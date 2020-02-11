Log in
ZOOM+Care : Board Appoints Chris Naismith as Non-Executive Director

02/11/2020 | 07:01am EST

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ZOOM+Care board today announced the appointment of its newest member, Chris Naismith. Chris will serve the board as a Non-Executive Director.

(PRNewsfoto/ZOOM+Care)

"We are excited to have Chris join us on the board," says chairman of the board Karl Carrier. "She brings a wealth of finance and retail experience to the table, as well as a keen awareness of the importance of putting the consumer first."  

Chris comes to ZOOM+Care's board with over two decades of corporate retail experience. She started her career in the finance organization at The Gap, where she helped grow the company from less than $1 billion in revenue to over $13 billion. Chris went on to hold positions as the Vice President of Finance at Williams-Sonoma, Inc, and the General Manager of Finance, Retail Stores at Microsoft. Presently, she is Chief Financial Officer at Sur La Table.

Chris has previously sat on several nonprofit boards, including serving as the Non-Executive Director at Samaritan House, and the Executive Chairman at Mills-Peninsula Hospital.

"We're thrilled to have Chris on our board and couldn't think of anyone better suited to the task," says Zoom CEO Torben Nielsen. "ZOOM+Care has ambitious growth plans for the next year, and we're confident Chris will help us continue on this trajectory. Her insights will be invaluable as we continue to expand our retail footprint and invest in our industry-leading technology platform."

About the company: ZOOM+Care® is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. They care for over 200,000 people per year at over 45+ clinics across Portland and Seattle, providing urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. ZOOM+Care has been named one of Oregon's most admired healthcare companies for the past five years. On average, patients rate their Zoom experience 4.8 out of 5 stars. 

For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare and on LinkedIn. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact pr@zoomcare.com.

 

ZOOM+Care's unique retail healthcare model and minimalist footprint offers convenient urgent & primary services right in the heart of urban and suburban centers. (PRNewsfoto/ZOOM+Care)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomcare-board-appoints-chris-naismith-as-non-executive-director-301002238.html

SOURCE ZOOM+Care


© PRNewswire 2020
