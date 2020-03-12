ZRG Adds Abe Doctor as Managing Director & Global Head of FinTech, Strengthening Its Private Equity and Technology Practices

NEW YORK, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG , recognized as the fastest-growing global executive search firm, today announced that the firm has added Abe Doctor as Managing Director and Global Head of the FinTech Practice.



Doctor joins ZRG from an entrepreneurial executive search firm where he served as Managing Partner and Head of North America, driving double-digit annual growth in the region. Previously, he was with Korn Ferry as a leader in the Professional Services and Digital practices. The majority of his executive search career has been as a specialist in business and technology services and in growth markets where the effect of digital transformation has created new industries, including FinTech and InsurTech.

The FinTech Practice at ZRG is focused on disruptive and transformational technologies and digital services across the lending, payments, insurance, banking, capital markets, private equity, and blockchain areas. ZRG with its industry colleagues and functional experts to team with capital sponsors and innovative businesses, allowing it to craft talent solutions that drive growth and investor returns.



ZRG is uniquely positioned to provide senior-level recruitment by bringing together specialists from our Financial Service industry groups with the functional experts in Financial Officers, Digital, Private Equity, and Marketing practices to provide tailored talent solutions to the FinTech Sector.

“Abe Doctor brings a relevant view of how top firms are addressing talent in this sector,” Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG, said. “His work with leading private equity firms, their portfolio companies, and technology services clients across industries has made him one of the leading consultants in the sector.”

“Leveraging ZRG’s Financial Practice and partnering with our other sector experts, including Michael Castine in Banking, Rahul Kapur in Payments, and David Greenfield in Insurance, Abe is able to create a dynamic blend of deep domain knowledge that complements his expertise in digitally enabled and technology services,” Hartmann added. “He will continue to partner with the most disruptive companies across sectors. We are thrilled to add Abe to our team, strengthening ZRG’s capability to advise clients across the FinTech sector and within Private Equity and better serve these high-growth markets.”

“The way companies work with executive search firms to hire leaders has remained fundamentally unchanged for decades. Meanwhile, every other industry has embraced data, analytics, and technology to grow and better serve customers,” Doctor added. “ZRG’s data-driven approach to search as well as the proprietary Zi technology and cultural assessment tools enable us to serve our clients unlike any of our competitors. ZRG is the optimal platform and global team for me to join, and I look forward to providing state-of-the-art solutions to clients and contributing to the firm’s overall growth.”



About ZRG

ZRG ’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about identifying top talent, and for over 18 years, clients have trusted ZRG Partners to recruit top talent around the world. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest-growing global firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained executive, middle management, and customized search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

ZRG’s sole focus is to match clients with the right leaders by leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and our ability to identify quality candidates. Strong leadership effectively steers the ship of a company, and it’s not uncommon for businesses to falter under sub-par leadership. That’s where ZRG comes into play by helping firms identify and hire the right leaders. ZRG’s analytical process and collaborative culture give us the competitive edge to provide our clients with the industry advantage.