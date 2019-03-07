Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZEISS : Receives FDA Clearance for Epithelial Thickness Mapping for CIRRUS HD-OCT, Enabling More Detailed Assessment of Refractive Surgery Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 08:01pm EST

DUBLIN, Calif., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology Segment of ZEISS announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for the CIRRUS HD-OCT platform, expanding the capabilities of its Anterior Segment Premier Module to include Epithelial Thickness Mapping (ETM).

ZEISS CIRRUS Epithelial Thickness Mapping

According to refractive specialist Dr. John Doane of Discover Vision Center in Kansas City, the epithelium is the outermost layer of the cornea and is known to actively remodel itself in response to subtle changes in corneal shape due to pathologies such as early keratoconus that may be missed if using corneal topography alone. "With CIRRUS' Epithelial Thickness Mapping, I can now better identify eligible patients for refractive surgery, and I can also monitor the cornea's post-surgical healing response," Doane said.

ETM with CIRRUS provides a detailed nine-millimeter map of epithelial thickness that enables more thorough assessment of patients before refractive surgery, allows monitoring of the cornea's response to treatment, and aids in managing patients with ocular surface disorders such as dry eye and progressive corneal diseases such as keratoconus. With ETM, patients can expect a quick, comfortable non-contact exam that takes less than 1-second.

"The addition of this new software is another testament of our continued commitment to providing our customers innovative platforms so they can provide their patients the highest level of care," said Jim Mazzo, Global President of Ophthalmic Devices at Carl Zeiss Meditec. "From early detection to post-operative evaluation, we're here to support our customers, every step of the way," he added.

"ZEISS has been at the forefront of industry-defining advancements that have made CIRRUS HD-OCT the industry's standard of care for identifying retinal and glaucoma disease," said Dr. Ludwin Monz, President, and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec. "This milestone is yet another example of the strength and breadth of our portfolio, expanding CIRRUS' anterior segment capabilities to serve the needs of all eye care professionals."

ZEISS will showcase the new ETM feature in the latest CIRRUS Software release, along with other flagship products in Booth LP4003 at the Vision Expo East in New York from March 21-24, 2019.

For more information, visit https://www.zeiss.com/meditec.

Brief profile
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE 0005313704), which is listed on MDAX and TecDax of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery.

With approximately 3,050 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €1,280.9m in fiscal year 2017/18 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 41 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. The remaining approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For more information visit our website at: www.zeiss.com/med

 

ZEISS (PRNewsfoto/Carl Zeiss Meditec)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeiss-receives-fda-clearance-for-epithelial-thickness-mapping-for-cirrus-hd-oct-enabling-more-detailed-assessment-of-refractive-surgery-patients-300808226.html

SOURCE ZEISS


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:21pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation - SRUN - AMR
GL
08:20pBAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
DJ
08:19pSTANTEC : scientist co-authors research commentary on widespread impacts of changing arctic
PU
08:18pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. - RVLT
GL
08:16pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc.
BU
08:14pWebull Releases 5.0 Version
PR
08:12pLABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION : - 2018 Results of Operations
AQ
08:10pPomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Micron Technology, Inc. and Certain Officers – MU
GL
08:05pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Uxin Ltd. - UXIN
GL
08:04pFORD EXPANDS CITY : One Challenge Program to Austin, Detroit and Indianapolis
PU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.