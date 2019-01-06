Log in
ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Monthly Return of Equity Issue ...

01/06/2019 | 09:14pm EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited 7/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 8135

Description :

ZMFY GlassNo. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,560,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$15,600,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

1,560,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$15,600,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$15,600,000.00

Balance at close of preceding month

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/AII. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

793,200,000

N/A

N/A

N/AIncrease/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

Balance at close of the month

793,200,000

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

/

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

(

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

3.Exercise Price HK$

Meeting approved

(

/

/

)Ordinary shares (Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

- -

Movement during the month

Exercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

- -

- -

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

- -

(Preference shares)

- -

(Other class)

- -

CancelledLapsed

- -

- -

- -- -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

  • issuer issuer whichissued during the month pursuant thereto

Disclaimer

ZMFY Automobile Glass Services Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 02:13:03 UTC
