ZK International Group Co., Ltd. : Announces Record Revenue of $31.5 Million, An Increase of 18.6% for the Fiscal First Half of 2019

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2019.

Revenue increased 18.6% year-over-year to $31 .54 million as compared to $26.60 million

.54 million as compared to Net income attributable to ZK International increased 5.3% year-over-year to $3 .84 million as compared to $3.65 million

.84 million as compared to Gross profit decreased 6.4% year-over-year to $8 .08 million as compared to $8.63 million ; Gross margin decreased to 25.6% as compared to 32.4% for the same period of the last fiscal year

.08 million as compared to ; Gross margin decreased to 25.6% as compared to 32.4% for the same period of the last fiscal year Income from operations decreased by 7.1% year-over-year to $4 .53 million as compared to $4.87 million ; Operating margin decreased to 14.4% as compared to 18.3% for the same period of the last fiscal year

.53 million as compared to ; Operating margin decreased to 14.4% as compared to 18.3% for the same period of the last fiscal year A debt settlement with Jiancong Huang , the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Company, by issuance of 3,280,525 shares of ordinary share at $2.83 per share on August 15, 2018

, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Company, by issuance of 3,280,525 shares of ordinary share at per share on Earnings per share was $0 .23 for the six months ended March 31, 2019 , compared to $0.29 for the same period of the last fiscal year

Financial Highlights for the six months ended March 31, 2019





For the Six Months Ended March 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2019

2018

% Change Revenue

$31.54

$26.60

18.6% Gross profit

$8.08

$8.63

-6.4% Gross margin

25.6%

32.4%

-6.8 percentage points Income from operations

$4.53

$4.87

-7.1% Operating margin

14.4%

18.3%

-3.9 percentage points Net income attributable to ZK International

$3.84

$3.65

5.3% Total comprehensive income

$4.27

$3.87

10.45%

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZK International, commented, "Our first half of fiscal year 2019 results reflected the continued strength in sales volume partially offset by decreased weighted average selling prices ("ASP") for our products and the depreciation of RMB against US$. As measured in RMB, revenue increased by 23.06% year-over-year to RMB215.4 million despite decrease in blended ASP."

Mr. Huang continued, "Despite continuing headwinds with challenging pricing environment and depreciation of RMB against US Dollar during the second half of fiscal year 2019, our orders book remains strong and we expect it to continue to drive double digits growth in both sales volume and revenue in the second half of fiscal year 2019 as we continue to expand our product portfolio, build our brands and cultivate new customer relations".

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2019

Revenue

For the six months ended March 31, 2019, revenue increased by $4.94 million, or 18.6%, to $31.54 million from $26.60 million for the same period of the last fiscal year. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to the increased sales volume of stainless steel coil products, partially offset by 5.4% depreciation of RMB against US$. As measured in RMB, revenue increased by 23.06% year-over-year to RMB215.4 million, thanks to continued growth in overall sales volume that more than offset the decrease in blended ASP as prices for steel strips and coils dropped during six months ended March 31, 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by $0.55 million, or 6.4%, to $8.08 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from $8.63 million for the same period of last fiscal year. As a result, gross margin decreased by 6.82 points to 25.6% for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from 32.4% for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to decreased percentage of sales from higher margin, premium pipe products versus increased percentage of sales from lower margin stainless steel coil products.

Operating Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by $0.38 million, or 22.2%, to $1.34 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from $1.73 million for the same period of last fiscal year. As a percentage of sales, selling and marketing expenses was 5.1% for the six months ended March 31, 2019, compared to 6.5% for the same period of last fiscal year.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.15 million, or 11.3%, to $1.45 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from $1.31 million for the same period of last fiscal year. As a percentage of sales, general and administrative expenses was 5.6% for the six months ended March 31, 2019, compared to 4.9% for the same period of last fiscal year.

Research and development expenses was $0.75 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $0.72 million for the same period of last fiscal year. As a percentage of sales, research and development expenses was 2.9% for the six months ended March 31, 2019, compared to 2.7% for the same period of last fiscal year.

Total operating expenses decreased by $0.20 million, or 5.4%, to $3.55 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from $3.75 million for the same period of last fiscal year. As a percentage of sales, total operating expenses was 13.6% for the six months ended March 31, 2019, compared to 14.1% for the same period of last fiscal year.

Income from Operations

Income from operations decreased by $0.35 million, or 7.1%, to $4.53 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from $4.87 million for the same period of last fiscal year. As a result, operating margin decreased by 4.0 points to 14.4% for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from 18.3% for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease in operating margin was primarily due to decreased gross margin and was partially offset by lowered operating expenses as a percentage of sales.

Other Income (Expenses)

Interest expenses was $0.63 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $0.57 million for the same period of last fiscal year. Other income was $0.63 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $0.01 million for the same period of last fiscal year. As a result, total net other income was $6,666 for the six months ended March 31, 2019, compared to total net other expenses of $0.56 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Income before Income Taxes

Income before income taxes increased by $0.22 million, or 5.1%, to $4.53 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from $4.32 million for the same period of last fiscal year. The increase in income before income taxes was primarily related to increased other income.

Net Income and EPS

Net income increased by $0.19 million, or 5.3%, to $3.88 million for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from $3.69 million for the same period of last fiscal year. Net margin decreased by 1.55 percentage points to 12.3% for the six months ended March 31, 2019 from 13.9% for the same period of last fiscal year.

After deducting for non-controlling interests, net income attributable to ZK International was $3.84 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $3.65 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share for the same period of last fiscal year. Weighted average number of shares outstanding was 16,528,037 for the six months ended March 31,2019, compared to 13,175,841 (diluted) for the same period of last fiscal year. The increase of shares outstanding was primarily attributable to the debt settlement with Jiancong Huang, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the Company, by issuance of 3,280,525 shares of ordinary share at $2.83 per share on August 15, 2018.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.70 million, compared to $8.53 million as of September 30, 2018. Short-term bank borrowings were $19.30 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $19.27 million as of September 30, 2018.

Accounts receivable was $26.09 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $27.13 million as of September 30, 2018. Inventories were $20.34 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $17.79 million as of September 30, 2018. Accounts payable was $2.26 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to $1.67 million as of September 30, 2018.

Total current assets and current liabilities were $63.63 million and $34.93 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.78 as of March 31, 2019. This compared to total current assets and current liabilities were $64.35 million and $39.13 million, respectively, and current ratio of 1.64 as of September 30, 2018.

Recent Developments

On August 20, 2019, the Company announced that the Chinese government started implementing a new Assessment Standard for Green Buildings ('the New Standard") this month, which the Company believes provides a favorable catalyst for the stainless steel pipe industry for years to come and could potentially benefit companies such as ZK International. The New Standard, coded with National Standard No.: GB/T50378-2019, was promulgated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and the State Administration for Market Regulation on March 13, 2019 (Notice No. 61) and went into effect on August 1, 2019. As part of the New Standard, it requires the mandatory use of stainless steel or copper pipes over more traditional PPR, synthetic plastic or galvanized pipes for water supply.

On April 17, 2019, the Company provided revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2019, anticipating revenue to increase by $13.7 million, or 25%, to approximately $68.6 million for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2019 from $54.9 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018.

On December 11, 2018, the Company announced that it was selected by China Railway First Bureau Group Construction and Installation Engineering Co., Ltd. to supply its premium thin-walled, stainless steel piping products for Phase II of Beijing's Rail Transit Line 7. The bid, valued at $580,000 (RMB 3.98 million), marked the Company's entry into China's $116 billion rail transportation infrastructure market.

On October 9, 2018, the Company announced that it won leading bid to supply up to $3 million of stainless steel piping to Zhuhai Water Environment Holding Group Co., Ltd., one of China's Top 40 Most Influential Water Companies.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but also to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 (Unaudited) (IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



For the Six Months

Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Revenues $ 31,536,768

$ 26,599,838 Cost of sales

23,458,744



17,971,990 Gross profit

8,078,024



8,627,848











Operating expenses:









Selling and marketing expenses

1,341,875



1,725,830 General and administrative expenses

1,454,760



1,306,653 Research and development costs

754,315



722,331 Total operating expenses

3,550,950



3,754,814











Operating Income

4,527,074



4,873,034











Other income (expenses):









Interest expenses

(626,036)



(571,973) Interest income

4,856



4,857 Other income (expenses), net

627,846



9,358 Total other expenses, net

6,666



(557,758)











Income before income taxes

4,533,740



4,315,276











Income tax provision

652,859



628,372











Net income $ 3,880,881

$ 3,686,904 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

41,453



39,219











Net income attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd. $ 3,839,428

$ 3,647,684











Net income $ 3,880,881

$ 3,686,904











Other comprehensive loss:









Foreign currency translation adjustment

390,711



180,714











Total comprehensive income

4,271,592



3,867,618 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(43,914)



47,005 Comprehensive income attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

4,227,678



3,820,613











Basic and diluted earnings per share









Basic

0.23



0.29 Diluted

0.23



0.29 Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic

16,528,037



13,147,929 Diluted

16,528,037



13,175,841

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2019 and September 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (IN U.S. DOLLARS)



March 31, September 30,

2019

2018 Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,943,185

$ 7,682,589 Short-term Investment

752,630



850,829 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,997,310 and $1,817,050, respectively

26,094,921



27,134,237 Notes receivable

1,147,248



414,352 Other receivables

5,413,916



2,624,022 Due from Related Parties

-



22,278 Inventories

20,339,133



17,792,187 Advance to suppliers

7,938,260



7,826,679 Total current assets

63,629,293



64,347,173 Property, plant and equipment, net

6,762,456



6,280,412 Intangible assets, net

951,259



938,221 Deferred tax assets

306,596



299,596 Long-term Deposit

4,328,652



4,229,827 Other long-term assets

486,247



303,334 TOTAL ASSETS $ 76,464,503

$ 76,398,563 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 2,256,469

$ 1,670,427 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

6,253,267



5,934,733 Accrued payroll and welfare

1,131,590



887,201 Advance from customers

1,055,186



3,410,322 Related party payables

-



3,694,469 Short-term bank borrowings

19,303,552



19,270,530 Income tax payable

4,925,256



4,263,289 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 34,925,320

$ 39,130,971











Equity









Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 16,528,037 and 13,068,346 shares issued and outstanding, respectively









Additional paid-in capital

17,998,933



17,998,933 Statutory surplus reserve

2,447,154



2,031,775 Retained earnings

20,562,641



17,138,593 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

260,794



(127,456) Total equity attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

41,269,522



37,041,845 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

269,661



225,747 Total equity

41,539,183



37,267,592 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 76,464,503

$ 76,398,563

