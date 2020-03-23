ZOLL Executing a Plan to Build 10,000 Ventilators/Month in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Targeting 25-fold increase in production

ZOLL® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, is taking aggressive steps to increase manufacturing capacity to 10,000 ventilators per month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This represents almost a 25-fold expansion from recent production volumes.

The company has reached out to its supply base, most of which is in the United States, to enlist their support in meeting this demand.

“As we strive to meet the increased demand, we have the benefit of a large, highly trained workforce and a state-of-the-art factory,” said ZOLL CEO Jon Rennert, “and are prepared to expand our supply base as necessary. We have received many unsolicited offers of help from not just medical companies, but industries including aerospace, automotive, and information technology. We look forward to working with the U.S. Government and private industry collaborators to meet this urgent need.”

ZOLL’s ventilator has been the preferred transport ventilator of the U.S. Department of Defense for more than 10 years. The design is proven to be portable, rugged, safe, reliable, and easy to use in challenging environments.

“Ventilators are complex, integrated medical devices comprising hundreds of individually tested parts,” said Rennert. “We have always strived to build the highest-quality portable ventilators on the market. We are now also focused on volume.”

ZOLL Ventilators: Designed for Use in Hazardous Environments

ZOLL’s line of ventilators are equipped with a best-in-class internal filtration system to keep the interior airway free of contamination, which benefits patients as well as providers when operating in a hazardous environment. ZOLL ventilators can be used with bacterial/viral filters, chemical/biological filters, and heat and moisture exchanging filters to further protect patients and providers. For more information on the use of ZOLL ventilators in this current environment, visit https://www.zoll.com.

ZOLL manufactures the Z Vent® mechanical ventilator for the EMS and hospital markets, as well as the EMV+® mechanical ventilator for the military market. Designed for ease of use, portability, and durability, ZOLL’s line of ventilators are currently used by services and organizations in most countries around the world.

About ZOLL Medical Corporation

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, fluid resuscitation, therapeutic temperature management, and ventilation, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, as well as lay rescuers, treat victims needing resuscitation and acute critical care. For more information, visit www.zoll.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group is a diversified group of companies led by holding company Asahi Kasei Corporation, with operations in the material, homes, and health care business sectors. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. With more than 30,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/.

