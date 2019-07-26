ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - An ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

正美豐業汽車玻璃服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8135)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 7 August 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving, among other matters, the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the payment of dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

Xia Xiufeng

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xia Xiufeng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lo Chun Yim and Mr. Lu Yongmin; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Liu Mingyong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Bin, Mr. Luo Wenzhi and Mr. Wang Liang.

