Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZAIN Mobile Telecommunications KSC : Iraq announces the introduction of a solution that enables customers to purchase offers via their Facebook app, making it the first operator in the Middle East to provide this functionality, a...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 05:39am EDT

print Print

Zain Iraq becomes first operator in the Middle East to introduce purchase solution via Facebook

• Among the first 10 operators across the globe to offer the purchase solution
• Zain Iraq counts the largest number Facebook followers with over 5 million fans

Baghdad - 26 May, 2019

Zain Iraq, the country's largest mobile operator by customer numbers, announces the introduction of a solution that enables customers to purchase offers via their Facebook app, making it the first operator in the Middle East to provide this functionality, and among the first 10 providers to do so worldwide.

The service, which is available on Android devices, and via the portal on iOS phones, was introduced by Zain Iraq in coordination with Facebook.

Ali Al Zahid, Zain Iraq CEO commented, 'Zain wants its services to be as convenient as possible by providing the best customer experience. Being the first operator in the Middle East to launch this solution gives us tremendous confidence that we are building the next positive differentiator in our market. Our business is evolving, with customers in search of simple solutions that are easy to use, and which fit neatly into their daily lives. I am extremely proud of our team who cater to every need of our 16-million customers.'

Facebook is extremely popular in Iraq, numbering over 20 million accounts. Zain Iraq counts the highest number of Facebook phone users in the country with over 5 million followers, according to figures from the social media platform.

Disclaimer

ZAIN - Mobile Telecommunications Company KSC published this content on 26 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2019 09:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:44aELBIT : to Provide Tactical Radio Systems to a Country in South Asia
AQ
06:39aNATIONAL CLEANING : to pay 5% dividend for FY18
AQ
06:39aJABAL OMAR DEVELOPMENT : CEO resigns
AQ
06:34aASSIUT ISLAMIC TRADING : raises issued capital to EGP 66.8M
AQ
06:34aMISR DUTY FREE SHOPS : targets EPG 81M in 2020
AQ
06:34aGOLDEN TEXTILES & CLOTHES WOOL : losses widen to EGP 5M in 1Q2019
AQ
06:34aTODAY : Due date of Sidi Krier Petrochemicals's cash dividends of EGP 1.25/share
AQ
06:34aARABIAN ROCKS PLASTIC INDUSTRIES : to distribute EGP 3M as bonus shares
AQ
06:33aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (May 26)
AQ
06:25aBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK : Dana, first virtual employee, joins BisB team
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FIAT CHRYSLER IN TIE-UP TALKS WITH RENAULT: sources
2QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : QNB report delves into effects of US-China t..
3MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Soldiers linked to Tsvangirai daughter's crash
4MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Fake lovers almost forced me out of Nollywood
5ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD : ELBIT : Israel's Elbit Systems get $127 million contract in south Asia

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About