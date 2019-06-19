ZL Technologies Announces In-Place Records Management Functionality

MILPITAS, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL) , a leader in information governance, today announced the availability of in-place records management functionality for file shares, SharePoint sites, and other employee-created data. The update offers organizations the unique ability to apply retention policies to enterprise data sources and classify records without the traditionally required step of moving data into a separate repository.



A robust method of record identification and defensible deletion has become a critical need as a much wider variety of data can be considered a potential business record than in years past. Additionally, GDPR and other upcoming privacy legislation make the cost of mismanaged data steeper than ever before. Along with these new risks, the expanding scope of the information management landscape now requires advanced functionality that previous approaches to managing business records cannot offer.

While ZL was previously able to set retention and deletion policies in-place, the new update allows for significantly more advanced in-place management that suits the needs of organizations with highly complex retention and regulatory environments. Users can apply event- and metadata-based triggers to files using a variety of classifications as well as allow RIM professionals to manually classify data.

ZL’s records management solution has received DoD 5015.02 certification and is used by the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

To illustrate the increased need for in-place records management in the modern business environment, ZL Customer Success Manager Sarah Edgar will deliver a webinar on Thursday, June 20th titled “The Shift Towards In-Place Records Management”.

