ZRG Recognized as The Fastest Growing Global Executive Search Firm Posting 73% Growth

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. and NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG again has been named the fastest-growing global executive search firm, according to the 2020 Hunt Scanlon Top 50 Recruiters report. ZRG grew by 73.3% in the last year, posting $63.4 million in revenue.



Overall, ZRG ranks as the 11th largest global search firm in the survey. The Hunt Scanlon ranking complements ZRG’s 2020 Forbes Magazine recognition as one of the top Executive Recruiting firms in their annual survey.

For the past four years, ZRG has been the market leader among its peers in growth and in taking market share. The firm’s success can be attributed to its acquisition strategy and its ever-expanding suite of innovative executive search tools focused on helping clients make better hiring decisions.

In 2019, the company introduced the Zi Platform , an online client portal proven to speed up the recruitment process by 30%. The platform integrates the firm’s proprietary Z Score hiring process, compensation analysis tools, Interview Insights, and more into one easy-to-use collaborative platform.

Earlier this year, ZRG enhanced the Zi Platform with the addition of the Culture Fit Score, a three-dimensional algorithm which measures candidates against a company’s culture and ensures the placed candidate hits the ground running, ready to achieve results.

“Culture fit is the holy grail in great hiring decisions,” ZRG CEO Larry Hartmann told Toolbox HR last month.

During the coronavirus crisis, the firm’s tools have allowed clients to continue to hire top talent using state of art technology to drive great decisioning. This has been an increasingly important focus given most clients have not been able to meet candidates in-person during the pandemic.

“Now is the time for companies to embrace the science and technology of how to make better executive hiring decisions without total reliance on opinions of a team in traditional face-to-face interviewing,” Hartmann said.

“At ZRG, we’re constantly investing in new technologies to expand the executive search services we offer to our clients,” Hartmann adds. “I’m confident that our team will continue to leverage these tools and their expertise across all sectors to achieve the proven results for our clients that set us apart.”

ZRG was also recognized by Hunt Scanlon among this year’s Top 40 Higher Education Recruiters and Private Equity Recruiting Power 75. With an expanded middle management search offering, the integration of Holker Watkin Search and Toft Group , and a recent expansion into Latin America and Mexico , the firm looks to continue its accelerated growth into 2021.

About ZRG

Since 1999, ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about identifying top talent, and for over 20 years, clients have trusted us to recruit top talent around the world. ZRG ranks as the fastest-growing global firm in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained executive, middle-management, and customized talent solutions globally through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

ZRG matches clients with the right leaders by leveraging technological innovation, years of experience, and an ability to identify quality candidates. Businesses often falter under sub-par leadership, but with each placement, ZRG promises to identify and hire executives fit to meet their clients’ unique needs. ZRG’s analytical process and collaborative culture give us the competitive edge to provide our clients with an industry-leading advantage.