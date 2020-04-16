Log in
ZOZEN : Prioritizes the Delivery of WNS Series Oil-Fired Boiler to Ensure the Protective Clothing Production of Ansell

04/16/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

The COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the world in 2020. As important weapons that can isolate viruses and ensure the safety of medical personnel, medical gloves and protective clothing are in short supply. At this critical time, ZOZEN reached cooperation with Ansell, an American protective material enterprise. In order to provide sufficient heat source for its production lines of medical gloves and protective clothing quickly, ZOZEN gave top priority to the production and delivery of the order of Ansell.

As a 125-year-old global safety solutions leader, Ansell provides protection solutions to more than 25 specific industries including aviation, automobile manufacturing, food processing, semiconductor manufacturing, medical protection, etc.

Ansell has always been devoted to providing protection to people and creating an Ansell Protected world. Ansell indicated that it was working with governments and health organizations worldwide to ensure unrestricted personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacture and supply was given top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, Ansell paid special attention to the quality of the oil-fired steam boiler, which was a piece of important supporting equipment in the production processes of gloves and protective clothing.

ZOZEN WNS series oil-fired boiler is a high-efficient and energy-saving product developed in combination of advanced international boiler technologies and the rich manufacturing experience of ZOZEN. With advantages of compact structure, high thermal efficiency, low energy consumption and excellent quality, this series of boiler has obtained the recognition of Ansell.

ZOZEN has advanced production technologies and 600 sets of high-tech numerical control and digital facilities. The high-speed CNC flat surface drilling machine and the complete set of German milling cutters greatly improved the processing accuracy and the surface finish of the tube hole. Meanwhile, the production technology of expanding first and then performing the weld ensures that there is no gap between the tube hole and the outer wall of the tube. In addition, the expansion strength is automatically controlled to ensure the uniform and moderate expansion.

In order to ensure the excellent quality of the boiler products, ZOZEN sets the expansion joint as a stopping point. Only after the expansion is qualified, the tube can enter the next welding process. ZOZEN has set up 7 similar stopping points. And, every stop point is in the charge of an appointed person. It is the rigorous and complete quality management system that ensures the high quality ZOZEN boilers.

Besides, ZOZEN gives priority to the supply for medical material enterprises during the epidemic. Now, ZOZEN has completed the delivery of two batches of boilers. Together with Ansell, ZOZEN will try the best to make contributions to the global fight against the epidemic.

About ZOZEN

Founded in 1988, Wuxi Zozen Boilers Co., Ltd has 4 series, more than 400 varieties and specifications of boiler products which are exported to more than 100 countries and regions around the world. ZOZEN has obtained PRC Grade A manufacture license of special equipment, ASME "S" (Power Boilers) and "U" (Pressure Vessels) stamps and passed ISO9001:2000. During the outbreak of COVID-19, ZOZEN has fully resumed production and delivery to ensure the heat source supply.


© Business Wire 2020
