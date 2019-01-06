ZMFY Automobile Glass Services : Monthly Return of Equity Issue ...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedZMFY Automobile Glass Services Limited 7/1/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 8135
Description :
ZMFY GlassNo. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
1,560,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$15,600,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
Nil
Nil
Balance at close of the month
1,560,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$15,600,000.00
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$15,600,000.00
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/AII. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
793,200,000
N/A
N/A
N/AIncrease/ (decrease) during the month
Nil
Balance at close of the month
793,200,000
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
|
/
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price HK$
Meeting approved
(
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
2.Exercise Price HK$
Meeting approved
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
3.Exercise Price HK$
Meeting approved
(
/
/
)Ordinary shares (Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Granted
- -
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
Exercised
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
|
- -
|
- -
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
- -
|
(Preference shares)
|
- -
|
(Other class)
|
- -
CancelledLapsed
- -
- -
- -- -
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)