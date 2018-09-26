ZEW Centre for European Economic Research : Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy Forces the Fed to Raise Interest Rates Again

'The determination of the Fed to put an end to its expansionary monetary policy reflects both the strengthening domestic economy and the booming US labour market. On top of this, the new comprehensive US tariffs imposed on Chinese imports are likely to result in more inflationary pressure. As a consequence, US consumers will be the ones to bear the economic burden of Donald Trump's punitive tariffs in the form of higher prices for Chinese goods. The US President cannot complain about the acceleration of the interest rates hikes; it is his tariff policy that is one of the reasons for the rapid pace of the Federal Reserve.'

