ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - Co ...

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited ͍ߕᔮุӛԓޚᆨ؂ਕϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8135)

COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement dated 21 December 2018 (the "Announcement") of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited (the "Company") in relation to the disposal of 8.35% equity interest in Taihe Zizaicheng Company Limited. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise defined.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Completion of the Disposal contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreement took place on 28 December 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions as set out therein. Upon Completion, the Group ceases to hold any equity interest in the Target Company.

The Company would like to clarify that due to an inadvertent error, the unaudited total asset value of the Target Company as at 30 September 2018, based on the management accounts of the Target Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2018, should be approximately RMB709,550,014 (equivalent to approximately HK$794,696,016) instead of approximately RMB1,229,550,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,377,096,000) as disclosed on page 3 of the Announcement.

The above mentioned clarification does not affect any other information contained in the Announcement and, save as disclosed above, all other information in the Announcement shall remain unchanged.

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

