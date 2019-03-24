ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - An ...

Log in
03/24/2019 | 08:15pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited ͍ߕᔮุӛԓޚᆨ؂ਕϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8135)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration. The greater risk profile and other characteristics of GEM mean that it is a market more suited to professional and other sophisticated investors.

Given the emerging nature of companies listed on GEM, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least seven days from the date of its posting and the Company's website atwww.zmfy.com.hk.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

3

175,878

171,721

Cost of sales

5

(89,788)

(92,206)

Gross profit

86,090

79,515

Other gain or loss, net

4

(3,834)

31

Selling and distribution costs

5

(19,373)

(18,224)

Administrative expenses

5

(32,074)

(36,473)

30,809

24,849

Finance income

80

73

Finance cost

(448)

(1,365)

Finance cost, net

6

(368)

(1,292)

Share of losses in investments accounted for using

equity method

-

(20)

Profit before income tax

30,441

23,537

Income tax expense

7

(7,557)

(11,478)

Profit for the year

22,884

12,059

Other comprehensive income:

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Disposal of investments in equity instruments

designated at fair value through other

comprehensive income

2,133

-

Change in fair value of investments in equity

instruments designated at fair value through

other comprehensive income

(216)

-

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

(1,714)

(386)

Total comprehensive income for the year

23,087

11,673

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

22,283

11,013

Non-controlling interests

601

1,046

22,884

12,059

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

22,486

10,627

Non-controlling interests

601

1,046

23,087

11,673

RMB cents

RMB cents

Earnings per share attributable to owners

of the Company for the year

8

Basic

2.87

1.65

Diluted

2.86

1.60

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

57,605

60,013

Intangible assets

5,243

5,243

Investments accounted for using equity method

-

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

10

-

3,970

Finance lease receivables

11

61,370

-

Deferred tax assets

1,921

-

126,139

69,226

Current assets

Inventories

12

34,518

33,562

Trade and other receivables

13

26,787

27,822

Finance lease receivables

11

37,734

-

Available-for-sale financial assets

10

-

36,529

Investments in equity instruments designated at

fair value through other comprehensive income

10

647

-

Income tax recoverable

249

249

Cash and cash equivalents

28,122

66,000

128,057

164,162

Total assets

254,196

233,388

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

6,372

6,257

Reserves

217,524

187,684

223,896

193,941

Non-controlling interests

1,845

1,244

Total equity

225,741

195,185

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

14

14,934

30,500

Amount due to a director

-

92

Bank borrowings

2,000

-

Income tax payables

7,854

7,285

24,788

37,877

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current liabilities

Deposits received from finance lease customers

3,667

-

Deferred tax liabilities

-

326

Total liabilities

28,455

38,203

Total equity and liabilities

254,196

233,388

Net current assets

103,269

126,285

Total assets less current liabilities

229,408

195,511

Net assets

225,741

195,185

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 00:14:09 UTC
