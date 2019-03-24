|
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - An ...
03/24/2019 | 08:15pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited ͍ߕᔮุӛԓޚᆨਕϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8135)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
CHARACTERISTICS OF GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")
GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration. The greater risk profile and other characteristics of GEM mean that it is a market more suited to professional and other sophisticated investors.
Given the emerging nature of companies listed on GEM, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.
This announcement, for which the directors (the "Directors") of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited (the "Company") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least seven days from the date of its posting and the Company's website atwww.zmfy.com.hk.
ANNUAL RESULTS
The board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to present the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
175,878
|
171,721
|
Cost of sales
|
5
|
(89,788)
|
(92,206)
|
Gross profit
|
86,090
|
79,515
|
Other gain or loss, net
|
4
|
(3,834)
|
31
|
Selling and distribution costs
|
5
|
(19,373)
|
(18,224)
|
Administrative expenses
|
5
|
(32,074)
|
(36,473)
|
30,809
|
24,849
|
Finance income
|
80
|
73
|
Finance cost
|
(448)
|
(1,365)
|
Finance cost, net
|
6
|
(368)
|
(1,292)
|
Share of losses in investments accounted for using
|
equity method
|
-
|
(20)
|
Profit before income tax
|
30,441
|
23,537
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
(7,557)
|
(11,478)
|
Profit for the year
|
22,884
|
12,059
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
Disposal of investments in equity instruments
|
designated at fair value through other
|
comprehensive income
|
2,133
|
-
|
Change in fair value of investments in equity
|
instruments designated at fair value through
|
other comprehensive income
|
(216)
|
-
|
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
profit or loss:
|
Currency translation differences
|
(1,714)
|
(386)
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
23,087
|
11,673
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Profit attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
22,283
|
11,013
|
Non-controlling interests
|
601
|
1,046
|
22,884
|
12,059
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
22,486
|
10,627
|
Non-controlling interests
|
601
|
1,046
|
23,087
|
11,673
|
RMB cents
|
RMB cents
|
Earnings per share attributable to owners
|
of the Company for the year
|
8
|
Basic
|
2.87
|
1.65
|
Diluted
|
2.86
|
1.60
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
ASSETS
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
57,605
|
60,013
|
Intangible assets
|
5,243
|
5,243
|
Investments accounted for using equity method
|
-
|
-
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
10
|
-
|
3,970
|
Finance lease receivables
|
11
|
61,370
|
-
|
Deferred tax assets
|
1,921
|
-
|
126,139
|
69,226
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
12
|
34,518
|
33,562
|
Trade and other receivables
|
13
|
26,787
|
27,822
|
Finance lease receivables
|
11
|
37,734
|
-
|
Available-for-sale financial assets
|
10
|
-
|
36,529
|
Investments in equity instruments designated at
|
fair value through other comprehensive income
|
10
|
647
|
-
|
Income tax recoverable
|
249
|
249
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
28,122
|
66,000
|
128,057
|
164,162
|
Total assets
|
254,196
|
233,388
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
Share capital
|
6,372
|
6,257
|
Reserves
|
217,524
|
187,684
|
223,896
|
193,941
|
Non-controlling interests
|
1,845
|
1,244
|
Total equity
|
225,741
|
195,185
|
LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
14
|
14,934
|
30,500
|
Amount due to a director
|
-
|
92
|
Bank borrowings
|
2,000
|
-
|
Income tax payables
|
7,854
|
7,285
|
24,788
|
37,877
|
2018
|
2017
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Deposits received from finance lease customers
|
3,667
|
-
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
-
|
326
|
Total liabilities
|
28,455
|
38,203
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
254,196
|
233,388
|
Net current assets
|
103,269
|
126,285
|
Total assets less current liabilities
|
229,408
|
195,511
|
Net assets
|
225,741
|
195,185
Disclaimer
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 00:14:09 UTC
|
|