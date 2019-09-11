Zac Brown's Southern GRIND Announces American-made Blade to Benefit 9/11 Foundation

New York, NY, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark the 18th anniversary of September 11, Zac Brown’s Southern GRIND, in collaboration with Blackfish and Atlantic Signal, created the 9/11 limited edition Tunnel to Towers Spider Monkey Knife to honor the lives of our fallen American heroes.

“We’re very proud to be really American made. All of the profits from here go to help serve kids and the military and really have a higher purpose. We are glad to partner with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation,” said Zac Brown, founder, frontman and lead vocalist for the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band and Southern GRIND’s Owner.

To honor and support America’s heroes, $125 dollars of each purchase will be donated to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, whose mission is to support the families of fallen first responders, Gold Star families and catastrophically injured veterans.

“Zac Brown’s dedication to the military is present in his music, at his concerts and with his work at Camp Southern Ground. I am so proud to partner with him on creating a blade that not only pays tribute to first responders and service members, but will also help us continue our mission to support those heroes and their families,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The 9/11 limited edition is a single run of 911 serialized Southern GRIND Satin Tanto Carbon Fiber handled Spider Monkeys. Etched into the blade is the Tunnel to Towers Foundation logo and signature of Zac Brown. Etched on the clip is the 9/11 graphic including the Twin Towers, The Pentagon and “93.”

Included with this knife is a Certificate of Authenticity featuring each partner company in this collaboration, the verified SKU and serialized number verification digitally signed by Zac Brown and the Southern GRIND inspector to ensure quality and accuracy.

To purchase the knife, please visit: SouthernGRIND.com/Tunnel2Towers

“We thank God for the privilege to collaborate with true American patriots such as Southern GRIND, Atlantic Signal and Tunnel to Towers. We are grateful for the opportunity to honor the service and sacrifices of those who embrace the American warrior spirit and their families, in the defense and protection of our beloved nation,” said Mike Albrycht, Director of Blackfish

This 9/11 limited edition Tunnel to Towers Spider Monkey is a representation of what good we can do as Americans when we work together.

ABOUT THE STEPHEN SILLER TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation's mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $125 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans who continue to make the supreme sacrifice of life and limb for our country. Join our mission by donating just $11 a month to support these heroes and their families. Visit tunnel2towers.org to sign up today.

ABOUT SOUTHERN GRIND

Southern Grind, Zac Brown’s Georgia-based knife company, offers unrivaled knife lines made by American hands using extremely high-quality materials and an unparalleled attention to detail. As a true knife enthusiast, Zac has always been interested in blade design and production. He created Southern Grind to be representative of what he believes knives should be – ruggedly dependable and highly functional, born from state-of-the-art technology and quality that is second to none.

ABOUT ATLANTIC SIGNAL

Atlantic Signal was formed in 1989, in the state of Kansas, with the goal of designing, developing and manufacturing the finest ancillary communications gear in North America. With a focus on tactical law enforcement and U.S Special Operations clientele, the company has grown over the last 30 years to be the single largest tactical ancillary Comms provider in the U.S.

The company currently manufactures over 1,500 products, serving every federal agency in the country, as well as all branches of the U.S. Military with an emphasis on USSOCOM. Atlantic Signal is both proud and humbled to be associated with the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation on this project - honoring the lives of our fallen American Heroes.

ABOUT BLACKFISH

Blackfish dramatically strengthens the mission capabilities of law enforcement and warfighter communities. Purpose-built, we design, deliver, and deploy the emerging technologies solutions and mission-critical services our clients need to effectively adapt and succeed in today’s rapidly evolving frontline missions.

