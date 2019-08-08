ZERO : FY2018 Financial Results

Our company is scheduled to hold an explanatory meeting for analysts on August 26, 2019. The accounts explanatory documents to be distributed during the explanatory meeting will promptly be posted on our company's website after the meeting.

As a result, the business results of our group for this fiscal year are as follows: sales revenue of 90,228 million yen (110.9% compared to the same period from the previous year) and operating profit of 3,305 million yen (80.3% compared to the same period from the previous year). Also, the profit before taxes was 3,294 million yen (80.5% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the profit of this fiscal year attributable to the equity shareholders of the company was 1,658 million yen (77.9% compared to the same period from the previous year).

While promoting strategic and flexible sales activity and business operations in response to changes in the market environment in each of the business segments, our group is working to develop new businesses focusing on next generation mobility, increasing foreign visitors to Japan, and the growth of the foreign economy to prepare for the shrinkage of the domestic automobile market. Also, we are continuing our efforts to strengthen group synergy, transport reforms, efforts to strengthen compliance, and reform the work style; however, the business environment is severe due to the insufficient number of drivers caused by shortages of labor supply and demand in the logistics industry as well as the increase in wages and recruitment cost, high fuel prices, and the increased cost relative to compliance response such as compliance vehicle restrictions and restrictions on roads.

In the automobile industry, the total number of new vehicles sold was increased at 102.1% (statistical data of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association) as compared to the previous consolidated accounting period (hereinafter referred to as the same period from the previous year) due to the sales of new models of light vehicles favorably increased and resolution of the finished vehicle inspection issue. The number of used registered vehicles has also increased compared to the same period from the previous year as was the case in the number of new vehicles sold.

Japan's economy during this accounting period of consolidation continued to recover gradually; personal consumption is also being improved with steady employment and income environment, but things remains unclear due to the uncertainty of the foreign economic situation, beginning with the trade problem in the US and China.

For vehicle transportation, which is the core business, in aiming to expand transactions related to the shipment of new and used vehicles in Japan, advancing sales activities in response to the oligopolization of used car sales by new car dealers and major used car dealerships resulted in an increase for the business sector. Furthermore, export of used vehicles increased significantly due to reconstruction of the system aiming to review the sales strategy which as a result increased the overall revenue in the automobile related industry.

With the completion of establishing regional block companies in the vehicle transportation, restructuring of the transportation system has been accelerated including cooperating companies, aiming to achieve optimal operation of the distribution network throughout Japan and are striving for thorough cost management. Meanwhile, the costs were prepaid until the second quarter under circumstances involving increased labor costs / employment costs caused by an insufficient number of drivers, increased fuel prices, expanded vehicle costs to handle deterioration and increase the number of trucks, in addition to the decreased load ratio due to compliance with vehicle restriction laws, the promotion of work style reforms to reduce total working hours and increased cost accompanying the relocation of bases to construct an effective distribution system, the price increase of vehicle transportation charge was executed from January and was able to fill in the declining profit until the second quarter, then automobile- related businesses as a whole saw an increase in profit.

As a result, the overall sales revenue in automobile-related industries was 65,766 million yen (110.5% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 4,894 million yen (105.1% compared to the same period from the previous year).

With the labor demand being tightened accompanying the economic recovery, the difficulty in employment in large cities and the increase in personnel expenses have become serious matters; therefore, the Group has promoted a regional shift from the major cities and reinforcement of the sales system, and has reviewed its product portfolio strategically and continuously. In addition to the fact that existing services such as pick up service and driver dispatch transitioning steadily, participation in the newly entered airport business has increased revenues but profit decreased due to the temporary increase of recruiting advertisement cost in the second quarter.

As a result, the overall sales revenue in human resources was 18,527 million yen (112.4% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 313 million yen (59.2% compared to the same period from the previous year).

The revenue of the transportation / warehouse business has increased with the incorporation of cargo that was shifted to land transportation due to the disaster in the West Japan region in addition to the expansion of transactions with existing customers and acquisition of new customers through 3PL. The revenue of port cargo handling business decreased due to a decrease in automobile cargo handling and coal cargo handling, but the revenue for the general cargo business has increased overall with the launch of CKD business which contributed to the increase of sales. In addition to the decreased revenue in the cargo handling business, the initial cost incurred in the newly entered CKD business and the loss related to the business launch have caused significantly decreased revenue in the general cargo business. As a result, the overall sales revenue in the general cargo business was 5,935 million yen (110.5% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 150 million yen (17.1% compared to the same period from the previous year).

Also, company expenses not included in the profit and loss categorized by the segments above (expenses related to our company's management divisions) were calculated in the item "adjustment amount" as indicated in "Segment Information" in "3. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes, (6) Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements" and were 2,053 million yen.