ZK International Group Co., Ltd. : Announces Record Revenue of $40.17 Million, an Increase of 27.4% for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2020

WENZHOU, China, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2020





For the Six Months Ended March 31, ($ millions, except per share data)

2020

2019

% Change Revenue

$40.17

$31.54

27.4% Gross profit

$3.21

$8.08

-60.3% Gross margin

8.0%

25.6%

-17.6 pp* Income from operations

$0.34

$4.53

-92.5% Operating margin

0.8%

14.4%

-13.6 pp* Net income attributable to ZK International

$0.09

$3.84

-97.7% Diluted earnings per share

$0.01

$0.23

-95.7% Net book value per share

$2.66

$2.63

1.1% * pp: percentage point(s)













Revenue increased 27.4% to a record $40.17 million due to increased orders that drove increased sales volume.

due to increased orders that drove increased sales volume. Gross profit decreased by 60.3% to $3.21 million . Gross margin was 8.0%, compared to 25.6% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were due to management's decision to provide one-off discount on certain products in order to move inventory that certain customers were unable to fulfill due to COVID-19. Therefore, certain products were sold at deep discounts to some key customers.

. Gross margin was 8.0%, compared to 25.6% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were due to management's decision to provide one-off discount on certain products in order to move inventory that certain customers were unable to fulfill due to COVID-19. Therefore, certain products were sold at deep discounts to some key customers. Income from operations was $0.34 million , compared to $4.53 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 0.8%, compared to 14.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

, compared to for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 0.8%, compared to 14.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net income attributable to ZK International was $0.09 million , or $0.01 per share. This compared to net income attributable to ZK International of $3.84 million , or $0.23 per share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

, or per share. This compared to net income attributable to ZK International of , or per share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net book value per share was $2.66 as of March 31, 2020 , compared to $2.63 as of September 30, 2019 .

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZK International, commented, "Bucking the trend of a declining economy during the second quarter of 2020 as China battled the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to report record revenue increase for the first half of fiscal year 2020. With revenue increasing by 27.4% and across the $40 million mark for the first time in the Company's history, our first half of fiscal year 2020 results underscore continuing order strength for our proprietary stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products. The decreases in gross and profit margins were one-off in nature and stem from management decision to provide discount on certain products in order to reduce inventory that certain customers were unable to fulfill due to COVID-19 effecting their respective businesses. Therefore, certain products were sold at deep discounts to some of our key customers in order to increase cash flow by reducing inventory level. Looking forward, we expect revenue to continue to grow and rebound of profit margins for the second half of the fiscal year 2020."

Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2020

Revenue

For the first half of fiscal year 2020, revenue increased by $8.63 million, or 27.4%, to a record $40.17 million from $31.54 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to increased sales of stainless coil and strip as compared to our stainless steel piping and fitting products.

Gross Profit

Cost of sales increased by $13.50 million, or 57.6%, to $36.96 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020 from $23.46 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Gross profit decreased by $4.87 million, or 60.3%, to $3.21 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020 from $8.08 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. As a result, gross margin decreased to 8.0% for the first half of fiscal year 2020 from 25.6% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decreases in gross profit and gross margin were due to: i) increased sales of lower margin stainless steel coil and strip products as a percentage of total sales; ii) management's decision to provide one-off discount on certain products to some key customers as a result of certain customers not being able to fulfill their orders as they suffered from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year; and iii) management's decision to increase cash flows by offering discount on certain inventory products to reduce inventory.

Operating Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by $0.38 million, or 28.3%, to $0.96 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020 from $1.34 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of sales, selling and marketing expenses was 2.4% for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to 4.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in freight expenses, advertising expenses, and compensation for the sales personnel during the lock-down period from February to mid-March.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.18 million, or 12.5%, to $1.27 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020 from $1.45 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of sales, general and administrative expenses was 3.2% for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to 4.6% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased travelling expenses and administrative staff salary during the lock-down period.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.12 million, or 16.4%, to $0.63 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020 from $0.75 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of sales, research and development expenses was 1.6% for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to 2.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease was primarily due to the temporary suspension of research and development activities during the lock-down period.

Total operating expenses decreased by $0.69 million, or 19.3%, to $2.86 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020 from $3.55 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of sales, total operating expenses was 7.1% for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to 11.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Income from Operations

Income from operations was $0.34 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to $4.53 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. As a result, operating margin was 0.8% for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to 14.4% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decreases in operating income and operating margin were primarily related to decreased gross profit (margin) explained above and partially offset by decreased operating expenses.

Other Income (Expenses)

Interest expenses were $0.42 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.63 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Other income was $0.17 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to $0.63 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. As a result, total net other expenses were $0.25 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to total net other income of $0.01 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net Income and earnings per share

As a result of the factors described above, net income was $0.09 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to $3.88 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net margin was 0.2% for the first half of fiscal year 2020, compared to 12.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

After deducting for non-controlling interests, net income attributable to ZK International was $0.09 million, or $0.01 per share, for the first half of fiscal year 2020. This compared to net income attributable to ZK International of $3.84 million, or $0.23 per share, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1.40 million, compared to $3.73 million as of September 30, 2019. Short-term bank borrowings were $17.14 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $16.28 million as of September 30, 2019.

Accounts receivable was $25.49 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $25.12 million as of September 30, 2019. Inventories were $18.45 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $20.80 million as of September 30, 2019. Accounts payable was $2.24 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $4.18 million as of September 30, 2019.

Total current assets and current liabilities were $56.34 million and $32.14 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.75 as of March 31, 2020. This compared to total current assets and current liabilities were $58.85 million and $34.58 million, respectively, and current ratio of 1.70 as of September 30, 2019.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.07 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $1.27 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.57 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $1.07 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net cash used in financing activities was $2.61 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020, compared to $5.87 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Recent Developments

On June 26, 2020, the Company announced corporate updates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic impact on its business, and the Huaye partnership. The Company also released a new corporate video highlighting its manufacturing facilities, and its mission and values.

On June 12, 2020, the Company announced that it entered into an Exclusive Supplying and Distribution Framework Agreement with Shandong Huaye Group, a leading structural and fencing piping products manufacturer and suppliers in China, for Huaye's ongoing production line and machine upgrades and act as the Company's strategic supplier and distributor.

On May 11, 2020, the Company announced that it has retained U.S. Sterling Securities, Inc., a FINRA and SEC regulated firm, to help the Company with: (i) non-financing transactions, including without limitation, licensing agreement(s), Joint venture(s), merger(s) and acquisition(s), and (ii) financing transactions, including equity, debt, or any combination of both.

On May 11, 2020, the Company announced that it has been recognized as an "Intellectual Property Superiority Enterprise" (the "Designation") by the National Intellectual Property Administration. ZK International was among the 125 enterprises in Zhejiang Province granted the Designation this year for their advantages in developing independent intellectual property rights and own brands.

On April 15, 2020, the Company announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Hunan Dianshi Decoration Design and Engineering Co. Ltd., one of the leading home improvement and interior design chains in Hunan Province with approximately 3,000 employees. This Agreement will empower ZK International to expand its sales network into 65 design centers and studios across 30 cities in China.

On April 8, 2020, the Company announced an update regarding the impact of COVID-19 on its operations.

On February 11, 2020, the Company announced that it supplied stainless steel pipe and fitting products for a new hospital currently under construction in Wenzhou City in response to the recent outbreak of novel coronavirus.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but also to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)



















For the Six Months

Ended March 31,





2020



2019

Revenues

$ 40,169,585



$ 31,536,768

Cost of sales



36,963,308





23,458,744

Gross profit



3,206,277





8,078,024



















Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing expenses



961,513





1,341,875

General and administrative expenses



1,272,675





1,454,760

Research and development costs



630,692





754,315

Total operating expenses



2,864,880





3,550,950



















Operating Income



341,397





4,527,074



















Other income (expenses):















Interest expenses



(424,463)





(626,036)

Interest income



3,003





4,856

Other income (expenses), net



170,391





627,846

Total other income (expenses), net



(251,069)





6,666



















Income before income taxes



90,328





4,533,740



















Income tax provision



-





652,859



















Net income

$ 90,328



$ 3,880,881

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



2,500





41,453



















Net income attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

$ 87,828



$ 3,839,428



















Net income

$ 90,328



$ 3,880,881



















Other comprehensive loss:















Foreign currency translation adjustment



414,042





390,711



















Total comprehensive income



504,370





4,271,592

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests



(5,098)





(43,914)

Comprehensive income attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



499,272





4,227,678



















Basic and diluted earnings per share















Basic



0.01





0.23

Diluted



0.01





0.23

Weighted average number of shares outstanding















Basic



16,558,037





16,528,037

Diluted



16,558,037





16,528,037



ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2020 and September 30, 2019 (Unaudited)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)





March 31, September 30,





2020



2019

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,392,405



$ 3,451,138

Short-term Investment



7,223





279,810

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,937,285 and $1,919,152, respectively



25,487,091





25,115,040

Notes receivable



222,904





385,519

Other receivables



1,979,129





1,866,321

Due from related parties



2,041,956





110,990

Inventories



18,454,483





20,796,075

Advance to suppliers



6,751,340





6,848,143

Total current assets



56,336,531





58,853,036

Property, plant and equipment, net



7,037,953





6,595,704

Intangible assets, net



922,664





918,717

Deferred tax assets



292,494





289,756

Long-term deposit



11,576,028





11,453,690

Long-term investment



294,218





291,464

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 76,459,888



$ 78,402,367

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 2,239,524



$ 4,182,530

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



4,741,524





4,438,570

Accrued payroll and welfare



1,170,843





1,340,060

Advance from customers



2,509,854





2,422,776

Due to related parties



-





1,446,461

Short-term bank borrowings



17,144,955





16,281,461

Notes payables



115,114





296,267

Income tax payable



4,215,998





4,176,537

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 32,137,812



$ 34,584,662



















Equity















Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 16,558,037 and 16,558,037 shares issued and

outstanding, respectively















Additional paid-in capital



18,049,630





18,049,630

Statutory surplus reserve



2,907,294





2,904,699

Retained earnings



24,457,769





24,372,535

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1,397,381)





(1,808,825)

Total equity attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



44,017,312





43,518,039

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests



304,764





299,666

Total equity



44,322,076





43,817,705

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 76,459,888



$ 78,402,367



ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (Unaudited)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the Six Months

Ended March 31,





2020



2019

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 90,328



$ 3,880,881

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation expense



176,111





180,465

Amortization expense



-





8,448

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(136,090)





1,644,116

Other receivables



(96,109)





(800,576)

Notes receivable



167,896





(710,611)

Inventories



2,563,087





(2,094,106)

Advance to suppliers



163,096





70,039

Accounts payable



(2,002,061)





537,481

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



263,591





176,740

Accrued payroll and welfare



(183,670)





219,762

Advance from customers



64,820





(2,392,380)

Income tax payable



-





552,559

Net cash provided (used in) operating activities



1,070,999





1,272,817



















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(608,404)





(398,408)

Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment



48,676





-

Cash investment into long-term investment



-





(172,761)

Purchases of intangible assets



-





(501,000)

Net proceeds placed into long-term deposit



(14,262)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(574,050)





(1,072,169)



















Cash Flows from Financing activities:















Net proceeds released from (placed into) bank acceptance notes



(185,764)





-

Net proceeds released from short-term investment



277,944





116,020

Net proceeds from (repayment to) short-term bank borrowings



716,659





(409,942)

Repayments of loans of related parties



(1,474,517)





(3,714,894)

Cash advance to related parties



(1,948,937)





(1,858,055)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(2,614,615)





(5,866,871)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



58,933





(73,181)



















Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(2,058,733)





(5,739,404)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year



3,451,138





7,682,589

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year

$ 1,392,405



$ 1,943,185



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:















Cash paid for income taxes

$ -



$ 31,458

Cash paid for interest expenses

$ 450,282



$ 626,036



SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.