ZOLL Foundation : Announces Grantees for its September 30, 2019 Funding Round

Next application deadline is March 31, 2020

ZOLL Foundation grants to young investigators in the fields of resuscitation and acute critical care totaled more than $676,000 in calendar year 2019. The September 30, 2019 round awarded $86,000 more than the round ending March 31, 2019; $381,000 vs. $295,000, respectively. Each round had nine awardees, for a total of 18 recipients receiving an average grant of $37,555 each. The next submission deadline is March 31, 2020.

“It has been rewarding to assess applications to the ZOLL Foundation over the past five years,” says Norman A. Paradis, MD, Professor of Medicine, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, and a Director of the ZOLL Foundation since its inception in 2013. “The caliber of young investigators looking to the Foundation to help them jumpstart their careers with seed funding, as well as the novel and challenging work they propose undertaking, is very encouraging indeed. Judging from the number and quality of applicants from diverse geographies each round, the Foundation is clearly now a known source of support with an important place in the future of resuscitation and acute critical care research.”

Six of the nine recipients of grants for the round ending September 30, 2019 are with U.S.-based institutions, with others from Canada, France, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Research these new investigators will be pursuing, usually with guidance from an established mentor, ranges from hemodynamic and metabolic interventions during cardiac arrest; sex hormone differences in cardiac arrest patients; and endothelial dysfunction and repair during septic shock; to using machine learning algorithms with physiology-guided resuscitation; and testing the impact of intra-shift naps during night shifts among EMS clinicians. For a complete list of research projects, researchers and their institutions, go to http://zollfoundation.org/projects.html.

Application guidelines and a streamlined application form for the March 31 deadline can be found at http://zollfoundation.org/apply.html.

About the ZOLL Foundation

The ZOLL Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that operates independently from ZOLL Medical Corporation. It provides grants that support research and educational methods designed to improve resuscitation practices, prevent patient deterioration associated with cardiac arrest, and enhance the care of acute patients to reduce mortality and morbidity. Its focus is on providing seed grants for new investigators starting on the path of resuscitation and acute critical care research. More information on the Foundation, grantees to date, and the grant application process can be found at www.zollfoundation.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005062/en/