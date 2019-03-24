ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - An ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited ͍ߕᔮุӛԓޚᆨ؂ਕϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8135)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company.

ANNUAL RESULTS

The board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 3 175,878 171,721 Cost of sales 5 (89,788) (92,206) Gross profit 86,090 79,515 Other gain or loss, net 4 (3,834) 31 Selling and distribution costs 5 (19,373) (18,224) Administrative expenses 5 (32,074) (36,473) 30,809 24,849 Finance income 80 73 Finance cost (448) (1,365) Finance cost, net 6 (368) (1,292) Share of losses in investments accounted for using equity method - (20) Profit before income tax 30,441 23,537 Income tax expense 7 (7,557) (11,478) Profit for the year 22,884 12,059 Other comprehensive income: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Disposal of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,133 - Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income (216) - Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences (1,714) (386) Total comprehensive income for the year 23,087 11,673

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Profit attributable to: Owners of the Company 22,283 11,013 Non-controlling interests 601 1,046 22,884 12,059 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the Company 22,486 10,627 Non-controlling interests 601 1,046 23,087 11,673 RMB cents RMB cents Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company for the year 8 Basic 2.87 1.65 Diluted 2.86 1.60

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 57,605 60,013 Intangible assets 5,243 5,243 Investments accounted for using equity method - - Available-for-sale financial assets 10 - 3,970 Finance lease receivables 11 61,370 - Deferred tax assets 1,921 - 126,139 69,226 Current assets Inventories 12 34,518 33,562 Trade and other receivables 13 26,787 27,822 Finance lease receivables 11 37,734 - Available-for-sale financial assets 10 - 36,529 Investments in equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income 10 647 - Income tax recoverable 249 249 Cash and cash equivalents 28,122 66,000 128,057 164,162 Total assets 254,196 233,388 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 6,372 6,257 Reserves 217,524 187,684 223,896 193,941 Non-controlling interests 1,845 1,244 Total equity 225,741 195,185 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables 14 14,934 30,500 Amount due to a director - 92 Bank borrowings 2,000 - Income tax payables 7,854 7,285 24,788 37,877