ZRG Partners : appoints Hal Johnson, Loretta Penn and Terry Baker to Board of Directors

ZRG Partners, a rapidly growing global executive search firm, announced today the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors.

The new board members include: Harold “Hal” Johnson, formerly Chairman Emeritus at Korn Ferry and Global Human Resources Practice leader at Heidrick and Struggles; Loretta Penn, formerly the President of Spherion Staffing Services and a seasoned director on both public and private boards and Terry Baker, currently the President of PandoLogic, an AI enabled, venture backed recruiting solutions provider. Terry was previously a senior executive with Hire.com and advisory board history with TATECH.org, HR Open Standards and HR.com.

Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG Partners commented, “Following an extensive board search, we are delighted to welcome Hal, Loretta, and Terry as new directors. ZRG is well positioned to continue our ascent to becoming an even more significant player in the global executive search market and broadening our offerings to other areas of human capital services. Our new board members bring great experience across the talent industry spectrum to help guide our journey forward in both organic growth and in pursuing strategic acquisitions that broaden our client deliverables.”

The expansion of the existing board was in conjunction with ZRG’s second round of private equity investment, completed in December of 2018 with RFE Investment Partners, a middle market private equity firm. ZRG recently reported 2018 year end results which delivered 50% year-over-year revenue growth after several years of double digit expansion.

About ZRG Partners

For more than 19 years, ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. Today, ZRG is one of the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of executive, middle management, project, and interim search solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. It’s time to stop searching and start building with ZRG.

