ZOOM+Care : Opens First Clinic in Eugene, OR, Celebrating 50th Clinic Opening

PORTLAND, Ore., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOOM+Care, the Portland-based innovator and creator of on-demand healthcare, is unveiling its newest location in Eugene, OR on June 25, 2020. The South Eugene clinic at 2490 Willamette St, Suite #4, Eugene, OR, will be ZOOM+Care's 50th location. Staffed with board-certified providers who cater to a broad range of illnesses and injuries, the clinic will also include primary and preventive care services. The location also offers on-site labs and prescriptions, allowing patients to leave with their medication in hand. It is open seven days a week, year-round.

ZOOM+Care is growing quickly in response to patient demand across the Northwest. The company's Eugene clinic will expand its reach to the Southern Willamette Valley, bringing them one step closer to their goal of putting easy, on-demand healthcare in neighborhoods across the Pacific Northwest.

"Our new location allows us to reach a new community of patients, and aligns perfectly with our mission to make primary care accessible, convenient, and local. Now, the Eugene area will have access to the 'waitless' healthcare they deserve, and can experience first-hand why Zoom patients on average rate us 4.8 out of 5," said Torben Nielsen, CEO of ZOOM+Care. Right now, residents of Eugene can already use ZOOM+Care's telehealth service, VideoCare™, which offers quality care, treatment, and prescriptions from wherever they are: home, work, or on-the-go.

ZOOM+Care's innovative, on-demand primary care model has attracted and retained thousands of loyal patients who value ease and accessibility. The company's online scheduling (available via iOS and Android apps, or at zoomcare.com), guaranteed same-day and on-time visits, paperless check-in, transparent pricing, virtual and retail healthcare offerings, and collaborative care provide a stark counterpoint to most traditional healthcare models.

ZOOM+Care will hold a virtual opening celebration on June 25, 2020, from 6-7p.m. Filmed live at the new clinic location, and streamed on ZOOM+Care's Facebook page , the celebration will feature a live performance by Eugene band Laundry .

The celebration will raise funds for FOOD for Lane County , a nonprofit dedicated to reducing hunger by engaging the local community to create access to food for those in need. ZOOM+Care will match every dollar donated up to $1,500. Donations can be made from June 25–30.

About the company: ZOOM+Care is the leading provider of on-demand retail and digital healthcare. Over 200,000 people see Zoom providers on an annual basis at 50 neighborhood clinics across Oregon and Washington. ZOOM+Care provides urgent care, primary care, specialty care, mental health, telemedicine, and more. For more updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter at @zoomcare. You can learn more about ZOOM+Care or schedule a visit at zoomcare.com. For follow-ups, contact pr@zoomcare.com.

