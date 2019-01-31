ZOLL Foundation : Approaches $1 Million in Grants for Global Resuscitation and Acute Critical Care Research

10 New Projects Funded During Two Award Cycles in 2018

The ZOLL Foundation marked a significant milestone in its mission to stimulate interest in research by young investigators in the fields of resuscitation and critical care in 2018. With the award of 10 grants from applications received by March 31 and September 30 deadlines, which were established last year, total grants awarded reached nearly $1 million.

“The total grants awarded to 26 young investigators in the United States, Canada, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Korea over the past four years now total just shy of $1 million dollars. We look forward to continuing to increase support to young investigators in our next application round that will close on March 31, 2019,” announces Ward Hamilton, President of the ZOLL Foundation.

The Foundation’s Board has reviewed dozens of applications from interested early career physician and researchers in the fields of resuscitation and acute critical care since the Foundation began operation in 2014. Applicants’ projects must have support from a senior colleague at their institution, in addition to a recommendation. “Some of the most prominent leaders in the field of resuscitation have provided recommendations for applicants’ research and made a commitment to mentor these less-established grantees,” says Hamilton.

Some of the international projects funded involve cooperation between researchers in institutions in more than one country, stimulating international collaboration. Projects selected have covered a wide cross section of topics ranging from pediatric resuscitations and post-cardiac arrest protocols to novel uses of therapeutic hypothermia and augmented reality for CPR training.

“What the common thread to all of them has been is the researcher is someone who hasn’t yet made a mark in his or her field, but who we believe with a modest grant typically under $50,000—which is fairly simple to apply for—can complete a valuable research project that has the potential to attract additional scientific and fiscal support. It all adds up to an even firmer commitment to the field by younger professionals,” adds Hamilton.

The 2019 deadlines for applications are March 31 and September 30. Applications can be made through the Foundation website, www.zollfoundation.org, where the Foundation’s latest Activity Report and list of grantees may also be found.

About the ZOLL Foundation

The ZOLL Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that operates independently from ZOLL Medical Corporation to provide grants that support research and educational methods designed to improve resuscitation practices, prevent patient deterioration associated with cardiac arrest, and enhance the care of acute patients to reduce mortality and morbidity. Its focus is on providing seed grants for new investigators starting on the path of resuscitation and acute critical care research. As a non-profit, the Foundation accepts tax-deductible donations from organizations and individuals. For more information, please visit www.zollfoundation.org.

