ZWCAD 2020 SP1 is Now Released

ZWSOFT released ZWCAD 2020 SP1, which is full of new features and improvements with its efficiency and stability guaranteed.

Fast and Stable as Always

In addition to the greatly improved efficiency of the commonly used commands in ZWCAD 2020 Official, the two useful commands hidden Shade Plotting and REFEDIT perform 10 times and 200% faster respectively in ZWCAD 2020 SP1. Meanwhile, stability has never been compromised.

Customized Settings Migration for Consistent Working Environment

Users can migrate their preferred settings for UI, commands, graphics, plotting, etc. from earlier versions (ZWCAD 2018/ZWCAD 2019) to ZWCAD 2020 SP1. Moreover, they can import or export settings of ZWCAD 2020, and reset to the default settings.

Blockbreak: Insert Blocks into Entities without Further Trimming

Blockbreak can help users conveniently insert blocks into entities. They can achieve different effects in two ways – by Wipeout, the entity will be covered but not broken by the block; or by Break, it will be broken to save users the trouble of trimming. This new feature is particularly helpful for electrical and architectural design.

More Accurate PDF Plotting

Raster images, line weights, and line colors can now be plotted more accurately to finer but smaller PDF files, thus accelerating the plotting process. What’s more, in a PDF viewer, users can easily find, select and copy the texts in PDF files to quickly acquire the information needed.

Digitally Sign and Validate DWFx Files

Digital signatures can be attached to DWFx files now. Users can check their validity in batches. Once a DWFx file is digitally signed, it is protected from being copied and modified, ensuring its authenticity.

Efficiency, stability and innovations -- that’s what users will experience in ZWCAD 2020 SP1. There are plenty more functions optimized in ZWCAD 2020 SP1 to increase productivity. For more information, please click here or subscribe to ZWCAD.

About ZWCAD

Developed by ZWSOFT CO., LTD. (Guangzhou), which has helped 900,000 users from 90 countries create amazing things, ZWCAD is a powerful, reliable and DWG-compatible CAD solution for worldwide users. Available in 15 languages, it provides innovative, collaborative and customizable features to designers and engineers in various industries such as AEC and MFG.

