Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - Li ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

正美豐業汽車玻璃服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8135)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Non-executive Director

Independent

non-executive Directors

Mr. Xia Xiufeng

Mr. Liu Mingyong

Mr. Jiang Bin

(Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Luo Wenzhi

and Chairman)

Mr. Wang Liang

Mr. Lo Chun Yim

Mr. Lu Yongmin

Three committees are established under the Board. The composition of these committees on which each Board member serves is as follows:

Audit Committee

Mr. Jiang Bin (Chairman)

Mr. Luo Wenzhi

Mr. Liu Mingyong

Mr. Wang Liang

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Luo Wenzhi (Chairman)

Mr. Xia Xiufeng

Mr. Wang Liang

Nomination Committee

Mr. Wang Liang (Chairman)

Mr. Lu Yongmin

Mr. Jiang Bin

Hong Kong, 17 June 2019

Disclaimer

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 23:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:06pZUO CLASS ACTION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Zuora (ZUO) Investors to Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $100,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm
PR
08:05pH&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reports Voting Results from 2019 Annual Meeting of Unitholders
AQ
08:04pPVTL INVESTIGATION ALERT : Hagens Berman Alerts Pivotal Software, Inc. (PVTL) Investors to the Firm's Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm
PR
08:04pGLOBAL MEDICAL REIT : Investor Presentation - June 2019
PU
08:01pCORE GOLD : Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
AQ
08:01pWESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT : Announces Q2 2019 Distribution
AQ
08:01pARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. : Acquires P2 Group
PR
08:00pASCOPIAVE : Italian utilities Hera, Ascopiave agree energy partnership
RE
07:59pAUSTRALIA 2060 : Our crossroads today - future prosperity or slow decli...
PU
07:56pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Lyft, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - LYFT
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2Oil prices fall 1% as economic worries outweigh tanker tensions
3VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : U.S. Senator Rubio targets Huawei over patents
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : plans to pare U.S. equities business to skeleton operation - sources
5SOTHEBYS : SOTHEBY'S : auction house acquired by French billionaire for $3.7B

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About