong 環境、社會及管治報告涵蓋本集團香港及深圳 Kong and Shenzhen offices of the Group (including head office of the 辦事處（包括本集團位於香港的總辦事處及本 Group located in Hong Kong and the Shenzhen office of each of H K Rich 公司全資附屬公司香港富昕科技國際有限公司 Technology International Company Limited and 深圳中健生物技術有限公 及深圳中健生物技術有限公司（「深圳中健」）的 司 (Shenzhen Zoken Biology Ltd.*) ("Shenzhen Zoken"), wholly-owned 深圳辦事處，該兩間公司分別從事(i) 手機及其 subsidiaries of the Company which are engaged in (i) trading of mobile 零件買賣及(ii) 提供生物科技及生物基因技術服 handsets and their components and (ii) provision of biotechnology and 務），並應與本公司二零一八╱一九年度的年 biological gene technology technical services, respectively), and should be 報（「二零一八╱一九年度年報」）一併閱讀，其 read in conjunction with the Company's annual report for Year 2018/19 中載有本公司的企業管治報告。本年度環境、 (the "2018/19 Annual Report") containing the corporate governance report 社會及管治報告的範圍較截至二零一八年三月 of the Company. The scope of the current year ESG Report is wider than 三十一日止年度（「二 零 一 七 ╱ 一 八 年 度 」）較 that for the year ended 31 March 2018 ("Year 2017/18") because of the 為廣泛，原因為由於本集團於二零一八╱一九 inclusion of the Shenzhen office of Shenzhen Zoken resulting from the 年度收購大君國際集團有限公司及其附屬公 Group's acquisition of Great Empire International Group Limited and its 司（包括深圳中健）之全部股權（詳情載於二零 subsidiaries (including Shenzhen Zoken) during Year 2018/19, details of 一八╱一九年度年報），報告納入深圳中健的 which are set out in the 2018/19 Annual Report. 深圳辦事處。 Objectives 目標 To comply with the requirements set forth in Appendix 27 Environmental, 為遵循香港聯合交易所有限公司頒佈的證券上 Social and Governance Reporting Guide (the "ESG Guide") to the Rules 市規則（「上市規則」）附錄27 環境、社會及管 Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock 治報告指引（「環境、社會及管治指引」）所載規 Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, disclosures relating to the material ESG 定，有關已識別之重大環境、社會及管治問題 issues identified have been included in this ESG Report pursuant to the 的披露事項已根據環境、社會及管治指引的一 general disclosure requirements of the ESG Guide. 般披露規定收錄於本環境、社會及管治報告。 Strategy 策略 The Group is committed to improving our ESG performance by upholding 本集團致力透過維持良好的企業管治標準、保 good corporate governance standards, protecting our environment, 護環境、社區參與及提倡融入社會，藉以提升 engaging the community and promoting social integration. The Board is 在環境、社會及管治方面的表現。董事會負責 responsible for overseeing our ESG strategy and reporting, and overseeing 監督環境、社會及管治策略及報告，並監察管 the management in the design, implementation and monitoring of the risk 理層設計、執行及監督風險管理及內部控制系 management and internal control systems to address the ESG-related 統，以解決環境、社會及管治相關事宜。 issues. We have established the mechanism to gather the ESG data from 我們已設立收集營運的環境、社會及管治數據 operation and measure their impact to the environment and society. We 及計量彼等對環境及社會的影響。我們積極改 strive to improve our operational methods and increase efficiency in our 善營運方式，提高資源使用效率，以減少業務 consumption of resources in order to reduce the impact of our business on 對環境帶來的影響。 the environment. * For identification purpose only * 僅供識別 阿爾法企業控股有限公司 • 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 1 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 Management Approach and Priorities 管理方針及優先事項 Our approach is to identify the relevant ESG issues and assess their 我們的方針為識別相關環境、社會及管治問 materiality on our businesses as well as our stakeholders, through 題，並透過檢討營運及舉行內務會談評估問 reviewing our operations and holding internal discussions. Adhering to the 題對我們的業務及持份者的重要性。按照重 reporting principles of materiality, quantitative, balance and consistency, 要性、量化、平衡及一致性等報告原則，本 this ESG Report aims at sharing our performance in respect of sustainable 環境、社會及管治報告旨在分享我們在可持 development and summarizing our management efforts made on 續發展方面的表現，以及概述我們於二零 sustainability for Year 2018/19. The management of the Group prioritises 一八╱一九年度內在可持續發展工作上的努 product responsibility and employee rights and obligations as key aspects 力。本集團管理層高度重視產品責任及僱員權 of its sustainability management. Effective internal control systems and 責，並納入其持續性管理的主要方面。為提升 procedures on these areas were reinforced with a view to enhancing 營運效益及為持份者帶來環境及社會福利，本 efficiency of operation and generating the environmental and social benefits 集團不斷鞏固該等方面的有效內部控制系統及 to our stakeholders. 程序。 A. Environmental A. 環境 A1 Emissions A1 排放物 Despite that the Group is principally engaged in providing the design, 儘管本集團主要從事提供設計、採購硬 procurement of hardware components, outsourcing the assembling 件、外判手機的裝嵌服務及提供生物技 services for mobile handsets and provision of biotechnology and 術及生物基因技術服務而並無產生大量 biological gene technology services without any mass emissions 排放物（例如有害或污染空氣排放物、 (such as hazardous or polluted air emissions, waste and water 廢物及水排放物）或對環境造成重大影 discharges) or significant impact to the environment, the Group has 響，本集團已制定詳細的程序，以檢測 established detailed procedures to detect any possible pollution 未來於我們業務營運過程中可能發生影 incidents which affect the surrounding environment that may occur in 響周圍環境的任何可能污染事件。 the course of our business operations in the future. Air pollutants emission 空氣污染物排放 The Group did not own or operate any vehicles, and hence 本集團並無擁有或操作任何車輛，因此 insignificant amount of or no air pollutants were generated in Year 於二零一八╱一九年度只產生少量或並 2018/19. 無產生空氣污染物。 Greenhouse gas emission 溫室氣體排放 Greenhouse gas is one of the main emissions of the Group. The 溫室氣體是本集團主要排放物之一。本 source of greenhouse gas emissions from the Group's business 集團業務活動的溫室氣體排放主要來自 activities are mainly electricity consumption at our offices and 辦公室的電力消耗及由僱員出差乘搭飛 business air travel by our employees. 機產生。 2 ALPHA PROFESSIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED • Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 A summary on the relevant emissions related key performance 於二零一八╱一九年度排放相關的關鍵績效指 indicators ("KPIs") for Year 2018/19 (with comparative figures for 標（「關鍵績效指標」）（連同二零一七╱一八年 Year 2017/18 is disclosed as follows: 度的比較數字）的概要披露如下： Types of Emissions 排放物類別 Year 2018/19 Year 2017/18 二零一八╱一九年度 二零一七╱一八年度 Indirect Emission 間接排放 CO2 (generated from business air travel 二氧化碳（由員工出差乘搭 11,865.00 kg 11,056.40 kg by employees) 飛機產生） 11,865.00 千克 11,056.40 千克 CO2 (generated from purchased electricity) 二氧化碳（由購買電力產生） 29,506.53 kg 30,196.10 kg 29,506.53 千克 30,196.10 千克 Total CO2 Emission Intensity per Office 每辦事處的二氧化碳總排放密度 (Office area: 2018/19: 755.26 square metre （辦公室區域：二零一八╱一九 54.78 kg/sqm 75.56 kg/sqm ("sqm") (including office of the newly 年度：755.26 平方米（包括新 54.78 千克╱平方米 75.56 千克╱平方米 acquired biotechnology business); 收購的生物技術業務的辦公 2017/18: 545.97 sqm) CO2 室），二零一七╱一八年度： 545.97 平方米）二氧化碳 Hazardous and non-hazardous waste 有害及無害廢物 The Group did not generate hazardous waste in Year 2018/19. The 本集團於二零一八╱一九年度並無產生有害廢 non-hazardous wastes generated by the Group were mainly papers 物。本集團所產生的無害廢物主要為少量的紙 and office consumable wastes, which were immaterial and had little 張及辦公耗材廢物，且對環境影響微乎其微。 impact to the environment. Despite that the Group had acquired 儘管本集團已於二零一九年年初收購生物技術 a biotechnology business in early 2019, the main activities for this 業務，該新業務分部的主要活動為在客戶的實 new business segment were assays and experiments performed in 驗室進行試驗及實驗。由於醫院實驗室內產生 the customers' laboratories. Since the medical wastes produced 的醫療廢物屬於我們客戶（公立醫院）及由彼等 inside the hospital laboratories were belonged to and disposed by 處理，且於研發過程中在我們自設的實驗室產 our customers which are public hospitals, and insignificant medical 生少量醫療廢物，我們認為，我們的生物技術 wastes were produced during the research and development process 業務並無對環境造成重大影響。 within our in-house laboratory, we consider that our biotechnology business did not constitute material impact to our environment. The Group is committed to reducing the amount of waste produced 本集團致力減少營運所產生的廢物數量。請參 from our operations. Please refer to the subsection headed Waste 閱下文「廢物管理」分節，了解我們為減少廢物 Management below for the policies we adopted to reduce waste. 而採取的政策。 Policies 政策 Protecting the environment is one of our key concerns. We are 保護環境是我們其中一個主要關注點。我們致 committed to meeting the requirements as stipulated in the applicable 力迎合適用的國家╱地方環境法律及監管規定 national/local environmental laws and regulations. We have taken 所訂定的要求。我們已將環境的可持續發展納 into consideration the environmental sustainability into our business 入業務程序考量，並已指派高級管理層定期監 process; have dedicated senior management to monitor our 察我們的環境事務表現。我們已採納下列的能 environmental performance regularly; and have adopted the following 源及廢物管理政策： policies for energy and waste management: 1. Energy Management 1. 能源管理 The indirect greenhouse gas emissions, which are generated 從我們日常電力消耗所產生的間接溫室 from our daily electricity power consumption, are one of the 氣體排放，是本集團碳排放量的主要來 main sources of carbon footprint of the Group. We will keep 源之一，而我們將不斷監察本集團的碳 monitoring the carbon footprint of the Group to find out the 排放量，以找出和控制我們日常營運對 impact of our daily operation on the environment. At the same 環境造成的影響。同時，我們已在各個 time, we have implemented the following energy-saving and 辦事處地點執行以下節能及能源效益措 energy efficient measures at our offices as follows: 施： 阿爾法企業控股有限公司 • 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 3 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 a. turn off lights and electrical devices when not used; and a. 關掉所有不使用的電燈及電力設 備；及 b. deploy natural light as much as possible on office floors. b. 在辦公室樓層盡量採用天然光。 With the above measures in place, total electricity consumption 通過採納上述措施，本集團於二零 of the Group was 29,595.32 kWh and 29,506.53 kg of CO2 一八╱一九年度總用電量為29,595.32 was generated from electricity used for our operations for Year 千瓦時，及營運用電產生29,506.3 千 2018/19 (Year 2017/18: 30,287kWh and 30,196.10 kg of CO2). 克二氧化碳（二零一七╱一八年度： 30,287 千瓦時及30,196.10 千克二氧化 碳）。 2. Waste Management 2. 廢物管理 We adopt a responsible waste management policy, including 我們採用負責任的廢物管理政 waste avoidance, reducing waste from its source and reuse, 策，包括避免浪費、從源頭減少 recycling and responsible disposal of waste. We encourage 廢物及再使用、回收和負責任地 our employees to reduce the production of waste and are 處置廢物。我們鼓勵僱員減少製 committed to introducing waste separation measures to enable 造廢物，並承諾引入廢物分類措 recycling for the following categories: 施，為以下類別進行回收利用： a. paper (paper, paper plate, magazines, cardboards, etc.); a. 廢紙（廢紙、紙板、雜誌、 卡紙等）； b. metal (aluminum and other metallic cans); b. 金 屬（ 鋁 罐 及 其 他 金 屬 罐）； c. plastics (packaging materials); and c. 塑膠（包裝物料）；及 d. other recyclables (electrical appliances, computers, d. 其他可回收物品（電器、電 etc.). 腦等）。 During Year 2018/19, the operation of the Group had complied with 本集團於二零一八╱一九年度的營運已 all the relevant environmental laws and regulations, and hence had 遵守所有相關環境法律及法規，因此並 no records of penalty or warning related to air, water and wastes 無由中華人民共和國（「中國」）及香港的 pollution and discharges from any environmental department or alerts 環境部門發出與空氣、水及廢物污染及 from any environmental agencies in the People's Republic of China 排放有關的懲罰或警告或提示紀錄。 (the "PRC") and Hong Kong. A2 Use of Resources A2 資源使用 The use of resources in the course of our business operations mainly 於我們的業務營運過程中使用的資源主 includes the consumption of energy, water and paper. 要包括能源、水及紙的消耗。 Energy consumption 能源消耗 During Year 2018/19, the use of electricity was the major source 於二零一八╱一九年度，電力使用是能 of energy consumption which contributed to the total energy 源消耗的主要來源，造成總能源消耗 consumption of 29,595 kWh and its intensity was 39.19 kWh/sqm. 達29,595 千瓦時及其密度為39.19 千瓦 (Year 2017/18: 30,287 kWh and 55.47 kWh/sqm) 時╱平方米。（二零一七╱一八年度： 30,287千瓦時及55.47 千瓦時╱平方米） Water consumption 用水量 During Year 2018/19, all water consumed by the Group were for 於二零一八╱一九年，本集團所有用水 office general consumption purpose, and the water consumption 均用於辦公室一般消耗用途，及本集團 volume of the Group was 375 m3 and its intensity was 0.50 m3/sqm. 的用水量為375 立方米及其密度為0.50 There is no comparative data for Year 2017/18 for water consumption 立方米╱平方米。由於所獲得的數據不 due to incomplete data retained. 完整，二零一七╱一八年度用水量並無 比較數據。 4 ALPHA PROFESSIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED • Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 Paper consumption 用紙量 During Year 2018/19, the total amount of paper consumption in 於二零一八╱一九年度，本集團的用 the Group was approximately 258 kg and its intensity was 0.34 紙量約為258 千克及其密度為0.34 千 kg/sqm. There is no comparative data for Year 2017/18 for paper 克╱平方米。由於所獲得的數據不完 consumption due to incomplete data retained. 整，二零一七╱一八年度用紙量並無比 較數據。 A summary on the relevant use of resources related KPIs of the 於二零一八╱一九年度本集團資源 Group for Year 2018/19 (with comparative figures for Year 2017/18) 使用相關的關鍵績效指標（連同二零 is disclosed as follows: 一七╱一八年度的比較數字）的概要披 露如下： Use of Resources 資源使用 Year 2018/19 Year 2017/18 二零一八╱一九年度 二零一七╱一八年度 29,595 kWh 30,287 kWh 39.19 kWh/sqm 55.47 kWh/sqm Electricity 電力 29,595 千瓦時 30,287 千瓦時 Electricity consumption intensity 電力消耗密度 39.19 千瓦時╱平方米55.47 千瓦時╱平方米 Water 水 375 m3 - Water consumption intensity 水消耗密度 0.50 m3/sqm - 375 立方米 - 0.50 立方米╱平方米 - Paper 紙 258 kg - Paper consumption intensity 紙消耗密度 0.34 kg/sqm - 258 千克 - 0.34 千克╱平方米 - Green initiatives and measures 綠色舉措及措施 Our Group is committed to conserving resources in our business 本集團在商業活動中致力節約資源，包 activities, including use of energy, water and paper. We aim to 括能源、水及紙張的使用。我們的目標 reduce the use of resources and corresponding carbon footprint 是透過採納各種環保方案減少使用資源 through the adoption of various green initiatives. Green awareness 及相應的碳足跡。我們向僱員宣揚環保 is promoted among our employees in order to drive their behavioral 意識，旨在促進他們改變習慣。於二零 changes. During Year 2018/19, the Group adopted green initiatives 一八╱一九年度，本集團推行綠色舉措 and measures to enhance the efficiency of use of resources. 及措施，提高資源使用效率。 1. Reducing Electricity Consumption 1. 減少耗電 Energy consumption is one of the major use of resources by 能源消耗是本集團主要使用資源 the Group. The Group has always aimed at efficient use of 之一。本集團一直致力於資源的 resources by requesting all our employees to comply with the 有效使用，要求全體僱員遵守本 energy-saving policy of the Group. 集團的節能政策。 阿爾法企業控股有限公司 • 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 5 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 Reducting Paper Consumption

Waste management and waste reduction are important strategies, which help conserve valuable resources. In order to reduce waste paper, we have developed the following measures: deploy recycling bins to collect used paper products such as waste paper, posters, letters and envelopes; place waste paper recycling bin next to the printer to facilitate collection or reuse; print on both sides of the paper; use both sides of the paper for writing; bring our own cups to office and avoid using paper cups; reuse old stationeries such as folders and envelopes; and reuse packaging boxes. Water Conservation

As fresh water is one of the precious natural resources, the Company is committed to protecting the water resource and encourages all employees to develop water-saving habits. Despite that the Group had acquired a biotechnology business in early 2019, the total electricity consumption experienced a slightly decrease to 29,595 kWh in Year 2018/19 (Year 2017/18: 30,287 kWh). Moreover, the Group had established the mechanism to collect the use of resources data in Year 2018/19. The Group is able to assess the achievement on resources consumption on an ongoing basis. Packaging material for finished products The Group's segment for trading of mobile handsets is principally engaged in providing the design, procurement of hardware components and outsourcing the assembling services for mobile handsets. The packaging process has been outsourced and thus packaging material used is insignificant to the Group. For the segment for biotechnology and biological gene technology technical services, the main activities for this business segment are assays and experiments performed in the customers' laboratories, no packaging material is involved during the production process. 減少用紙

管理及減少廢物是重要策略，有 助保存寶貴資源。為了減少紙張 浪費，我們已制定以下措施： 設 置 回 收 箱， 以 收 集 廢 紙、海報、信件及信封等 使用過的紙張製成品； 在打印機旁邊放置廢紙回 收箱以便回收或重用； 雙面打印； 雙面書寫； 自 攜 杯 子， 避 免 使 用 紙 杯； 重用文件夾及信封等舊文 具；及 重用包裝箱。 節約用水

由於食水是珍貴的天然資源之 一，本公司致力於保護水資源， 並鼓勵所有僱員養成節約用水的 習慣。 雖然本集團已於二零一九年初收購生物 技術業務，總用電量於二零一八╱一九 年度輕微減少至29,595 千瓦時（二零 一七╱一八年度：30,287 千瓦時）。此 外，本集團於二零一八╱一九年度已制 定機制，以於本年度收集資源使用數 據。本集團能夠持續評估資源消耗的成 果。 製成品的包裝材料 本集團的手機貿易分部主要從事提供設 計、採購硬件及外判手機的裝嵌服務。 包裝工序已經外判，因此所用包裝材料 對本集團而言屬極小量。 就生物科技及生物基因技術服務分部而 言，該業務分部的主要活動為在客戶的 實驗室進行試驗及實驗，於生產過程中 並無涉及包裝材料。 6 ALPHA PROFESSIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED • Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 A3 The Environment and Natural Resources A3 環境及天然資源 The Group manages and minimizes the impact that it may cause to 本集團透過以下政策管理及盡量減低其 the environment and natural resources directly or indirectly, through 可能對環境及天然資源造成的直接或間 the following policies: 接影響： a. ensure its business operations comply with the environmental a. 確保其業務營運符合中國及香港 laws in the PRC and Hong Kong; 之環境法律； b. strengthen the awareness of employees on environmental b. 透過培訓，加強僱員對環保的意 protection through training; and 識；及 c. monitor our daily business operations in conserving energy and c. 監控我們日常業務營運中節約能 water to reduce direct impact on the environment. 源及水的措施，以減少對環境的 直接影響。 In particular, consumption of electricity generates the emission of 尤其是，如上文所述，電力消耗會產生 CO2, as discussed above, which in turn draws negative impact to 二氧化碳排放，這會對我們的世界造成 our world as CO2 is a greenhouse gas which contributed to the 負面影響，二氧化碳是一種溫室氣體， greenhouse effect that affects the temperature of our planet. With 會導致影響地球溫度的溫室效應。為減 an aim of reducing electricity consumption, we have implemented 少電力消耗，我們實施上述節能措施。 the abovementioned energy-saving measures. As discussed above, 如上文所述，於二零一八╱一九年度， during Year 2018/19, the Group's total electricity consumption was 本集團總用電量為29,595 千瓦時（二零 29,595 kWh (Year 2017/18: 30,287 kWh). 一七╱一八年度：30,287 千瓦時）。 Also, consumption of paper draws negative impact to our world as 此外，紙張的消耗會對我們的世界造成 voluminous paper consumption may lead to deforestation. With an 負面影響，因為大量的紙張消耗可能導 aim of minimizing the impact of our business operations, we have 致去森林化。為了盡量減少業務營運的 implemented the paper reduction measures as discussed above so 影響，我們實施了上述減少紙張使用措 as to minimize the consumption of paper at our offices and strive to 施，以盡量減少辦公室紙張的消耗，並 consume paper in the most efficient manner. 努力以最有效的方式使用紙張。 The Group is committed to monitoring further possible environmental 本集團致力監督我們業務營運中可能對 impacts of our business operations, and to implementing measures 環境的進一步影響，並採取措施控制任 to control any adverse impacts, in order to generate long-term values 何不利影響，從而為我們的持份者以及 for our stakeholders as well as the communities in which we operate. 我們營運所在的社區創造長期價值。 B. Social B. 社會 B1 Employment B1 僱傭 Respecting human and labour rights has been an integral part of our 尊重人權及勞工權利一直是我們可持續 approach to sustainability. Employees are the most valuable assets of 發展方針的不可或缺部分。僱員是本集 the Group. The Group cares about the well-beings of our employees 團重要資產。本集團關注僱員的健康， and ensures that they are provided with a comfortable and efficient 並確保僱員獲提供舒適和高效的工作環 working environment with legislative protection and equal opportunity 境，得到法例保護，並在事業發展上獲 in their career path. 平等機會。 The Group complies with all the relevant laws and regulations, such 本集團遵守所有相關法律及法規，例如 as the Employment Ordinance (Cap. 57 of the Laws of Hong Kong) 香港法例第57 章《僱傭條例》（「僱傭條 (the "Employment Ordinance") and the Employees' Compensation 例 」）及香港法例第282 章《僱員補償條 Ordinance (Cap. 282 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Employees' 例》（「僱員補償條例」）以及《中華人民共 Compensation Ordinance") as well as the Labor Law of the PRC 和國勞動法》及《中華人民共和國勞動合 and the Labor Contract Law of the PRC. 同法》。 阿爾法企業控股有限公司 • 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 7 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 1. Remuneration 1. 薪酬 We offer competitive pay and benefits to the employees 我們根據工作要求及個人表現， according to their job requirement and individual performance. 向僱員提供具競爭力的薪酬及福 We regularly review the overall compensation and benefits to 利。我們定期檢討整體薪酬及福 ensure the Company's competitiveness in the market. We also 利，以確保本公司在市場上的競 benchmark our compensation policy against relevant industries 爭力。我們亦將我們的薪酬政策 and similar organizations. We also assess the achievements 與相關行業及類似組織進行對 and contributions of the employees through periodic appraisals 比。我們亦通過定期績效考評評 and reward them accordingly. 估僱員的成績及貢獻，論功行償。 2. Dismissal 2. 解僱 We ensure that all employees are protected under the 我們確保所有僱員均得到香港及 employment laws of Hong Kong and the PRC, including but not 中國僱傭保障法律的保障，包括 limited to the following protections: 但不限於以下保障： a. terminations are for good causes and not due to a. 僱員解僱是基於充分的理 discriminations; 由， 而 非 因 為 歧 視 所 造 成； b. an employee cannot be dismissed when she has been b. 當僱員已確定懷孕或發出 confirmed pregnant or given notice of pregnancy; and 懷 孕 通 知 時， 不 得 被 解 僱；及 c. an employee cannot be dismissed when he or she takes c. 當僱員放有薪病假時，不 a paid sick leave. 得被解僱。 3. Recruitment and promotion 3. 招聘及晉升 Recruitment and promotion should be fair and open for all 對於所有僱員而言，招聘及晉升 employees, and cannot be affected by age, sex, physical or 均應公平及開放，而不得受到年 mental health status, marital status, family status, race, skin 齡、性別、身體狀況或精神健康 color, nationality, religion, political affiliation, sexual orientation 狀況、婚姻狀況、家庭狀況、種 and other factors. Our employees are recognized and reviewed 族、膚色、國籍、宗教、政治取 by their contribution, work performance and skills. We 向、性取向及其他因素影響。我 always do our best to provide our employees a good working 們會根據僱員貢獻、工作表現及 environment and development opportunity. 技能給予認可及評估。本公司一 向致力為僱員提供良好工作環境 及發展機會。 4. Working hours and rest periods 4. 工作時長及休息期 The Group creates an excellent and comfortable working 本集團營造優良舒適的工作環 environment . Based on the features of the principal 境。基於主營業務的特點，本集 business, the Group sets appropriate working hours and 團為所有員工提供合適的工作時 rest breaks for all staff members. The Group also provides 長及休息時間。除法定假日外， paid leave, marriage leave, maternity leave, casual leave and 本集團亦提供帶薪假期、婚假、 compassionate leave in addition to the statutory holidays. 產假、臨時事假及恩恤假。 8 ALPHA PROFESSIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED • Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 5. Policy on equal opportunity, diversity, anti-discrimination and 5. 有關平等機會、多元化、反歧視 other benefits 及其他福利的政策 The Group is an equal opportunity employer. We assess 本集團是平等機會僱主。我們根 candidates fairly based on their experience, qualifications and 據應徵者的經驗、資格及能力， abilities. We are committed to the belief that nobody should be 對他們進行評核。我們秉持的信 treated less favourably on his/her personal characteristics such 念是任何人都不應因其性別、懷 as gender, pregnancy, marital status, disability, family status, 孕、婚姻狀況、殘障、家庭狀況 and race. Opportunities for employment, training and career 及種族等個人特徵而受到任何不 development are equally open to all qualified employees. 利待遇。所有合資格僱員的就 業、培訓及職業發展的機會均等。 Summaries of the total workforce and employee turnover rate by 本集團二零一八╱一九年度按性別劃 gender of the Group for Year 2018/19 (with comparative figures for 分的員工總數及員工流失率（連同二零 Year 2017/18) are disclosed as follows: 一七╱一八年度的比較數字）概要披露 如下： Total workforce by gender: 按性別劃分的員工總數： Number of Staff 員工數目 Gender 性別 2018/19 2017/18 二零一八╱一九年度 二零一七╱一八年度 Male 男 98 23 Female 女 80 21 Total 總數 178 44 Employee turnover by gender: 按性別劃分的員工流失率： Number of Staff 員工數目 Gender 性別 2018/19 2017/18 二零一八╱一九年度 二零一七╱一八年度 Male 男 18 12 Female 女 13 6 Total 總數 31 18 B2 Health and Safety B2 健康及安全 We are committed to protecting the health and safety of the 我們決心保障僱員及社區人士的健康及 employees and the community. We require all employees to comply 安全。我們要求所有僱員遵守所有相關 with all relevant occupational health and safety regulations, and 職業健康與安全條例，而我們亦遵守所 we comply with all the relevant laws and regulations in relation to 有相關法律及法規，為我們的僱員提供 providing our employees with a safe and healthy working environment 安全及健康的工作環境，並保障他們免 and protecting them from occupational hazards. As a result, we are 受職業危害。因此，我們承諾實行以下 committed to implementing the following measures: 措施： a. develop internal guidelines to ensure that the working a. 制定內部指引，以確保工作環境 environment is in line with or higher than the requirements of 符合或高於相關法律的規定水 relevant laws; 平； b. establish safety procedures for the potentially hazardous work; b. 就潛在危險工作設定安全程序； 阿爾法企業控股有限公司 • 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 9 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 provide necessary protective equipment and medical insurance to the employees; establish emergency measures such as fire or explosion emergency plan; regularly arrange rescue, fire and evacuation drills; provide and maintain a healthy and safe working environment; actively promote environmental protection, health and safety awareness of the employees, and support development of environmental protection, health and safety in the industry; and provide all employees with needed job information, guidance, training and supervision to minimize occupational hazards. B3 Development and Training During Year 2018/19, the Company did update the Board by providing reading materials in difference means for improvement of our corporate governance, the reading materials covered the major changes of the Listing Rules and regulations, and some other finance and management reference. The Company also received written confirmation from each of our Directors that he had participated in continuous professional development training to develop and refresh his knowledge and skills in accordance with code provision A.6.5 of the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules during Year 2018/19. The Group provides employees with regular training and development courses which cover various areas, including orientation, leadership and management skills and on-job training etc., with the aim of improving employees' efficiency, knowledge and skills for discharging their duties at work. B4 Labour Standards Child labour and forced labour are strictly prohibited within the Group; and the laws and regulations regarding child and forced labour are strictly followed. During Year 2018/19, there were no reported cases of any violation of relevant employment laws and regulations including child labour or forced labour. 向僱員提供所需的保護裝備及醫 療保險； 設定緊急措施，例如火警或爆炸 應變計劃； 定期安排救援、火警及疏散演 習； 提供和維持健康及安全的工作環 境； 積極促進僱員的環保、健康及安 全意識，並支持業內的環保、健 康安全的發展；及 向所有僱員提供所需的工作資 料、指引、訓練及監督，以減少 職業危害。 B3 發展及培訓 於二零一八╱一九年度，本公司透過以 不同方式提供閱讀材料向董事會報告 最新情況，以提升我們的企業管治，閱 讀材料涵蓋上市規則及規例的主要變動 以及其他財務及管理參考。本公司亦接 獲各董事的確認書，確認彼等已於二零 一八╱一九年度根據上市規則附錄14 所 載企業管治守則之守則條文第A.6.5條參 與持續專業發展培訓，以發展及更新其 知識及技術。 本集團為員工提供定期培訓及發展課 程，涵蓋入職培訓、領導及管理技巧及 在職培訓等多個領域，旨在提高員工在 工作中履行職責的效率、知識及技巧。 B4 勞工標準 本集團嚴禁童工及強制勞工；並嚴格遵 守有關童工及強制勞工的法律及法規。 於二零一八╱一九年度，並無發現任何 有關違反相關僱傭法律及法規的報告， 亦無發現有童工或強制勞工的任何事 件。 10 ALPHA PROFESSIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED • Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 B5 Supply Chain Management We attach importance to developing and maintaining long-term relationships with our suppliers, looking forward to forming long- term partnerships with them. We take a fair and open principle on procurement of materials and services. We only cooperate with the suppliers that share common moral values and standards with us. The Company also supports and encourages the suppliers to promote efficient use of resources and environmental protection to fulfill corporate social responsibility through the following policies: advocate the principle of fair and open competition, and based on mutual trust, develop and maintain long-term relationships with the suppliers and contractors; adopt strict ethical standards in procurement of materials and services to ensure the quality of the finished products and maintain the continued confidence of the clients, suppliers and the general public; perform periodic assessment on our suppliers based on price, quality, suitability and demands. Only those qualified suppliers will remain in our approved supplier list; choose appropriate, responsible and capable suppliers; support and encourage the suppliers to improve their production and working environment, and their employees' benefits and protections; and request the suppliers to comply with the relevant laws, regulations and contractual obligations. B6 Product Responsibility We are committed to providing our customers with high-quality products and services, settling customer complaints timely and effectively, continuously improving our service level, and ensuring customer satisfaction through the following policies: ensure the products and services comply with related laws and guidelines; provide customers with accurate product information and high-quality products; and develop product warranty policy and after-sales services for our products. B5 供應鏈管理 我們十分重視與供應商發展和維持長遠 關係，期望與他們建立長期合作夥伴關 係。我們採購物料及服務時採取公平及 開放的原則。我們只會與跟我們具有共 同道德價值及標準的供應商合作，而本 公司亦支持及鼓勵供應商透過以下政策 有效使用資源及促進環保以履行企業社 會責任： 提倡公平及開放式競爭的原則， 而建基於互信，與供應商及承包 商發展和維持長遠關係； 於採購物料及服務方面具有嚴格 道德標準，以確保製成品質量、 並維持客戶、供應商及社會大眾 一直以來的信心； 根據價格、質量、合適性及需 求，定期對供應商進行評核，只 有合資格的供應商留在我們經審 核的供應商名單上； 選擇合適、負責任及具能力的供 應商； 支持及鼓勵供應商改善他們的生 產及工作環境以及他們僱員的福 利及保障；及 要求供應商遵守相關法律、法規 及合約責任。 B6 產品責任 我們承諾向客戶提供高質素產品及服 務，並透過以下政策適時地及有效地處 理客戶投訴、不斷改善服務水平和確保 客戶滿意： 確保產品及服務符合相關法律及 指引； 向客戶提供準確產品資料及高質 素產品；及 為我們的產品制定產品保修政策 及售後服務。 阿爾法企業控股有限公司 • 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 11 Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 二零一八╱一九年度環境、社會及管治報告 The Group complies with all the relevant laws and regulations in respect of privacy matters and ensures that customer information will only be used for business purpose and not for any other unrelated purposes. All employees should handle and use customer information with extreme caution, protect customer information, and comply with statutory requirements of relevant privacy laws. Our employees are trained on the data protection principles and methods and are required to comply with the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Cap. 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong). B7 Anti-corruption Anti-corruption and anti-bribery are essential elements in creating a fair business environment. The Group complies with all relevant laws and regulations relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering and continues to build a workforce with a high level of business ethics and integrity in being a trustworthy partner to the customers and suppliers through the following policies: organize regular briefings for our employees to raise concerns about the importance of anti-corruption and anti-bribery; provide employees or other stakeholders with a confidential reporting channel (to the possible extent) and guidance for disclosure of information relevant to suspected misconduct, malpractice or irregularity, if any; and request suppliers to comply with the relevant laws and regulations. B8 Community Investment The Group believes that it is our responsibility to give back to the community, in which we operate, by enabling the community to prosper through our initiatives. By reaching out directly to the community, we hope to offer assistance and to create a positive impact on the lives of everyone in the community. The Group encourages staff to take part in community welfare and voluntary work, and we will actively maintain communication with our community to understand community needs. 本集團遵守所有與私隱事宜有關的相關 法律及法規，並確保客戶資料只會用於 業務用途，而不會作任何其他無關的用 途。所有僱員應極為小心地處理和使用 客戶資料、保護客戶資料，和遵守相關 私隱法例的法定要求。 我們的僱員接受有關資料保護原則及方 式的培訓，並須遵守《個人資料（私隱） 條例（》香港法例第486 章）。 B7 反貪污 反貪污和反賄賂是創造公平業務環境的 不可或缺元素。 本集團遵守所有與賄賂、勒索、欺詐及 洗黑錢有關的相關法律及法規，並透過 以下政策，持續建立具有高度商業道德 及誠信標準的工作團隊，使本集團成為 客戶及供應商值得信賴的合作夥伴： 定期為僱員舉行簡報會，提高對 反貪污及反賄賂重要性的關注； 向僱員或其他持份者提供披露有 關涉嫌不當行為、不良行為或違 規行為的資料（如有）的保密報告 渠道（在可能的範圍內）及指引；

及 要求供應商遵守相關法律及法規。 B8 社區投資 本集團相信，我們有責任回饋我們營運 所在的社區，讓社區能透過我們的舉措 繁榮發展。 透過直接接觸社區，我們期望為社區每 一個人的生活提供協助和帶來正面影 響。 本集團鼓勵員工參與社區福利及志願工 作，且我們積極與社區保持溝通，了解 社區的需要。 12 ALPHA PROFESSIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED • Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018/19 Attachments Original document

