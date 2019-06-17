Log in
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - Ap ...

06/17/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

正美豐業汽車玻璃服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08135)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Wang Liang (王亮) ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, a member of each of the audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee") and the chairman of the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") of the Company with effect from 17 June 2019.

Mr. Wang Liang, aged 47, obtained a bachelor degree in dyeing and finishing engineering from Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology in 1995. Mr. Wang has nearly 13 years of experience in the auditing field. He was qualified as a PRC Certified Tax Agent in 2011 and qualified as a

PRC Certified Public Accountant in 2012. He joined Zhongxingcai Guanghua Certified Public Accountants LLP (中興財光華會計師事務所) in July 2015 and is currently a partner. Mr. Wang

has extensive experience in auditing and consultation on management and taxation.

Mr. Wang has entered into an independent non-executive director service agreement for a term of 3 years with the Company with effect from 17 June 2019 provided that either party may terminate by giving at least three months' notice in writing. Pursuant to the said service agreement, Mr. Wang is entitled to a remuneration of HK$144,000 per annum which is determined and will be reviewed annually by the Remuneration Committee of the Company and the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company and by reference to the prevailing market rate of companies of comparable size and similar operations. In accordance with the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Wang is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the Company's general meetings.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, (i) Mr. Wang does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) Mr. Wang does not have any interest in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (iii) Mr. Wang does not hold other positions within the Company or any of its subsidiaries. The Board is of the view that he has met the independence guidelines set out in Rule

5.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules"). There is no other information relating to the appointment of Mr. Wang which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 17.50(2)(h) to (v) of the GEM Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Immediately following the appointment of Mr. Wang, the Board has seven members, being three executive Directors, one non-executive Director and three independent non-executive Directors, which fulfills the requirement of the GEM Listing Rules 5.05 and 5.05A. Further, each of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, and the Remuneration Committee (collectively, the "Committees") will have no less than three members and comprises a majority of independent non-executive Directors, which fulfills the requirements of the terms of reference of the Committees, complies with Chapter 5 and code A5.1 of the Appendix 15 of the GEM Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

Xia Xiufeng

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xia Xiufeng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lo Chun Yim and Mr. Lu Yongmin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Mingyong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Bin, Mr. Luo Wenzhi and Mr. Wang Liang.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at http://www.zmfy.com.hk.

