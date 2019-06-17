ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - Ap ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

正美豐業汽車玻璃服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08135)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

The board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Liang (王亮) ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, a member of each of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") and the chairman of the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Company with effect from 17 June 2019.

Mr. Wang Liang, aged 47, obtained a bachelor degree in dyeing and finishing engineering from Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology in 1995. Mr. Wang has nearly 13 years of experience in the auditing field. He was qualified as a PRC Certified Tax Agent in 2011 and qualified as a

PRC Certified Public Accountant in 2012. He joined Zhongxingcai Guanghua Certified Public Accountants LLP (中興財光華會計師事務所) in July 2015 and is currently a partner. Mr. Wang

has extensive experience in auditing and consultation on management and taxation.

Mr. Wang has entered into an independent non-executive director service agreement for a term of 3 years with the Company with effect from 17 June 2019 provided that either party may terminate by giving at least three months' notice in writing. Pursuant to the said service agreement, Mr. Wang is entitled to a remuneration of HK$144,000 per annum which is determined and will be reviewed annually by the Remuneration Committee of the Company and the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and by reference to the prevailing market rate of companies of comparable size and similar operations. In accordance with the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Wang is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the Company's general meetings.