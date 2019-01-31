ZOLL Foundation : Approaches $1 Million in Grants for Global Resuscitation and Acute Critical Care Research

The ZOLL Foundation marked a significant milestone in its mission to
stimulate interest in research by young investigators in the fields of
resuscitation and critical care in 2018. With the award of 10 grants
from applications received by March 31 and September 30 deadlines, which
were established last year, total grants awarded reached nearly $1
million.
“The total grants awarded to 26 young investigators in the United
States, Canada, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Korea over the past
four years now total just shy of $1 million dollars. We look forward to
continuing to increase support to young investigators in our next
application round that will close on March 31, 2019,” announces Ward
Hamilton, President of the ZOLL Foundation.
The Foundation’s Board has reviewed dozens of applications from
interested early career physician and researchers in the fields of
resuscitation and acute critical care since the Foundation began
operation in 2014. Applicants’ projects must have support from a senior
colleague at their institution, in addition to a recommendation. “Some
of the most prominent leaders in the field of resuscitation have
provided recommendations for applicants’ research and made a commitment
to mentor these less-established grantees,” says Hamilton.
Some of the international projects funded involve cooperation between
researchers in institutions in more than one country, stimulating
international collaboration. Projects selected have covered a wide cross
section of topics ranging from pediatric resuscitations and post-cardiac
arrest protocols to novel uses of therapeutic hypothermia and augmented
reality for CPR training.
“What the common thread to all of them has been is the researcher is
someone who hasn’t yet made a mark in his or her field, but who we
believe with a modest grant typically under $50,000—which is fairly
simple to apply for—can complete a valuable research project that has
the potential to attract additional scientific and fiscal support. It
all adds up to an even firmer commitment to the field by younger
professionals,” adds Hamilton.
The 2019 deadlines for applications are March 31 and September 30.
Applications can be made through the Foundation website, www.zollfoundation.org,
where the Foundation’s latest Activity Report and list of grantees may
also be found.
About the ZOLL Foundation
The ZOLL Foundation is a 501
(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates independently from ZOLL
Medical Corporation to provide grants that support research and
educational methods designed to improve resuscitation practices, prevent
patient deterioration associated with cardiac arrest, and enhance the
care of acute patients to reduce mortality and morbidity. Its focus is
on providing seed grants for new investigators starting on the path of
resuscitation and acute critical care research. As a non-profit, the
Foundation accepts tax-deductible donations from organizations and
individuals. For more information, please visit www.zollfoundation.org.
