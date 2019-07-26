Log in
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - An ...

07/26/2019 | 04:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

正美豐業汽車玻璃服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8135)

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

This announcement is made by ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 17.48 of the Rules (the "GEM Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 7 August 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving, among other matters, the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the payment of dividend, if any.

By Order of the Board

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

Xia Xiufeng

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Xia Xiufeng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lo Chun Yim and Mr. Lu Yongmin; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Liu Mingyong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Jiang Bin, Mr. Luo Wenzhi and Mr. Wang Liang.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors of the Company, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at http://www.zmfy.com.hk.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 08:44:02 UTC
