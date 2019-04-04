ZF Wins Major Business for New 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZF Friedrichshafen AG has received a customer order for its enhanced 8-speed automatic transmission with a double-digit billion value. The business is planned to run over a period of several years. The latest version of ZF's 8-speed transmission – a technology which has been in production since 2009 - has been optimized by integrating an electric drive. This also includes a hybrid variant.

The new transmission generation will start series production in 2022 at ZF's plant in Saarbrücken, the lead production facility for ZF's automatic passenger car transmissions. The company also plans to start production of the technology at further locations including the USA and China in the future.

"This business win is the largest single order in the history of ZF," said ZF's CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider. "When it comes to the electrification of passenger cars, in addition to pure electric drives, it confirms our strategy to focus on plug-in hybrids as an every-day solution and to develop attractive products in these areas."

Optimized for electrification

The new 8-speed automatic transmission can be installed in almost all vehicle classes with a front-longitudinal drive configuration. A technical innovation of the upgraded transmission is the integration of the electric drive. "We have consistently optimized our 8-speed automatic transmission according to future e-mobility requirements," explained Michael Hankel, member of the ZF Board of Management responsible among other areas for transmission technology and e-mobility. "With a modular construction using various starting elements, the new generation hybrid transmission offers a flexible solution which is suitable for all passenger cars – both conventional as well as electric."

Hankel continued: "The order was based on the fact that the customer sees our technology as a sustainable drive solution for its vehicles which supports them in achieving CO 2 targets. In addition, the possibility to easily change from one transmission variant to another allows our customer the flexibility to react to market requirements."

"Alongside the significant CO 2 savings potential, this high degree of flexibility is resulting in strong interest in our transmission. We are in very promising discussions with other customers."

"The order also reinforces the importance of our global production network," added Hankel. "Following the start of production in Saarbrücken in 2022, we will also manufacture this next generation transmission for further customers at our locations in Gray Court, USA, and Shanghai, China."

