ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Announcements and Notices - Li ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement appears for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the securities of the Company.
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited
正美豐業汽車玻璃服務有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8135)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited are set out below:
|
Executive Directors
|
Non-executive Director
|
Independent
|
|
|
|
non-executive Directors
|
Mr. Xia Xiufeng
|
Mr. Liu Mingyong
|
Mr. Jiang Bin
|
|
(Chief Executive Officer
|
|
Mr. Luo Wenzhi
|
|
and Chairman)
|
|
Mr. Wang Liang
Mr. Lo Chun Yim
Mr. Lu Yongmin
Three committees are established under the Board. The composition of these committees on which each Board member serves is as follows:
Audit Committee
Mr. Jiang Bin (Chairman)
Mr. Luo Wenzhi
Mr. Liu Mingyong
Mr. Wang Liang
Remuneration Committee
Mr. Luo Wenzhi (Chairman)
Mr. Xia Xiufeng
Mr. Wang Liang
Nomination Committee
Mr. Wang Liang (Chairman)
Mr. Lu Yongmin
Mr. Jiang Bin
Hong Kong, 17 June 2019
Disclaimer
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 23:23:01 UTC