Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ZWCAD 2020: Faster and Faster

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

ZWCAD 2020, a remarkable breakthrough in the history of ZWCAD, was officially released today with significantly improved efficiency and amazing new features for better user experience.

It’s fast. Unprecedentedly.

Thanks to the multi-core processing technology, the speed of loading drawings in ZWCAD 2020 is 73.5% faster in comparison with ZWCAD 2019. For commonly-used commands, it is 150% faster. Meanwhile, stability is also assured to bring users fast but stable experience.

Data Extraction: all data needed are in one table.

Users can extract various attributes and data of an object, and insert them to the current drawing as a table, or export them to an external file in .csv/.xls format. It is particularly useful when users need some specific data for measuring or purchasing in their projects.

PDF Underlay Manager: manage all PDF files conveniently.

In PDF Underlay Manager, users can deal with all PDF underlays as they like. They can easily find where the PDF files are located, clearly check their basic information, directly open one in a PDF reader, detach them to make the drawing lighter, etc.

Lisp Debugger: good news for developers.

Developed based on Visual Studio Code from Microsoft™, Lisp Debugger is now available for lisp-writers or developers working on ZWCAD Lisp to check and debug their codes one by one or step by step, to ensure the accuracy of their lisp programs.

Cycle Selection: clear selection for unclear overlapped objects.

It’s always annoying to select among overlapped objects. Cycle Selection is now here to let users clearly check the overlapped objects in the Selection Set, and correctly choose the one they really want.

For a productivity tool, good performance is always the top demand by users and suppliers. ZWCAD 2020 reaches a milestone by bringing users unprecedented experience with faster-than-ever opening and operating speed. For more information, please click here or subscribe to ZWCAD.

About ZWCAD

Developed by ZWSOFT CO., LTD.(Guangzhou), which has helped 900,000 users from 90 countries create amazing things, ZWCAD is a powerful, reliable and DWG-compatible CAD solution for worldwide users. Available in 15 languages, it provides innovative, collaborative and customizable features to designers and engineers in various industries such as AEC and MFG.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:21aDIGITECH : IDEMIA delivers 195 tablets and provides Civil Identity database to register 2.4 million children
AQ
09:21aGENERALI : Special stock plan for managing director/group ceo philippe donnet
AQ
09:21aJulius Baer-Further increase of the Swiss franc-denominated additional Tier 1 Bond launched on 5 June 2019
AQ
09:21aALLIANZ : Celebrating International Women in Engineering Day!
AQ
09:21aNIKON : Investment in Canadian company, wrnch, Inc
AQ
09:21aPTC : Digital Transformation Gets Bigger, Better, Bolder at LiveWorx '19
AQ
09:21aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : KBRA Affirms All Classes of FREMF 2017-K726
AQ
09:21aHDFC BANK : partners with Thiruvananthapuram Police for 'Traffic Paathshala' Initiative
AQ
09:21aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : KBRA Affirms All Classes of FREMF 2018-K732
AQ
09:21aZURICH INSURANCE : People's protection in the new world of work
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIXIS : NATIXIS : French bank Natixis slips on Morningstar H2O fund review fallout
2MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Court appoints new Supervisory Board member
3SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : oil up 5% this week on fears of U.S.-Iran conflict
5PETROCHINA COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Exxon's $53 billion Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About