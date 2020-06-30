Zadara Announces 93% Increase in Gross Profit YoY; Appoints Silicon Valley Veteran as Chief Marketing Officer

Zadara Storage Inc., the leader in enterprise storage-as-a-service (STaaS), today announced a 93% increase in gross profit year-over-year and the appointment of Tim DaRosa as Chief Marketing Officer. The company’s achievements were driven by new customer wins, the explosive growth of its global partner and managed service provider network, and favorable market conditions that have increased the need for flexible enterprise storage solutions.

Zadara was built to manage the storage of any data type, any protocol and is available in any location — on-premises, hybrid or cloud. Especially during times of business uncertainty, flexibility is what sets Zadara apart as a modern infrastructure solution with the only true 100%-OpEx model requiring no significant up-front expense or custom IT redesigns to get started. At any time, Zadara’s service provider partners and customers can scale up, down or hibernate on demand— without any penalty or hidden fees.

Zadara’s growth and momentum includes:

YoY gross profits — increased by 93%

17+ consecutive quarters of recurring revenue growth

New customer accounts — grew over 100% YoY

Global partner network — grew over 100% YoY

Team expansion — grew over 70% YoY

To support the company’s growing global demand, Zadara opened a new office in Tokyo earlier this year and expanded its coverage footprint by adding new points-of-presence in South Africa and Turkey via new MSP partners. The company’s partner network now includes more than 300 points of presence globally supported by best-in-class service providers, including Cyxtera, Sandz, Viatel, CenturyLink, Equinix, NTT, Verizon, K3 Starcom, among others. In addition, Zadara is available through public-cloud providers AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Zadara brings to its partner network a true multi-tenant storage solution that can support varying workloads, like databases, backup, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), multi-cloud, block, file and object, solid state drives (SSD), and hard disk drives (HDD) — all in a consumption-based storage solution and fully managed by the company’s 24x7 DevOps team.

Increased Need for Flexibility Drives Demand for Storage-as-a-Service

The new normal ushered in by a distributed global workforce has underscored the importance of resilient and flexible enterprise technology infrastructure. As companies’ needs continue to evolve — sometimes in unexpected ways — flexible consumption-based offerings are key to operating with agility and efficiency.

“STaaS is a burgeoning market and aligns well with modern trends driving enterprise infrastructure purchases,” said Andrew Smith, Research Manager, IDC Enterprise Infrastructure Practice. “Zadara is an established player in the STaaS market, delivering fully-managed storage services on-premises and in the cloud using a model designed to fulfill the evolving needs of today's cloud-native infrastructure buyer who expects flexible capacity and full-service storage solutions all the way to the application layer.”

To learn what analysts are saying, download IDC’s Spotlight Report Five Factors Driving Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service.

The company continues to be lauded for its mature, easy-to-use solution. Analysts earlier this year recognized Zadara as a ‘leader’ and ‘fast mover’ for its file-based cloud storage solution, based on a comparison to 13 other leading solutions.

Zadara Strengthens Executive Team

Marketing veteran Tim DaRosa joins Zadara as Chief Marketing Officer. An experienced executive known for his success at fast-paced, high-growth organizations DaRosa brings a passion for building mission-driven companies.

“Tim has a long track record of success in bringing disruptive technologies to market and I’m delighted to welcome him as Chief Marketing Officer at Zadara,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO and co-founder of Zadara. “Storage economics are playing a vital role in today’s digital transformation and we are seeing tremendous success as a result. Tim’s experience uniquely positions him for this critical leadership position at Zadara, as we continue to drive innovation and deliver the solutions our customers and partners expect.”

Most recently, DaRosa served as SVP of global marketing for HackerOne, where as an early executive hire he helped to build brand awareness and go-to-market strategies that propelled the Silicon Valley-based cybersecurity business to record growth over the past four years. HackerOne was ranked #5 on Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2020.

“Today, billions of users with trillions of devices rely on access to real-time data to power their lives anywhere and everywhere — in the cloud, on-premises and ultimately at the edge,” said DaRosa. “Zadara’s as-a-service model enables enterprises to maximize the value of their data while reducing the complexity and costs of the infrastructure behind it. This is an exciting chapter for the Zadara team, our partners, customers, and shareholders. I couldn’t be more excited to join them for the journey ahead.”

For more information: www.zadara.com

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed, by offering enterprise data storage as a fully managed service. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary software, combined with commodity hardware in a 100%-OpEx, pay-only-for-what-you-use service, helps companies be more agile without sacrificing the features and functionality that advanced enterprise users demand. To deliver on this promise Zadara operates worldwide, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, and an expert team that provides services and support 24/7. More information can be found at https://www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005716/en/