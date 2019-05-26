ZAIN Mobile Telecommunications KSC : Iraq announces the introduction of a solution that enables customers to purchase offers via their Facebook app, making it the first operator in the Middle East to provide this functionality, a...

print Print

Zain Iraq becomes first operator in the Middle East to introduce purchase solution via Facebook

• Among the first 10 operators across the globe to offer the purchase solution

• Zain Iraq counts the largest number Facebook followers with over 5 million fans

Baghdad - 26 May, 2019

Zain Iraq, the country's largest mobile operator by customer numbers, announces the introduction of a solution that enables customers to purchase offers via their Facebook app, making it the first operator in the Middle East to provide this functionality, and among the first 10 providers to do so worldwide.

The service, which is available on Android devices, and via the portal on iOS phones, was introduced by Zain Iraq in coordination with Facebook.



Ali Al Zahid, Zain Iraq CEO commented, 'Zain wants its services to be as convenient as possible by providing the best customer experience. Being the first operator in the Middle East to launch this solution gives us tremendous confidence that we are building the next positive differentiator in our market. Our business is evolving, with customers in search of simple solutions that are easy to use, and which fit neatly into their daily lives. I am extremely proud of our team who cater to every need of our 16-million customers.'

Facebook is extremely popular in Iraq, numbering over 20 million accounts. Zain Iraq counts the highest number of Facebook phone users in the country with over 5 million followers, according to figures from the social media platform.

