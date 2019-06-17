ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - Ap ...

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, (i) Mr. Wang does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) Mr. Wang does not have any interest in shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (iii) Mr. Wang does not hold other positions within the Company or any of its subsidiaries. The Board is of the view that he has met the independence guidelines set out in Rule
5.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules"). There is no other information relating to the appointment of Mr. Wang which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 17.50(2)(h) to (v) of the GEM Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES
Immediately following the appointment of Mr. Wang, the Board has seven members, being three executive Directors, one non-executive Director and three independent non-executive Directors, which fulfills the requirement of the GEM Listing Rules 5.05 and 5.05A. Further, each of the Audit Committee, Nomination Committee, and the Remuneration Committee (collectively, the "Committees") will have no less than three members and comprises a majority of independent non-executive Directors, which fulfills the requirements of the terms of reference of the Committees, complies with Chapter 5 and code A5.1 of the Appendix 15 of the GEM Listing Rules.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xia Xiufeng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lo Chun Yim and Mr. Lu Yongmin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Mingyong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Bin, Mr. Luo Wenzhi and Mr. Wang Liang.
