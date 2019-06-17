ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - Li ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited

正美豐業汽車玻璃服務有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8135)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors Non-executive Director Independent non-executive Directors Mr. Xia Xiufeng Mr. Liu Mingyong Mr. Jiang Bin (Chief Executive Officer Mr. Luo Wenzhi and Chairman) Mr. Wang Liang

Mr. Lo Chun Yim

Mr. Lu Yongmin

Three committees are established under the Board. The composition of these committees on which each Board member serves is as follows:

Audit Committee

Mr. Jiang Bin (Chairman)

Mr. Luo Wenzhi

Mr. Liu Mingyong

Mr. Wang Liang

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Luo Wenzhi (Chairman)

Mr. Xia Xiufeng

Mr. Wang Liang

Nomination Committee

Mr. Wang Liang (Chairman)

Mr. Lu Yongmin

Mr. Jiang Bin

Hong Kong, 17 June 2019