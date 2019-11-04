Zadara Puts Industry's Only Complete Hybrid Cloud Storage Service in the Spotlight at VMWorld Europe

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booth #B613 – This week at VMworld 2019 Europe , hybrid cloud storage leader Zadara Storage Inc. will be on the show floor highlighting their fully managed, hybrid enterprise storage-as-a-service (STaaS) platform – and the unique advantages it brings to channel partners.



Zadara’s unified, scalable, secure hybrid cloud storage service gives enterprise users the ability to store information where generated and make it available where needed. This brings a much needed competitive advantage to MSPs seeking to successfully compete in a hybrid world. Additionally, Zadara’s platform, which now includes NVMe , features a pay-by-consumption model that allows users to scale up or down as needed – and never pay for unused capacity.

“The ability to be flexible goes a long way when it comes to implementing hybrid cloud storage strategies, and the Zadara platform is inherently agile,” noted Dani Naor, Zadara’s vice president of international sales. “Our platform can be set up as a single-source storage solution that allows for seamless data flow, total security and reduced costs.”

Zadara is the first and only company to offer enterprise storage as a complete service, available on-premises and in the cloud. Zadara transforms storage-related costs from a variable mix of equipment and management expenses to a predictable, on-demand, pay-per-use, elastic service that greatly simplifies planning, streamlines budgeting and improves ROI.



At VMworld 2019 Europe, Zadara will also conduct several speaking sessions that are hosted by Veeam in its booth #P307. Focused on enabling Veeam scale-out backup repositories, the sessions will be led by Steve Costigan, Zadara’s senior director of international solution architects.

Zadara solutions can be seen at VMworld in Barcelona from November 4-7 in booth #B613. For more information, please visit www.zadara.com .

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed. The Zadara approach is simple – offer everything that an enterprise needs when it comes to storage in the business model of services. Zadara offers enterprise cloud storage as a fully-managed service, bringing a simplified experience to enterprises of all types and sizes. With solutions available on premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary, pay-only-for-what-you-use service promises 100% uptime. Helping Zadara keep this promise is a worldwide operational support system, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, that provides expert hosting, services and support. More information can be found at www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

