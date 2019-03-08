Log in
ZIV GE AVP WTW: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

03/08/2019 | 04:01pm EST

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQGM: ZIV)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2019
Class Period: June 30, 2017 and February 5, 2018

Get additional information about ZIV: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/velocityshares-daily-inverse-vix-medium-term-exchange-traded-notes-loss-submission-form?wire=3

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019
Class Period: December 27, 2017 and October 29, 2018

Get additional information about GE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/general-electric-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019
Class Period: August 2, 2016 and August 2, 2017

Get additional information about AVP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/avon-products-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2019
Class Period: May 4, 2018 and February 26, 2019

Get additional information about WTW: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/weight-watchers-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com  

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.