ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - Di ...

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

正美豐業汽車玻璃服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8135)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

THE LEASE AGREEMENT

The Board announces that on 19 August 2019, ZM Leasing, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Lease Agreement with Henan Tuonong, pursuant to which ZM Leasing agreed to provide finance lease to Henan Tuonong by way of sale and leaseback the Lease Assets to Henan Tuonong.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

The highest relevant percentage ratio (as defined under Rule 19.07 of the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the Lease Agreement is more than 5% but all relevant percentage ratios were less than 25% and the Lease Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the GEM Listing Rules and was subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out in Rule 19.34 of the GEM Listing Rules.

