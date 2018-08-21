ZINFI Launches Advanced Do-It-Yourself Partner Relationship Management Capabilities to Accelerate Profitable Growth

Rapid Evolution of Channel Management Automation Creates Demand for Configurable PRM Applications That Enable Administrators and Users to Automate Custom Workflows, Content and Campaigns

ZINFI Launches Advanced Do-It-Yourself Partner Relationship Management Capabilities to Accelerate Profitable Revenue Growth





PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions and a leader in through-channel marketing automation and partner relationship management (PRM), today announced it has launched a set of next-generation, do-it-yourself capabilities for its partner relationship management SaaS application.

These new capabilities address a fundamental issue that has emerged with the rapid evolution of channel management automation: Many of the PRM solutions in the marketplace are hardcoded, difficult to modify, and require extensive and costly professional services to deploy and manage. In response to this challenge and to customer feedback, ZINFI introduced its 9.x version of its Unified Channel Management (UCM) platform earlier this year featuring a variety of do-it-yourself tools. Now, ZINFI has significantly enhanced the capabilities of these core feature sets designed to empower customers. The UCM 9.x platform’s do-it-yourself feature sets now include the following:

FlexiFlow TM – With this tool system administrators can build custom workflows using drag-and-drop process flow diagrams and easily build pages, forms, system alert logic and reporting. The newest capabilities take FlexiFlow TM to a whole new level, allowing customers to build multiple workflows for the same application and vary them by region, partner tier and other parameters.

– With this tool system administrators can build custom workflows using drag-and-drop process flow diagrams and easily build pages, forms, system alert logic and reporting. The newest capabilities take FlexiFlow to a whole new level, allowing customers to build multiple workflows for the same application and vary them by region, partner tier and other parameters. CENTRi TM – This capability already allows customers to seamlessly manage a set of connectors to link to third-party systems like CRM, ERP and marketing automation platforms. ZINFI has now added advanced capabilities that customers can use, without ZINFI’s assistance, and connect ZINFI’s platform to their own sub-systems.

– This capability already allows customers to seamlessly manage a set of connectors to link to third-party systems like CRM, ERP and marketing automation platforms. ZINFI has now added advanced capabilities that customers can use, without ZINFI’s assistance, and connect ZINFI’s platform to their own sub-systems. EDISON TM ­ – ZINFI’s business intelligence and reporting capability is powered by EDISON TM (Enterprise Data Insights Simplified Over Narrow AI), which not only allows users to build customized reports, but also to develop cross-application correlation scenarios to understand which channel programs drive better partner performance and productivity.

– ZINFI’s business intelligence and reporting capability is powered by EDISON (Enterprise Data Insights Simplified Over Narrow AI), which not only allows users to build customized reports, but also to develop cross-application correlation scenarios to understand which channel programs drive better partner performance and productivity. FluidCMS TM – This toolset empowers ZINFI customers with a do-it-yourself content management system (CMS) that allows administrators to create web pages, upload assets and create dynamic campaign content on their own.

– This toolset empowers ZINFI customers with a do-it-yourself content management system (CMS) that allows administrators to create web pages, upload assets and create dynamic campaign content on their own. SPPLTM– ZINFI’s state-of-the-art Smart Page Programming Language (SPPL) now allows customers to leverage ZINFI’s FluidCMSTM to create web pages that are hyper-personalized (with specialized content blocks, assets, application widgets, and more) to ensure individual users see only the content and applications that are relevant to them in each portal page they access.

“Over the past decade, ZINFI has addressed channel management needs for all kinds of organizations, from emerging companies to Fortune 100 enterprises, allowing us to develop deep knowledge of a variety of channel management use cases,” said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. “Our customers have been asking for fully configurable software that doesn’t require them to spend professional services fees to set up or modify their application logic. This latest release of our platform fulfills that request, significantly reducing implementation and management costs, and exponentially speeding up platform configuration time. We have received incredible feedback from the marketplace for these innovations, and plan to extend these capabilities globally through our rapidly evolving ZINFI Agency Partner Program (ZAPP) network, whose agency partners will leverage these tools and rapidly deploy our solutions for our customer base.”

ZINFI was recently named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2018. The Forrester report notes that “ZINFI’s solution provides robust functionality, modularity, and customizations and is supported by localized concierge services in 14 countries… The solution comes with a wide set of integrated marketing tools such as search, social, syndication, email, event, and microsites that can be put together in a single- or multi-touch campaign. The solution has strong cross-functionality, including the asset eStore, integrated MDF/co-op management, adaptive reporting and business intelligence.” The report concludes, “… ZINFI could be a formidable player in multiple industries and segments around the world.”

To learn more or apply for ZINFI’s Agency Partner Program (ZAPP), please click here.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications—partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI’s global marketing services team members.

Media contact: Melissa McNeil, pr@zinfitech.com