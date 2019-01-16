ZKTeco USA Announces Partnership with V-Authenticate

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan 16, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- ZKTeco USA, a leading provider of biometric and RFID security solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with V-Authenticate, an independently owned software developer primarily known for their next-generation visitor management software called VAMS (Visitor Authentication and Management System).



ZK VAMS is currently implemented in over 1,000 locations representing over 350 customers located in 13 countries across the world. VAMS is used by many Fortune 500 companies representing several vertical markets including commercial & residential property management, banking, consumer product manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and education, to name a few.



VAMS software uniquely incorporates visitor AUTHENTICATION. Whereas traditional visitor management solutions allow the visitors to display any ID credential they chose (i.e. driver's license, passport, etc.), VAMS requires the visitor to prove their identity by displaying on their phone a QR code or an OTP (One Time Password) sent from the visitor's "host" via text message or e-mail. VAMS prevents imposters and unauthorized users from gaining fraudulent access to a facility.



As noted by ZKTeco USA President & Founder Manish Dalal, "While we see incredible increases in security product expenditures, it concerns me greatly also seeing customers neglect their visitor management strategy. Regardless how much time and money you spend fortify your building, your investment is wasted if you cannot safely and efficiently inspect and track visitors. We've adopted the VAMS software to address this important void in the market."



V-Authenticate CEO Nikhil Kothary added "We've seen tremendous adoption of our VAMS software by end-users. By partnering with ZKTeco, we additionally gain access to the thousands of physical & logical security installers currently partnering with ZKTeco. VAMS is very affordable and I'm confident will do well in ZKTeco's sales channel."



About ZKTeco:



ZKTeco is a leading provider of Biometric and RFID access control solutions. Product offerings include door & elevator access control panels, readers (i.e. RFID, fingerprint, finger-vein, palm vein, face, iris), Long-Range UHF and LPR Readers for gate controllers, Turnstiles, Walkthrough Metal Detectors, X-Ray inspection scanners and Consumer products including biometric battery-operated Smart Locks. Its solutions are multi-lingual and localized in over 18 different languages.



ZKTeco designs specialized products for specific markets and provides local support to all its customers. Its U.S. facility includes a large experience center and warehouse in Fairfield, N.J. ZKTeco USA is a division of ZKTeco, a leading global developer of security and time management solutions. ZKTeco is synonymous with technical innovation, quality, speed-to-market and reliability. For more information, please visit https://zktecousa.com/.



About V-Authenticate:



V-Authenticate is a leading provider of Visitor Management Systems. Pioneering the Visitor Authentication process, V-Authenticate offers specialized solutions for Corporates, Commercial Buildings & Complexes, Residential Buildings & Townships. Used by a number of Fortune 500 companies, leading Commercial Projects & flagship Residential Properties, VAMS(r) (Visitor Authentication & Management System) is used at 1000+ locations in 13 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.vamsglobal.com/.

