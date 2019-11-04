Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Zadara Puts Industry's Only Complete Hybrid Cloud Storage Service in the Spotlight at VMWorld Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 03:00am EST

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Booth #B613  This week at VMworld 2019 Europe, hybrid cloud storage leader Zadara Storage Inc. will be on the show floor highlighting their fully managed, hybrid enterprise storage-as-a-service (STaaS) platform – and the unique advantages it brings to channel partners.

Zadara’s unified, scalable, secure hybrid cloud storage service gives enterprise users the ability to store information where generated and make it available where needed. This brings a much needed competitive advantage to MSPs seeking to successfully compete in a hybrid world. Additionally, Zadara’s platform, which now includes NVMe, features a pay-by-consumption model that allows users to scale up or down as needed – and never pay for unused capacity.

“The ability to be flexible goes a long way when it comes to implementing hybrid cloud storage strategies, and the Zadara platform is inherently agile,” noted Dani Naor, Zadara’s vice president of international sales. “Our platform can be set up as a single-source storage solution that allows for seamless data flow, total security and reduced costs.”

Zadara is the first and only company to offer enterprise storage as a complete service, available on-premises and in the cloud. Zadara transforms storage-related costs from a variable mix of equipment and management expenses to a predictable, on-demand, pay-per-use, elastic service that greatly simplifies planning, streamlines budgeting and improves ROI.
           
At VMworld 2019 Europe, Zadara will also conduct several speaking sessions that are hosted by Veeam in its booth #P307. Focused on enabling Veeam scale-out backup repositories, the sessions will be led by Steve Costigan, Zadara’s senior director of international solution architects.

Zadara solutions can be seen at VMworld in Barcelona from November 4-7 in booth #B613. For more information, please visit www.zadara.com.

About Zadara
Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed. The Zadara approach is simple – offer everything that an enterprise needs when it comes to storage in the business model of services. Zadara offers enterprise cloud storage as a fully-managed service, bringing a simplified experience to enterprises of all types and sizes. With solutions available on premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary, pay-only-for-what-you-use service promises 100% uptime. Helping Zadara keep this promise is a worldwide operational support system, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, that provides expert hosting, services and support. More information can be found at www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

Media Contacts:
Stephanie Olsen
Lages & Associates
(949) 453-8080
stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c9490b6-1dab-47f6-8ba8-46068ba8f7f5

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c316d22b-2df6-4beb-a8fc-490749cd016b

Primary Logo

Zadara's Steve Costigan

Steve Costigan, Zadara’s senior director of international solution architects, will conduct several speaking sessions at VMworld Europe. Hosted by Veeam, these sessions will focus on enabling Veeam scale-out backup repositories.
Zadara Cloud Storage Service

Zadara’s fully managed, hybrid enterprise storage-as-a-service platform, which now includes NVMe, features a pay-by-consumption model that allows users to scale up or down as needed – and never pay for unused capacity.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:45aESPRIT : Proposals for General Mandates to Repurchase Shares and to Issue New Shares, Re-election/Election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
03:44aZHUGUANG : Issue of warrants and allotment and issue of warrant shares under specific mandate; and notice of special general meeting
PU
03:44aINSPUR INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Returns of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019
PU
03:44aBARCLAYS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - INMARSAT PLC - Amendment
PU
03:44aESPRIT : Letter to Existing Shareholders - Circular and Proxy Form
PU
03:44aCHONGQING MACHINERY & ELECTRIC : Monthly Return of Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., LTD. on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019
PU
03:44aESPRIT : Form of Proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 5 December 2019 (and at any adjournment thereof)
PU
03:44aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Unaudited operating statistics of properties of the group for october 2019
PU
03:44aAPRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group in October 2019
PU
03:44aBESTWAY GLOBAL : Quarterly operational update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
2Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares climb to 14-week highs on hopes U.S., China getting close to trade deal
5Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group