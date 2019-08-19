|
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - Di ...
08/19/2019 | 11:17am BST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited
正美豐業汽車玻璃服務有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8135)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RELATION TO
THE LEASE AGREEMENT
THE LEASE AGREEMENT
The Board announces that on 19 August 2019, ZM Leasing, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Lease Agreement with Henan Tuonong, pursuant to which ZM Leasing agreed to provide finance lease to Henan Tuonong by way of sale and leaseback the Lease Assets to Henan Tuonong.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
The highest relevant percentage ratio (as defined under Rule 19.07 of the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the Lease Agreement is more than 5% but all relevant percentage ratios were less than 25% and the Lease Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the GEM Listing Rules and was subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out in Rule 19.34 of the GEM Listing Rules.
THE LEASE AGREEMENT
The Board announces that on 19 August 2019, ZM Leasing, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Lease Agreement with Henan Tuonong, pursuant to which ZM Leasing agreed to provide finance lease to Henan Tuonong by way of sale and leaseback the Lease Assets to Henan Tuonong.
PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE LEASE AGREEMENT
|
Date:
|
19 August 2019
|
Parties:
|
Lessor: ZM Leasing; and
|
|
Lessee: Henan Tuonong
|
Subject of the transaction:
|
ZM Leasing acquired the Leased Assets from Henan Tuonong at
|
|
a consideration of RMB20,000,000 (equivalent to approximately
|
|
HK$22,600,000). The Leased Assets will then be leased back to
|
|
Henan Tuonong.
|
Period of the lease term:
|
Twelve months, commencing from 20 August 2019.
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum. Henan Tuonong has also paid an accrued interest
|
|
of RMB6,666.67 (equivalent to approximately HK$7,533.34)
|
|
before commencement of the lease term.
Total lease amount payable by Henan Tuonong to ZM Leasing:
RMB22,400,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$25,312,000), comprising (i) the principal amount of RMB20,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$22,600,000); and (ii) the aggregate interest of RMB2,400,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$2,712,000), is payable by 4 instalments on a quarterly basis.
|
Security deposit paid by
|
RMB400,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$452,000), which
|
Henan Tuonong to
|
was paid by Henan Tuonong to ZM Leasing on 19 August 2019.
|
ZM Leasing:
|
|
Handling fee paid by
|
RMB200,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$226,000), which
|
Henan Tuonong to
|
was paid by Henan Tuonong to ZM Leasing on 19 August 2019.
|
ZM Leasing:
|
Henan Tuonong's option to Upon the end of the lease term, provided that Henan Tuonong purchase the Leased Assets: has fulfilled all of its obligations under the Lease Agreement, Henan Tuonong has the option to purchase the Leased Assets at a consideration of RMB100 (equivalent to approximately HK$113).
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PARTIES
The Group is principally engaged in the sales of automobile glass with installation/repair services, trading of automobile glass, provision of business consultancy services and finance leasing services in the PRC.
Henan Tuonong is a company established in the PRC with limited liability. It is principally engaged in production and sale of biomass and organic fertilizers.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, Henan Tuonong is an Independent Third Party at the relevant time.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE LEASE AGREEMENT
The entering into of the Lease Agreement is expected to provide a stable revenue and cashflow to the Group.
The terms of the Lease Agreement have been agreed after arm's length negotiation between the parties. The Directors consider that the terms of the Lease Agreement were on normal commercial terms, and were fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole.
IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE GEM LISTING RULES
The highest relevant percentage ratio (as defined under the GEM Listing Rules) in respect of the Lease Agreement is more than 5% but all relevant percentage ratios were less than 25% and the Lease Agreement constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the GEM Listing Rules and was subject to the notification and announcement requirements set out in Rule 19.34 of the GEM Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions used in this announcement have the following meanings:
the board of Directors
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited (正美豐業汽車玻璃服務有 限公司), a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose Shares are listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange
"connected person(s)"
"Director(s)"
"GEM Listing Rules"
"Group"
"Henan Tuonong"
"HK$"
"Hong Kong"
"Independent Third Party(ies)"
"Lease Agreement"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the GEM Listing Rules
director(s) of the Company
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM
the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time
Henan Tuonong Biomass New Material Co., Ltd.* (河南省拓農生物質新 材料有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability
Hong Kong dollar, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
a party independent of and not connected with the Company and its connected person(s)
the lease agreement dated 19 August 2019 entered into between ZM Leasing and Henan Tuonong, pursuant to which ZM Leasing has agreed to provide finance lease to Henan Tuonong by way of sale and leaseback the Leased Assets to Henan Tuonong
"Leased Assets"
"PRC"
"RMB"
"Stock Exchange"
"ZM Leasing"
"%"
carbonisation equipment owned by Henan Tuonong before entering into of the Lease Agreement
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this announcement, excluding Hong Kong, Macao S.A.R. and Taiwan
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
ZM Leasing (Tianjin) Limited * (正澤美業融資租賃（天津）有限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited liability and a direct wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company
per cent.
By Order of the Board
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited
Xia Xiufeng
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 19 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Xia Xiufeng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Lo Chun Yim and Mr. Lu Yongmin; the non-executive Director is Mr. Liu Mingyong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Bin, Mr. Luo Wenzhi and Mr. Wang Liang.
This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.
This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website at http://www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at http://www.zmfy.com.hk.
-
For identification purposes only
Disclaimer
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 10:16:05 UTC
|
|