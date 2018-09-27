Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

ZEW Centre for European Economic Research : Italy Threatened With a New Downward Spiral of Capital Flight and Economic Decline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:47am CEST

'The coming months will determine whether the Italian government will choose to follow Tria's stance on spending or whether the country will revert to its previous course of mounting deficits and debt. If the finance minister is defeated in his efforts to reduce Italy's deficit, however, this could put both Italy and the Eurozone in an extremely perilous position. Italy could be sent into another downward spiral of increasing interest rates, capital flight and economic decline.

Neither the European Central Bank nor European rescue mechanisms can provide support to a country that makes no effort to comply with European rules. If Italy, a nation whose public debt currently stands at two trillion euros, is pushed into a liquidity crisis, there is no way of knowing what the outcome will be. Anything could happen, from a new, large-scale banking and financial crisis to comprehensive guarantees from the Eurozone countries in violation of the rules laid out in European treaties.

It is possible that Italian populist parties are gambling on the fact that the country is 'too big to fail' and that the Eurozone states will be forced to help Italy's government. Such speculation is extremely risky and seems to view the serious damage to the European Union that would result as an acceptable price to pay.'

For more information please contact



Prof. Dr. Friedrich Heinemann, Phone +49 (0)621/1235-149, E-mail friedrich.heinemann@zew.de

Disclaimer

ZEW - Centre for European Economic Research published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 08:46:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aOil rises 1 percent ahead of shortfall in Iran supply
RE
11:27aEPP : Stopping the black market of cultural goods
PU
11:22aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 080-082 - Emission performance standards for new passenger cars and for new light commercial vehicles (recast) - A8-0287/2018(080-082)
PU
11:22aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 083-084 - Emission performance standards for new passenger cars and for new light commercial vehicles (recast) - A8-0287/2018(083-084)
PU
11:19aBritish shares better off than EU in no-deal Brexit -Deutsche Bank
RE
11:17aItaly budget uncertainty returns to haunt Europe
RE
11:17aGEORGIA : EIB supports hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses and water projects
PU
11:16aSaudi Arabia in short-term oil fix, fears extra U.S. supply next year
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M 3Q Profit Fell 19% on Higher Online, Logistics Costs as Turnaround C..
2ORIOLA OYJ : ORIOLA OYJ : Composition of Oriola Corporation’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board
3MEDIOBANCA : Bollore Set to Exit Mediobanca Shareholder Agreement
4ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : ENTERTAINMENT ONE : Trading Update
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : dismisses merger plan as fake news

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.