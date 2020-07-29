ZKTeco : and Arteco Announce Integrated Access Control & Video Management With Body Temperature Detection

ZKTeco, a 20-year old globally renowned enterprise with its core competency in biometric verification is pleased to announce Arteco has completed integrating SpeedFace+ body temperature & mask detection readers with Arteco’s award-winning NEXT video event management software (VEMS).

ACCESS CONTROL READERS + body temperature and mask detection

ZKTeco’s award-winning SpeedFace touchless access control reader models SF1005-V and SF1008 now have integrated IR thermal sensors. This enables the readers to monitor, record and alert upon registered & unregistered users having elevated body temperature or not wearing a face mask. They also integrate with 3rd party access control systems, visitor management systems, time & attendance systems, and now even video event management from Arteco.

Arteco video event management software (VEMS) combines alarms and notifications from third-party devices such as video surveillance, access control, license plate recognition (LPR), fire detection, gunshot detection, video analytics, building automation and NOW ZKTeco SpeedFace+ readers. By integrating SpeedFace+, Arteco VEMS can now also monitor and report upon individuals detected having elevated body temperature or not wearing a protective face mask.

As noted by ZKTeco USA President & Founder Manish Dalal, “Arteco allows users to completely manage our ZKBioSecurity access control software and Arteco’s VEMS from a single interface. It’s very impressive.”

“The integration of ZKTeco’s body temperature technology adds an incredible value to Arteco’s offer,” affirms Giampaolo Sabbatani, CEO of Arteco. “Our mission is bridging the gap between effective security solutions and security professionals.”

About ZKTeco: ZKTeco USA is a subsidiary of ZKTeco, a 20-year old globally renowned enterprise with its core competency in biometric verification. ZKTeco primarily focuses on three industries including Biometric Verification, Smart Access Control and Entrance Control Systems which identify Persons, Vehicles and Objects of Interest, and Smart Office solutions. ZKTeco employs more than 3,500 workers including 1,000 R&D engineers. ZKTeco serves the needs of its worldwide customers through its network of 90 ZKTeco global subsidiaries. ZKTeco also operates over a dozen R&D centers from around the world principally located in Silicon Valley (USA), Europe, India, and China. ZKTeco upholds a vision consisting of “Responsibility, Integrity, Pragmatism, and Excellence.”

About Arteco: Arteco is a global provider of event-driven intelligence solutions based in Faenza, Italy. Arteco’s R&D initiatives have united video analytics and video management onto a single platform to optimize processes and reduce costs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005876/en/