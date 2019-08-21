ZL Technologies and NTT Partner to Deliver Data Management for Global Financial Client

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZL Technologies, Inc. (ZL), a leader in information governance, today announced it has partnered with NTT Ltd. ﻿ (NTT) to deliver data management solutions to one of the world’s largest financial institutions. Recently launched as a subsidiary of NTT Corporation , NTT Ltd. is the world-leading global technology services provider that brings together the capabilities of 28 companies, including NTT Communications (excluding Japan business), Dimension Data and NTT Security.



The project scope includes deployments in the APAC, EMEA and Latin America regions, comprising of ZL’s delivery of data management, compliance and eDiscovery solutions, with NTT operating and managing the infrastructure and services. Both the data management platform and the infrastructure are required to scale in harmony to the customer’s massive data volumes, reaching several petabytes in size, and consisting of tens of billions of data records for over 160,000 users.

“We’re extremely pleased to partner with an organization as well respected as NTT,” said Kon Leong, co-founder and CEO of ZL Technologies. “Our objective of solving data management challenges for the world’s largest companies with the most complex needs is well-served by aligning with a partner of similar values and strong global presence. NTT’s orientation towards scalable solutions makes them an ideal fit.”

Jeffrey Bannister, EVP for Global Enterprise Solutions at NTT in the Americas, commented, “Managed infrastructure services are a portfolio of key service offerings NTT delivers to help our partners and our partners’ clients to realize their digital transformation. Always available systems, industry leading security, application hosting & management, and around the clock monitoring are critical elements and baseline requirements for financial services firms of this size and scale. Collaborating with ZL Technologies on this sort of industry solution delivers the results this client seeks.”

With the initial deployments successfully completed, expansion plans into other regions have now commenced.

Please click here to learn more about ZL Technologies’ unified data management platform.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.

ZL Technologies delivers a centralized information governance platform, enabling organizations to manage all enterprise content and satisfy corporate needs for data privacy, file analytics, e-discovery, records management, and regulatory compliance. ZL's unique differentiator is its unified architecture which consolidates data management of all applications and billions of documents under one scalable platform. With a proven track record of serving Global 500 customers, ZL has emerged as a technology leader in harnessing big data for governance and strategic advantage. For more information, please visit www.zlti.com

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company bringing together 28 brands including NTT Communications (excluding Japan business), Dimension Data, and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital, and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries and regions, trades in 73 countries and regions, and delivers services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at our new website www.hello.global.ntt .

