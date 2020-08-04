Log in
ZYUS Life Sciences Receives Medical Sales License from Health Canada

08/04/2020 | 07:36am EDT

Medical Sales License allows ZYUS to enroll medical cannabis patients

ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("ZYUS"), a next-generation life sciences company leading scientific research and development in phyto-therapeutics, is pleased to announce that effective July 31, 2020, it received its Health Canada Medical Sales License, marking another important step on the Company’s journey to improve patient outcomes in Canada and around the world.

Launched in 2018 by Canadian medical cannabis pioneer Brent Zettl, ZYUS is on a mission to advance the science of well-being by setting new standards for patient care, innovating the use of cannabinoids in healthcare and cultivating a better quality of life for patients in Canada and around the world. The recently granted Medical Sales License is another important milestone for the Company as it works to advance the scientific development, formulation, and application of phyto-therapeutics.

Over the past year, ZYUS has made significant strides towards its mission to improve patient quality of life including receiving its Processing, Analytical Testing and Research Licenses from Health Canada, strengthening its leadership team, launching pre-clinical trials to determine the impact of cannabis derivatives on mental and neurological health conditions, and successfully achieving plant-made expression, isolation and purification of a potential antigen for a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine – providing proof of concept for plant-made COVID-19 vaccine production by leveraging ZYUS’ proprietary bio-technology platform.

“The receipt of our Medical Sales License is another important step towards restoring health and well-being to patients here in Canada and around the world,” said Brent Zettl, ZYUS CEO. “Providing the highest-quality of patient care, products and evidence-based medicine is at the heart of ZYUS’ business. ZYUS is solely focused on serving the needs of medical patients through advanced, best-in-class formulations and leading the research and development of next-generation plant-made therapeutics to have a transformational impact on quality of life.”

With the receipt of its Medical Sales License, ZYUS will now apply to Health Canada to amend its processing license to add cannabis extracts and topical formulations to its processing license, which will facilitate sale of cannabinoid-based oil, gel-cap and topical formulations. The Company plans to launch sales and distribute its oil formulations directly to registered patients in the second half of 2020.

To ensure a consistent supply of high-quality formulations for registered medical patients, operations are currently underway at ZYUS’ Saskatoon Phase I, GMP designed processing facility and the Company remains on track to complete the development and construction of Phase II of the processing facility by the end of 2020.

ZYUS is now accepting patient enrollments via phone at 1-833-713-CARE (2273) and will launch online patient enrollment on ZYUS.ca in the coming weeks. Prospective patients or healthcare practitioners seeking more information on ZYUS can visit ZYUS.com or speak to a member of ZYUS’ patient care team via phone at 1-833-713-CARE (2273).

About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.

ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, gel-caps, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. The ZYUS vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of protein-based formulations in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. Visit www.zyus.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ZYUS to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations with respect to our business plans, research activities and product lines.

Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expects,” “expected,” “expectation,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “continues,” “potential,” “targeted,” “plans,” “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “may,” “could,” “would” or “should” occur or be achieved, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. ZYUS does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information respecting the proposed research or results therefrom, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2020

