ZRG Partners : Appoints Alex Bennett as Managing Director and Chief Growth Officer

ZRG Partners, recognized as one of the fastest growing global executive
search firms in the world, is pleased to announce that Alex
Bennett has joined as a Managing Director and Chief Growth Officer.
Alex will work in the firm’s London office, where he will continue to
support global medical devices, medical technology and diagnostic
clients, leveraging his impressive track record of senior level
executive search. He will also help ZRG expand the team across Europe,
the Middle East and Asia Pacific finding new opportunities for growth in
key targeted markets.
Mr. Bennett has 16 years of global life science leadership experience.
Prior to joining ZRG, Alex was the CEO of RSA Group, a London based life
science search boutique with a global presence. Prior to this, Alex
worked at CTPartners in the life sciences practice where he collaborated
with several members of ZRG’s current team.
Larry
Hartmann, CEO of ZRG related, “We are thrilled to have Alex join our
team at this exciting time of growth for the firm. As we look to
continue our global expansion specifically outside the United States,
Alex will play an important role in supporting our growth in new and
existing markets and industry sectors. He will also be a significant
contributor in our current life sciences team, where he adds strong
expertise in the medical device, medical technology and diagnostics
sector.”
Alex Bennett commented, “I am tremendously excited by the opportunity to
join ZRG Partners in this new role. I believe my role as a player-coach
can support the executive leadership team to expedite the availability
of our differentiated value proposition as we grow our market presence
around the world. In addition, this role will allow me to focus on my
clients and their senior level talent needs as a top priority. It also
enables me to draw on the valuable experiences attained in recent years
as CEO of a multinational specialist search boutique. As ZRG continues
to grow and expand in sectors and geographies around the world, I hope
my experiences will help contribute to this remarkable ZRG journey to
date. It’s such an exciting challenge given the complexity associated
with working across diverse cultures and geographies and their different
regulatory and governmental compliance requirements. I’m delighted to
reunite with my past colleagues including Helga Long, David Fortier and
Charles Rohaut, where I can continue the seamless collaboration in
supporting global client mandates.”
About ZRG Partners
ZRG
Partners is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm
that uses a proven, data-driven approach. For over 18 years, clients
have trusted ZRG Partners to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG
Partners is recognized as one of the fastest growing executive search
firms in the world driven by the firm’s client focused, results driven
approach grounded in integrity.
