ZPE Systems, Chatsworth Products Collaborate to Provide Network Managers with Out-of-Band Outlet Control and Monitoring Capabilities

04/21/2020 | 01:02pm EDT

ZPE Systems’ Solution Now Fully Integrates with eConnect® Power Distribution Units to Automate Network Management in Remote Sites

ZPE Systems, the industry’s first provider of an Open Infrastructure Management Solution™ for in-band/out-of-band access and control of network, compute, storage and power devices for physical and virtual IT Infrastructures, announces today advanced integration of Chatsworth Products’ (CPI) eConnect® Power Distribution Units (PDU).

The integration brings a unified solution to provide network and facility teams out-of-band access for cabinet-level power, environmental and access control parameters, allowing them to build out an automation plan that helps create a self-sufficient, self-healing environment, particularly in edge sites.

ZPE’s Nodegrid® Infrastructure Management Platform integration with CPI’s eConnect PDUs brings application programming interface (API) connectivity, indirect Command Line Interface (CLI), activity dashboards, actionable data and more to CPI’s line of eConnect PDUs. With the integration, customers will benefit from advanced outlet control and monitoring capabilities.

“ZPE is pleased to collaborate with a leading PDU manufacturer that has such a successful track record in solving unique challenges in cabinet-level power monitoring and access control,” says Arnaldo Zimmermann, Cofounder and CEO of ZPE Systems.

Now, customers can monitor and collect outlet data, and execute scripts according to parameters to automate and self-heal network environments, giving them a 360 view of their networking environment, all from within a single, vendor-neutral infrastructure management solution. Through Nodegrid, eConnect PDUs gain API ties and webhooks for additional automation, as well as indirect CLI access to the PDU itself for additional extensibility.

“The integration with eConnect PDUs grants Nodegrid customers access to a robust intelligent PDU solution. CPI’s eConnect PDUs have the highest operating temperature range in the industry and allow for dramatic savings in networking costs with the Secure Array® IP consolidation technology,” Zimmermann adds. “Networking and facilities teams can do more than just monitor and manage, with Nodegrid they can now automate based on thresholds and data parameters—our support for actionable data means much more efficient network/facilities management.”

“Nodegrid’s robust and reliable infrastructure management capabilities are superior, and add many benefits for customers trying to manage assets in hybrid environments. We are excited to join forces and provide customers with an extensive visualization capability, allowing the PDUs to be managed through the same interface that could be used to manage compute and storage devices,” says Ashish Moondra, Sr. Product Manager at CPI.

Customers can expect to see the ZPE and CPI integration options within Nodegrid starting today. For more information on ZPE’s Nodegrid Infrastructure Management platform, visit zpesystems.com. For more information on eConnect PDUs, visit chatsworth.com/power.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (www.chatsworth.com/gov).

To learn more, visit www.chatsworth.com/en-us/

About ZPE Systems Inc.

ZPE Systems is rethinking the way networks are built and managed by providing software-defined, vendor-neutral infrastructure management and networking solutions.

ZPE Systems’ Nodegrid® platform consolidates, organizes, and simplifies the need for a complete remote access and control solution; Nodegrid solutions address the OOB management needs of the data center, unifies edge networking environments, manages converged infrastructure and provides intelligent automation. ZPE’s smart, consolidated IT management solutions reduce downtime, deliver OPEX savings, and extend the reach of IT workforces.

ZPE’s global headquarters is located in Fremont, California with offices throughout the US and globally in Ireland, India, Brazil and Japan.

ZPE Systems, the ZPE logo and Nodegrid are registered trademarks of ZPE Systems, Inc.

To learn more, visit www.zpesystems.com


© Business Wire 2020
