|
ZERO : FY2018 Financial Results
08/08/2019 | 05:05am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 [Based on IFRS]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August 8, 2019
|
Company name:
|
ZERO CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
Stock Exchange Listing:
|
Tokyo
|
Stock code:
|
9028
|
URL http://www.zero-group.co.jp/
|
|
|
|
|
Representative:
|
President & CEO
|
|
Takeo Kitamura
|
|
|
Inquiries:
|
Director and Manager of Group Strategies Headquarters
|
Toshihiro Takahashi
|
TEL 044-520-0106
|
Scheduled Date of Ordinary General meeting of Shareholders:
|
September 26, 2019
|
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: September 27, 2019
|
Scheduled Date for the Submission of Annual Securities Report:
|
September 27, 2019
|
|
|
|
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
Holding of financial results meeting:
|
|
Yes (for analysts)
|
|
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (From July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019)
|
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive
|
|
|
|
|
Sales revenue
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
Net Income
|
|
equity shareholders
|
income of the fiscal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the company
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
|
FY2018
|
|
90,228
|
|
10.9
|
|
|
|
|
3,305
|
∆19.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,294
|
|
∆19.5
|
|
1,663
|
|
|
∆21.3
|
|
1,658
|
|
∆22.1
|
|
1,264
|
∆43.9
|
|
FY2017
|
|
81,376
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
|
4,116
|
∆26.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,094
|
|
∆26.5
|
|
2,112
|
|
|
∆38.8
|
|
2,129
|
|
∆38.4
|
|
2,254
|
∆42.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings of this
|
|
|
Diluted earnings of this
|
|
year
|
Profit ratio attributable to
|
|
|
Total capital profit ratio
|
|
Sales revenue operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
equity shareholders of the
|
|
|
|
before tax
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
128.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
128.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
|
(Reference) Investment
|
gain / loss through equity method;
|
FY2018: 32 million yen,
|
FY2017: 7 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to equity
|
|
Equity ratio attributable
|
|
|
Equity per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the
|
|
to equity shareholders of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
|
|
the company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,072
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,386.68
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
38,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,332.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Consolidated cash flow position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from operating
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from investing
|
Cash flow from financing
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△2,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
△438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,465
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
△2,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
△2,953
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Cash dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividends per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total dividends
|
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
Equity dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Total)
|
|
|
payout ratio
|
|
ratio attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st quarter-
|
|
|
2nd quarter-
|
|
|
|
3rd quarter-
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year-
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(consolidated)
|
|
to equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
end
|
|
|
end
|
|
|
|
|
end
|
|
|
|
|
end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
%
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
15.00
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.10
|
|
|
|
32.10
|
|
|
|
541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
4.00
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.90
|
|
|
|
24.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019 (forecast)
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
15.00
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19.60
|
|
|
|
34.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
---
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending June 30, 2020 (From July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
|
|
Sales revenue
|
|
Operating income
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
Profit attributable to equity
|
Basic earnings per
|
|
|
|
|
shareholders of the company
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
Full year
|
95,000
|
|
5.3
|
4,000
|
|
21.0
|
3,980
|
|
20.8
|
2,300
|
38.7
|
138.33
ø(Note)
-
Changes in significant subsidiary companies during the current fiscal year (Changes in the specific subsidiary companies following changes in the scope of
consolidation): No
|
New ⎯ Co. (Company name),
|
|
Exclusions ⎯ Co. (Company name)
|
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates
|
|
|
Changes in the accounting policies required by IFRS
|
:
|
Yes
|
' Changes in the accounting policies due to reasons other than ① :
|
No
|
ƒ Changes in the accounting estimates
|
:
|
No
|
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of issued shares at the end of the
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
17,560,242 shares
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
17,560,242 shares
|
period (including treasury shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
' Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
1,030,369 shares
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
1,030,367 shares
|
ƒ Average number of shares during the period
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
16,626,874 shares
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
16,595,875 shares
|
(total up to this year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 (From July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales revenue
|
Operating income
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
|
%
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
|
Millions of yen
|
%
|
|
FY2018
|
56,266
|
5.1
|
|
3,132
|
|
∆28.2
|
1,809
|
∆63.5
|
|
957
|
∆71.2
|
|
FY2017
|
53,533
|
1.3
|
|
4,363
|
|
10.3
|
4,954
|
9.1
|
|
3,326
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
57.92
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
|
201.26
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
Equity ratio
|
|
Net assets per share
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
yen
|
|
FY2018
|
|
34,595
|
|
21,339
|
|
|
61.7
|
|
|
|
1,290.95
|
|
FY2017
|
|
34,504
|
|
20,890
|
|
|
60.5
|
|
|
|
1,263.81
|
|
(Reference) Company's Equity
|
FY2018: 21,339 million yen
|
|
FY2017: 20,890 million yen
|
|
|
øEarnings summary is not within the scope of audit by a certified public accountant or auditor
øExplanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes
-
The earnings forecast, and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. The actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to a wide range of factors such as economic status of the major domestic and international markets or exchange rates fluctuation.
-
At our company, business management is conducted on a consolidated basis; therefore, individual business results forecasts are not created.
-
Our company is scheduled to hold an explanatory meeting for analysts on August 26, 2019. The accounts explanatory documents to be distributed during the explanatory meeting will promptly be posted on our company's website after the meeting.
o Attached Documents - Table of Contents
|
1. Summary of operating results, etc.
|
2
|
(1)
|
Summary of operating results of the current fiscal year
|
2
|
(2)
|
Summary of the financial status of the current fiscal year
|
3
|
(3)
|
Summary of the cash flow of the current fiscal year
|
4
|
(4)
|
Future forecast
|
4
|
2. Basic view regarding the selection of accounting standards
|
5
|
3. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes
|
6
|
(1)
|
Consolidated statement of financial position
|
6
|
(2)
|
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
|
8
|
(3)
|
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
|
9
|
(4)
|
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
|
10
|
(5)
|
Consolidated statement of cash flow
|
11
|
(6)
|
Notes on consolidated financial statements
|
13
|
|
(Notes on going concern assumption)
|
13
|
|
(Changes in accounting policy)
|
13
|
|
(Segment information)
|
14
|
|
(Information per share)
|
16
|
|
(Major subsequent events)
|
17
1. Summary of operating results, etc.
-
Summary of operating results of the current fiscal year
Japan's economy during this accounting period of consolidation continued to recover gradually; personal consumption is also being improved with steady employment and income environment, but things remains unclear due to the uncertainty of the foreign economic situation, beginning with the trade problem in the US and China.
In the automobile industry, the total number of new vehicles sold was increased at 102.1% (statistical data of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association) as compared to the previous consolidated accounting period (hereinafter referred to as the same period from the previous year) due to the sales of new models of light vehicles favorably increased and resolution of the finished vehicle inspection issue. The number of used registered vehicles has also increased compared to the same period from the previous year as was the case in the number of new vehicles sold.
While promoting strategic and flexible sales activity and business operations in response to changes in the market environment in each of the business segments, our group is working to develop new businesses focusing on next generation mobility, increasing foreign visitors to Japan, and the growth of the foreign economy to prepare for the shrinkage of the domestic automobile market. Also, we are continuing our efforts to strengthen group synergy, transport reforms, efforts to strengthen compliance, and reform the work style; however, the business environment is severe due to the insufficient number of drivers caused by shortages of labor supply and demand in the logistics industry as well as the increase in wages and recruitment cost, high fuel prices, and the increased cost relative to compliance response such as compliance vehicle restrictions and restrictions on roads.
As a result, the business results of our group for this fiscal year are as follows: sales revenue of 90,228 million yen (110.9% compared to the same period from the previous year) and operating profit of 3,305 million yen (80.3% compared to the same period from the previous year). Also, the profit before taxes was 3,294 million yen (80.5% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the profit of this fiscal year attributable to the equity shareholders of the company was 1,658 million yen (77.9% compared to the same period from the previous year).
|
[Number of units related to domestic distribution of automobiles]
|
|
Units: vehicles
|
Domestic Sale
|
|
|
July of 2017 to June of 2018
|
|
July of 2018 to June of 2019
|
Compared to the
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Domestic
|
|
*1
|
4,877,208
|
|
|
4,986,398
|
102.2%
|
manufacturer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(out of this, Nissan
|
*1
|
(583,046)
|
|
(592,778)
|
(101.7%)
|
Motor)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign manufacturer
|
*2
|
306,894
|
|
|
306,612
|
99.9%
|
New vehicle total
|
|
|
5,184,102
|
|
|
5,293,010
|
102.1%
|
Used vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered vehicles
|
*3
|
3,821,606
|
|
|
3,831,487
|
100.3%
|
Light vehicles
|
|
*4
|
3,073,852
|
|
|
3,123,533
|
101.6%
|
Total used vehicles
|
|
|
6,895,458
|
|
|
6,955,020
|
100.9%
|
Vehicles permanently
|
*3
|
220,759
|
|
|
227,682
|
103.1%
|
deleted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Export
|
|
|
July of 2017 to June of 2018
|
|
July of 2018 to June of 2019
|
Compared to the
|
|
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New vehicles of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
domestic
|
|
|
*1
|
4,858,533
|
|
|
4,841,404
|
99.6%
|
manufacturers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Used passenger
|
|
*5
|
1,367,195
|
|
|
1,462,583
|
107.0%
|
vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 Calculated from Japan Automobile Industry Association statistics
|
*2 Calculated from Japan Automobile Importers' Association
|
statistics
|
*3 Calculated from Japan Automobile Dealers Association statistics
|
*4 Calculated from Japan Mini Vehicles
|
Association statistics
|
*5 Trial calculated from the number of export deleted registered vehicles in the Japan Automobile Dealers
|
Association statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Retail price of fuel]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units: yen / L
|
National average
|
|
July of 2017 to June of 2018
|
|
July of 2018 to June of 2019
|
Compared to the
|
|
|
previous year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diesel fuel
|
|
*6
|
118.7
|
|
|
129.9
|
109.4%
|
Regular gasoline
|
|
*6
|
140.2
|
|
|
150.0
|
107.0%
*6 Calculated from the statistics by the Agency of Natural Resources and Energy (the fuel used for transport by our company is mainly diesel fuel)
The segment business results are as follows.
<>
For vehicle transportation, which is the core business, in aiming to expand transactions related to the shipment of new and used vehicles in Japan, advancing sales activities in response to the oligopolization of used car sales by new car dealers and major used car dealerships resulted in an increase for the business sector. Furthermore, export of used vehicles increased significantly due to reconstruction of the system aiming to review the sales strategy which as a result increased the overall revenue in the automobile related industry.
With the completion of establishing regional block companies in the vehicle transportation, restructuring of the transportation system has been accelerated including cooperating companies, aiming to achieve optimal operation of the distribution network throughout Japan and are striving for thorough cost management. Meanwhile, the costs were prepaid until the second quarter under circumstances involving increased labor costs / employment costs caused by an insufficient number of drivers, increased fuel prices, expanded vehicle costs to handle deterioration and increase the number of trucks, in addition to the decreased load ratio due to compliance with vehicle restriction laws, the promotion of work style reforms to reduce total working hours and increased cost accompanying the relocation of bases to construct an effective distribution system, the price increase of vehicle transportation charge was executed from January and was able to fill in the declining profit until the second quarter, then automobile- related businesses as a whole saw an increase in profit.
As a result, the overall sales revenue in automobile-related industries was 65,766 million yen (110.5% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 4,894 million yen (105.1% compared to the same period from the previous year).
<>
With the labor demand being tightened accompanying the economic recovery, the difficulty in employment in large cities and the increase in personnel expenses have become serious matters; therefore, the Group has promoted a regional shift from the major cities and reinforcement of the sales system, and has reviewed its product portfolio strategically and continuously. In addition to the fact that existing services such as pick up service and driver dispatch transitioning steadily, participation in the newly entered airport business has increased revenues but profit decreased due to the temporary increase of recruiting advertisement cost in the second quarter.
As a result, the overall sales revenue in human resources was 18,527 million yen (112.4% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 313 million yen (59.2% compared to the same period from the previous year).
<>
The revenue of the transportation / warehouse business has increased with the incorporation of cargo that was shifted to land transportation due to the disaster in the West Japan region in addition to the expansion of transactions with existing customers and acquisition of new customers through 3PL. The revenue of port cargo handling business decreased due to a decrease in automobile cargo handling and coal cargo handling, but the revenue for the general cargo business has increased overall with the launch of CKD business which contributed to the increase of sales. In addition to the decreased revenue in the cargo handling business, the initial cost incurred in the newly entered CKD business and the loss related to the business launch have caused significantly decreased revenue in the general cargo business. As a result, the overall sales revenue in the general cargo business was 5,935 million yen (110.5% compared to the same period from the previous year), and the segment profit was 150 million yen (17.1% compared to the same period from the previous year).
Also, company expenses not included in the profit and loss categorized by the segments above (expenses related to our company's management divisions) were calculated in the item "adjustment amount" as indicated in "Segment Information" in "3. Summary of the consolidated financial statements and major notes, (6) Notes regarding the consolidated financial statements" and were 2,053 million yen.
-
Summary of the financial status of the current fiscal year Status of assets, liabilities, and equity
(Assets)
Current assets increased 429 million yen (2.4%) compared to the end of the previous accounting period of consolidation and were 18,177 million yen.
This was mainly because, while cash and cash equivalents decreased by 1,807 million yen, the operating receivables and other receivables increased by 2,121 million yen, on the other hand.
Non-current assets increased by 834 million yen (4.1%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 21,377 million yen.
This was mainly due to a decrease of 314 million yen in other financial assets, while tangible fixed assets increased 1,104 million yen.
As a result, total assets increased by 1,264 million yen (3.3%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 39,554 million yen.
(Liabilities)
Current liabilities increased 873 million yen (7.5%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 12,561 million yen.
This was mainly due to unpaid corporate income tax decreasing by 394 million yen, while borrowings increasing by 700 million yen and the trade payables and other payables increasing by 540 million yen.
Non-current liabilities decreased by 562 million yen (12.5%) compared to the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 3,920 million yen.
-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
ZERO Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 09:04:08 UTC
|
|