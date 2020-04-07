ZTE wins the world's largest commercial OTN in China Mobile's phase-13 centralized procurement

SHENZHEN, China, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has secured the western network project in China Mobile's phase-13 centralized procurement for inter-provincial backbone transport network equipment. The western network, covering 19 provinces of China, will be the world's largest commercial optical transport network (OTN), with a total link length reaching 53,828 km.

In this western network project, ZTE will provide different coding modes to flexibly meet long-haul, medium-haul and short-haul transmission scenarios in China Mobile's western network.

Moreover, ZTE's unique Beyond-100G Flex Shaping algorithm can achieve multi-point optimization on the optical and electrical layers to effectively improve the transmission distance and substantially reduce the regeneration boards, thereby greatly saving network construction costs.

ZTE is recognized as one of the few vendors with the complete 200G optical and electrical hybrid cross-connect solution. Its ROADM and OXC architecture supports flexible service scheduling on the optical layer, thereby improving operation and maintenance efficiency and shortening service provisioning time.

Aiming to address the traffic boom in the 5G era, China Mobile has been focusing on the construction of an ultra-high-speed 100G OTN network for many years, covering all of China. The backbone OTN network in this centralized procurement is composed of the eastern and western networks.

ZTE has been deeply involved in the construction of China Mobile's western backbone OTN, and has built two 100G OTN western networks for China Mobile. The two networks cover 20 provinces and municipalities across China, achieving a total area of 7,729,100 square kilometers, about 80% of the land area of China.

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, operators, companies and public sector customers. As a part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE sells its products and services in more than 160 countries.

To date, ZTE has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts in major markets, such as Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA). ZTE commits 10 percent of its annual revenues to research and development and takes leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations.

