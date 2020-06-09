Log in
ZENRIN to join the HERE Marketplace

06/09/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Japanese mapping company to offer its location data via global location data exchange hub from HERE

Amsterdam, The Netherlands/Kitakyushu city, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan – HERE Technologies and ZENRIN today announced that ZENRIN will utilize the HERE Marketplace as a new data distribution channel. This global location data exchange hub is a key component of the HERE platform, a one-stop solution for the creation and licensing of location-centric products and services.

ZENRIN is the Japanese market leader for mapping and navigation. The company develops best-in-class digital maps of Japan which can be used for a variety of automotive and IoT use cases, including navigation, routing, ADAS, visualization and search. By offering its rich set of quality location data via the HERE Marketplace and utilizing the extensive HERE ecosystem around location content, ZENRIN is broadening its data market for the mapping needs of customers worldwide.

“We are delighted to utilize the HERE Marketplace as a new promotion and sales channel. Having a strong relationship with a global market leader like HERE and providing our quality map database via the HERE Marketplace helps us contribute to the growth of global business segments related to location services”, said Hideyuki Fujisawa, Senior Vice President, Member of the Board, Head of Business Operation at ZENRIN CO., LTD.

“We are building the HERE Marketplace precisely with users like ZENRIN in mind – companies that own large sets of valuable location data which they want to exchange or license to power applications and services that create a more connected world”, said Stanimira Koleva, Senior Vice President and General Manager APAC at HERE Technologies. “To see a leading company like ZENRIN join our platform is also a great proof point for our long-term growth strategy across the Asia Pacific region.”

Media Contacts
HERE Technologies
Dr. Sebastian Kurme
+49 173 515 3549
sebastian.kurme@here.com

ZENRIN
Mika Komatsu
Corporate Planning & Public Relations
pr@zenrin.co.jp

About HERE Technologies
HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.

About ZENRIN CO., LTD.
With 70 years of map creation, ZENRIN possesses a strong market share in map software, in-car navigation software and related IT services, and technologies have built many standards of maps from autonomous driving, car navigation to GIS by sophisticatedly adapting to the complicated Japanese traffic environments. For more information, please visit https://www.zenrin.co.jp/english/company/info/index.html.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
