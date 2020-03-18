Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZURU : Prevails Over MGA Entertainment As California Court Denies Injunction and Dissolves Temporary Restraining Order in 5 SURPRISE Dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 10:27am EDT

ZURU™, the innovative New Zealand-owned global toy and consumer products company, announced today a California Superior Court judge ruled in ZURU's favor, dissolving a temporary restraining order and denying a preliminary injunction to allow its wildly popular 5 SURPRISE range of products to resume sale immediately across California.

Late last year, a California Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order directing retailers across the state to discontinue the sale of ZURU's surprise toy line as it considered an anti-competitive motion from MGA Entertainment, a rival that routinely uses litigation in an attempt to stifle legitimate competition in the market. After considering extensive testimony and briefings, the court found this week that MGA failed to demonstrate a likelihood of success on the merits of its case against ZURU's 5 Surprise line. As a result, the judge not only dissolved the earlier-issued temporary restraining order but also denied the preliminary injunction MGA sought to obtain.

“This decision is a tremendous win for ZURU, and I hope this ruling encourages other smaller companies to innovate even if large incumbents try to stifle them," said Anna Mowbray, Chief Operating Officer of ZURU. "We took a stance against anti-competitive bullying as demonstrated in this case and prevailed. It's a win for ZURU and the industry.”

ZURU will move to recover losses related to the temporary restraining order from MGA under an $850,000 bond the court required the company to post.

The victory, which comes as home-bound families will increasingly look for stimulating toys and playtime, allows California retailers to resume sales in-store and online of the 5 SURPRISE line, which includes Mini Brands, Unicorn Squad and Dino Strike.

About ZURU

ZURU is a disruptive and award-winning company that designs, manufactures and markets innovative toys and consumer products. Inspired by kids and imaginative play, ZURU is one of the fastest growing toy companies in the world, reaching as high as #6 among US toy companies, and is known for their agility, creativity and new-age manufacturing techniques. The company that started in New Zealand now has a significant global presence and sells product to most major retailers in over 120 countries.

ZURU has delighted millions of families all over the world with brands such as Bunch O Balloons™, X-Shot™, Rainbocorns™, Robo Alive™, Smashers™, 5 Surprise™ and Metal Machines™ as well as through partnerships with entertainment properties, including Nickelodeon, Disney, Universal Studios and DreamWorks. With a strong commitment to the community, ZURU supports Captivating International, local China orphanages and also student development programs in Asia and in New Zealand. ZURU will continue to pave new ways for kids to play and focus on reimagining what this looks like every day. For more information, visit www.zuru.com and follow the company on Facebook @ZURUToys or Twitter @ZURUToys.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:03aURGENT : Honda to temporarily close 12 N. America factories amid virus slump
AQ
11:02aRAYTHEON : Troops get better eyes on battlefield with leap-ahead thermal sighting system
PR
11:02aBRIGHT MACHINES : Moves to Scale Up Medical Device Manufacturing in Response to COVID-19
BU
11:02aA Medical Equipment Manufacturing Firm Reduced Product Recalls by 23% With Product Research Engagement | Request More Info for Detailed Insights
BU
11:01aPROFIT WARNING : Stockmann Group's revised guidance for 2020
AQ
11:01aROTTNEROS PUBL : ' Board of Directors revises the dividend proposal
AQ
11:01aCHANGE HEALTHCARE : Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating Claims Processing with its Intelligent Healthcare Network™ Blockchain Technology
AQ
11:01aCERo Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Lyell Immunopharma and Completion of Series A Financing
GL
11:01aNew Eczema Report Depicts Enormous Burdens and Huge Unmet Medical Needs
GL
11:01aGift Card Market 2019-2023 | Growth of the E-commerce Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2Oil plunge sets off search for storage tanks on land and sea
3PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group