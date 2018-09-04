ZION OIL & GAS, INC. Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (“Zion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZN) between March 12, 2018, and July 10, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Zion was either already or was likely to soon become the subject of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigation; and



(2) as a result, Zion’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 11, 2018, Zion disclosed that the Company had received a subpoena to produce documents from the Fort Worth office of the SEC, informing Zion of the existence of a non-public, fact-finding inquiry into the Company. On this news, Zion’s share price fell $0.44 per share, or 11%, to close at $3.56 per share on July 12, 2018.

