ZRG Partners : Appoints Alex Bennett as Managing Director and Chief Growth Officer

ZRG Partners, recognized as one of the fastest growing global executive search firms in the world, is pleased to announce that Alex Bennett has joined as a Managing Director and Chief Growth Officer.

Alex will work in the firm’s London office, where he will continue to support global medical devices, medical technology and diagnostic clients, leveraging his impressive track record of senior level executive search. He will also help ZRG expand the team across Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific finding new opportunities for growth in key targeted markets.

Mr. Bennett has 16 years of global life science leadership experience. Prior to joining ZRG, Alex was the CEO of RSA Group, a London based life science search boutique with a global presence. Prior to this, Alex worked at CTPartners in the life sciences practice where he collaborated with several members of ZRG’s current team.

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG related, “We are thrilled to have Alex join our team at this exciting time of growth for the firm. As we look to continue our global expansion specifically outside the United States, Alex will play an important role in supporting our growth in new and existing markets and industry sectors. He will also be a significant contributor in our current life sciences team, where he adds strong expertise in the medical device, medical technology and diagnostics sector.”

Alex Bennett commented, “I am tremendously excited by the opportunity to join ZRG Partners in this new role. I believe my role as a player-coach can support the executive leadership team to expedite the availability of our differentiated value proposition as we grow our market presence around the world. In addition, this role will allow me to focus on my clients and their senior level talent needs as a top priority. It also enables me to draw on the valuable experiences attained in recent years as CEO of a multinational specialist search boutique. As ZRG continues to grow and expand in sectors and geographies around the world, I hope my experiences will help contribute to this remarkable ZRG journey to date. It’s such an exciting challenge given the complexity associated with working across diverse cultures and geographies and their different regulatory and governmental compliance requirements. I’m delighted to reunite with my past colleagues including Helga Long, David Fortier and Charles Rohaut, where I can continue the seamless collaboration in supporting global client mandates.”

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm that uses a proven, data-driven approach. For over 18 years, clients have trusted ZRG Partners to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG Partners is recognized as one of the fastest growing executive search firms in the world driven by the firm’s client focused, results driven approach grounded in integrity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005521/en/