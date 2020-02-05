Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZOLL Foundation : Announces Grantees for its September 30, 2019 Funding Round

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 10:02am EST

Next application deadline is March 31, 2020

ZOLL Foundation grants to young investigators in the fields of resuscitation and acute critical care totaled more than $676,000 in calendar year 2019. The September 30, 2019 round awarded $86,000 more than the round ending March 31, 2019; $381,000 vs. $295,000, respectively. Each round had nine awardees, for a total of 18 recipients receiving an average grant of $37,555 each. The next submission deadline is March 31, 2020.

“It has been rewarding to assess applications to the ZOLL Foundation over the past five years,” says Norman A. Paradis, MD, Professor of Medicine, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College, and a Director of the ZOLL Foundation since its inception in 2013. “The caliber of young investigators looking to the Foundation to help them jumpstart their careers with seed funding, as well as the novel and challenging work they propose undertaking, is very encouraging indeed. Judging from the number and quality of applicants from diverse geographies each round, the Foundation is clearly now a known source of support with an important place in the future of resuscitation and acute critical care research.”

Six of the nine recipients of grants for the round ending September 30, 2019 are with U.S.-based institutions, with others from Canada, France, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Research these new investigators will be pursuing, usually with guidance from an established mentor, ranges from hemodynamic and metabolic interventions during cardiac arrest; sex hormone differences in cardiac arrest patients; and endothelial dysfunction and repair during septic shock; to using machine learning algorithms with physiology-guided resuscitation; and testing the impact of intra-shift naps during night shifts among EMS clinicians. For a complete list of research projects, researchers and their institutions, go to http://zollfoundation.org/projects.html.

Application guidelines and a streamlined application form for the March 31 deadline can be found at http://zollfoundation.org/apply.html.

About the ZOLL Foundation

The ZOLL Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that operates independently from ZOLL Medical Corporation. It provides grants that support research and educational methods designed to improve resuscitation practices, prevent patient deterioration associated with cardiac arrest, and enhance the care of acute patients to reduce mortality and morbidity. Its focus is on providing seed grants for new investigators starting on the path of resuscitation and acute critical care research. More information on the Foundation, grantees to date, and the grant application process can be found at www.zollfoundation.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aUPDATE : Veracode Continues Rapid Growth Trajectory in First Year as Independent Company
GL
10:22aTelecommunications and Technology Brands are Missing Important Local Marketing Opportunities According to New Report
GL
10:21aCANNABIS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY : ™ Adds William Z. Levine, D.D.S., to Editorial Advisory Board
BU
10:21aBRIGHTMARK : to Build South Dakota's First-Ever Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Project
BU
10:21aESKER : Achieves Most Successful Year in Company History in 2019
BU
10:21aHANSTEEN : Article - The EU's long-term budget explained
PU
10:21aHANSTEEN : December Construction State Unemployment Rates Down From a Year Ago, Says ABC
PU
10:21aHANSTEEN : IOCL signs first Term contract for importing Russian crude oil to India, in the presence of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Mr. Igor Sechin, CEO, Rosneft
PU
10:21aLUFTHANSA : Publication pursuant to section 40 (1) WpHG
PU
10:21aHANSTEEN : The unemployment rate stood at 6.7% in the 4th quarter and at 6.5% in 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PANASONIC CORPORATION : 'Giga Texas?' Musk asks Twitter users to vote on new gigafactory
2Oil prices leap after reports on coronavirus drug
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube, Buoyed by Brands Ads, Seeks Growth in Direct Response Ads
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Posts Net Profit Rise But Cautions on Trade Wars, Tariffs and Competition
5Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group