ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - Co ...

12/31/2018 | 03:39pm CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited ͍ߕᔮุӛԓޚᆨ؂ਕϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8135)

COMPLETION ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement dated 21 December 2018 (the "Announcement") of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited (the "Company") in relation to the disposal of 8.35% equity interest in Taihe Zizaicheng Company Limited. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement unless otherwise defined.

The Board is pleased to announce that the Completion of the Disposal contemplated under the Equity Transfer Agreement took place on 28 December 2018 in accordance with the terms and conditions as set out therein. Upon Completion, the Group ceases to hold any equity interest in the Target Company.

The Company would like to clarify that due to an inadvertent error, the unaudited total asset value of the Target Company as at 30 September 2018, based on the management accounts of the Target Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2018, should be approximately RMB709,550,014 (equivalent to approximately HK$794,696,016) instead of approximately RMB1,229,550,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$1,377,096,000) as disclosed on page 3 of the Announcement.

The above mentioned clarification does not affect any other information contained in the Announcement and, save as disclosed above, all other information in the Announcement shall remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

Xia Xiufeng

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 31 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xia Xiufeng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lo Chun Yim and Mr. Lu Yongmin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Mingyong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Bin, Mr. Guo Mingang and Mr. Luo Wenzhi.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website athttp://www.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website athttp://www.zmfy.com.hk.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 14:38:01 UTC
