ZOZEN BOILER Will Attend the 2019 International Exhibition of Heat & Power in Russia

10/07/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

The 4th International Exhibition of Industrial Boilers, Heat Exchange and Power Generation Equipment (Heat & Power Expo) 2019 will be held in Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center in Moscow, on 22–24 October 2019. Over 130 global exhibitors will participate in the Exhibition. Among them, Wuxi Zozen Boilers Co., Ltd. will also attend the exhibition to demonstrate the energy-efficient & environmentally friendly gas-fried boilers.

The Russian Heat & Power Expo is an international boiler and power special exhibition organized by the British International Trade and Exhibition Co., Ltd. (ITE Group Plc), it is the only exhibition in Russia featuring industrial boiler equipment and autonomous power supply systems, a progressive site for demonstration of innovations and technological solutions for construction, operation, repair and modernization of equipment of heat and power supply facilities in various economy sectors.

As a benchmark enterprise in China's industrial boiler manufacturing industry, ZOZEN always adheres to the scientific and technological innovation, and strives to cultivate overseas technical teams. The four series of ZOZEN boilers have exported to over 100 countries and regions. ZOZEN has established sales and service networks in more than 20 countries and regions including the CIS countries, Pakistan and the Philippines, etc.

In order to further expand the international market, ZOZEN identifies the Russian-speaking regions as the key strategic market for globalization. Regarding the characteristic of rich natural gas resources, ZOZEN provides energy-efficient gas-fired steam boilers and hot water boilers, as well as one-stop technical solutions for heating needs in various industries.

If you will be at the exhibition, welcome to visit ZOZEN!

Opening time：22 - 24 October 2019

Address：Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center

Booth：C235

About ZOZEN

The annual production scale of Wuxi ZOZEN Boilers Co., Ltd. has exceeded 2,000 sets and 25,000 tons per hour since its establishment in 1988; ZOZEN has obtained PRC Grade A Manufacture License of Special Equipment, PRC Grade BRⅡManufacture License of Special Equipment, ASME "S" (Power Boilers) and "U" (Pressure Vessels) stamps and passed ISO9001:2000. In the Russian-speaking countries, ZOZEN condensing gas-fired steam boilers, hot water boilers and thermal fluid heaters are widely preferred by non-ferrous metals, food, chemical and other industries. 


© Business Wire 2019
